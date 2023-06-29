The best Tour de France descenders on edge: ‘The worst-case scenario is really scary’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Last year, Tom Pidcock and images of his dazzling descending skills en route to victory on the Tour de France‘s most famous climb electrified audiences worldwide.

The budding UK superstar rocketed down a harrowing mountain road to pave the way to victory on Alpe d’Huez in a spectacle that hit every highlight reel from the 2022 Tour.

Yet in the wake of the tragic death of Gino Mäder in a high-speed fatal crash June 16 while racing down a towering mountain pass at the Tour de Suisse, the world’s best descenders at the Tour de France are taking stock ahead of Saturday’s start in Bilbao.

How fast is safe? And what else should be done to keep the Tour de France riders safe? Those questions echo across the peloton.

“That showed me what the consequences can be when it goes wrong,” Pidcock said Wednesday. “I never take uncalculated risks when I’m descending. I don’t take unnecessary risks. Things can happen.

“We’re riding down 100kph in little more than Lycra,” said Pidcock, considered one of the Tour’s best descenders. “We’re not surrounded by foam.”

Just days before the 110th Tour, many inside elite men’s racing are still reeling from the racing fatality that claimed the life of 26-year-old Swiss rider Mäder.

“We all know the risks of this sport, but when you see it that up close, it makes you question what you’re doing with your life a little bit,” said Quinn Simmons, who was among the first riders at the Tour de Suisse to come upon the Mäder crash.

“For me, I have stuff I like to do at home. I have a family at home,” Simmons said Wednesday. “If I were to say I’m not a little scared to head back to the mountains, I’d be lying to you.”

A thin line between speed and tragedy

Descending is part of the Tour, but are conditions unsafe?

Pidcock is the latest in a long tradition of descending experts who can often carve winning gaps with their precise skills. He won Strade Bianche this spring in part thanks to the differences he gained on the trickiest gravel descents in Tuscany.

Tour de France racers skate on a thin line between speed and tragedy, when speeds can top 100kph down open roads that have little or no safety netting or pads.

Everyone knows one false move can prove disastrous.

No one wants to see a repeat of the Mäder fatality in what was a horrible reminder of just how dangerous elite men’s road racing can be.

“We all got super affected when we saw what happened two weeks ago,” said Team DSM-Firmenich rider Romain Bardet on Thursday. “For sure, it puts everything into perspective when you sometimes go with 100 percent commitment in the downhill. You see what the consequences can be and the worst-case scenario is really scary.”

Behind the scenes, organizers are working double-time to assure safer race conditions just as riders admit they’ll be racing with more caution during this Tour.

The UCI is expected to announce Friday improved safety measures for the 2023 Tour.

Bardet said increasing speeds seen on the Tour descents are also linked to improved quality of bikes and particularly brakes. The elite peloton transitioned from caliper brakes to more precise disc brakes over the past decade.

Bardet said those advances have increased speeds, but ironically decreased the advantages that top-level descenders might have had with older technology.

“Everyone now has better skills descending on the bikes, mainly due to material,” Bardet said. “Bikes are faster, the brakes are more efficient. Honestly, it’s now much more difficult to make gaps on the downhill than it was maybe six or seven years ago.

“I think now, for 90 percent of the time, it’s not worth it to take some risks downhill and try to create gaps because everyone now is a good bike handler,” the French star said. “I’ve really seen the speed of the peloton increasing on descents in the last period.”

‘There’s still a lot to do with safety’

Riders head through the Pyrénées in 2022.

In what’s a testimony to the skill and courage of the riders, fatalities remain relatively uncommon at the Tour and cycling’s other top races.

In fact, only four riders have died during the century-plus history of the Tour. One rider drowned on a rest day in 1910, and another died after crashing into a gorge on a descent in 1934. In 1967, Tom Simpson died from exhaustion while climbing in extreme heat on Mont Ventoux, and Fabio Casartelli was the Tour’s last fatality when he died from a high-speed impact into a cement barrier in the Pyrénées in 1995.

Crashes, however, are still too common in the Tour.

Not only are descents harrowing, the growing presence of so-called “traffic furniture” across rural France — a series of speed bumps, traffic islands, chicanes, and other infrastructure designed to slow down car traffic — makes modern bike racing ever more dangerous.

Race organizers and the UCI have taken steps to improve signing and real-time signaling to alert riders about upcoming dangers, especially when approaching a dangerous corner or a village packed with roundabouts.

Riders insist more can be done to make racing safer.

“With safety, we all agree there’s still a lot to do,” said Jayco-AlUla’s Simon Yates. “We still need to keep improving. There is never a point where we should be satisfied with how safe the racing is. You look to other sports, and a lot of the rules are around safety.”

All eyes will be on Tour de France organizers, cycling’s governing body UCI, and the riders and teams themselves to assure the race unfolds without a terrible replay of the Mäder tragedy.

The stakes are even higher with the Tour debuting Saturday in Bilbao with a rollercoaster profile ending with a twisting, technical descent off the Côte de Pike within 10km of the finish line.

Yates said more consistency across cycling’s rambling international calendar would be a marked improvement.

“A lot of it is the differences between races. There are a lot of lights, signs, and alarms going off to warn the riders that danger is coming up, but that changes from race to race.

“We race all over the world,” Yates said. “If we could standardize all these warnings of the things that are coming into sport to make it more safe, that would be a massive help.”

Adding safety nets on harrowing descents ‘a good idea’

The peloton winds through the Alps last year.

There is also growing pressure to add safety nets and padding on dangerous descents, as well as a push to perhaps eliminate finish lines that come following a big climb.

Many are looking at the dangerous descent off the HC Joux-Plane in Morzine in stage 14 high in the French Alps as a glaring example of disaster waiting to happen.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Bardet said of safety netting. “I don’t know if it’s possible all the time because when you’re above 2000 meters and there is only a really small wall on the side of the road and nothing [else], but at least we can get more information.

“It’s impossible to review every danger on the road over 200km, but at least that we know after some corners, there is nothing on the side and if you fall there, it’s going to be really bad.”

More tools such as VeloViewer and Google Maps are helping to improve the general safety level as well. Teams often send scouts up the road to provide real-time details on wind, road conditions, and other hazards that can be passed along to riders via race radio.

Everyone agrees that days before the Tour de France begins, the peloton, race organizers, and the UCI are all hoping to avoid a repeat of the June tragedy.

French star Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ already said he’ll be taking fewer risks in what’s his final Tour.

“It’s dramatic. Since the accident, I think about it almost every time I train,” Pinot told AFP. “Yet I was not even on the Tour de Suisse. For those who were there it must be even more difficult. I am a racer who takes a little less risk than the others because I am really aware of the danger.”