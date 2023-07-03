The joker in the polka: Neilson Powless spices up snoozer Tour de France sprint stage

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BAYONNE, France – The peloton seemed determined to press snooze on the third stage of the Tour de France, but U.S. mega-talent Neilson Powless was having none of it.

Polka-dot-clad Powless got busy whipping roadside fans into a frenzy Monday while he relished another long day in the breakaway at the Tour de France.

“It just felt awesome, there was incredible energy from fans at the side of the road,” Powless told Velo at the finish line.

“It wasn’t super crazy, the weather was nice, and there were only two of us in the front, so you could really take in the energy at the side of the road. The crowds were incredible … I was getting chills.”

EF Education-EasyPost’s attacking star bettered breakaway rival Laurent Pichon over the day’s categorized climbs in a ride that books him into polka dots all the way through stage 5 and possibly beyond.

But Powless’ hunt for mountain points didn’t stop him from having a little fun along the way.

Crowds massed along the side of the road for the Tour’s first foray into France, and Powless was sure to give them a show in a day where the peloton trundled along more than thirty minutes slower than scheduled.

“The fans give you so much if you give them a little bit,” he said. “Every time I waved or put my hand in the air they were going crazy, so I just kept doing it.”

Taking the polka past the Pyrénées?

Powless plans to stay in the polka-dot jersey as long as he can. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Powless and EF Education-EasyPost are on a mission to turn around their Tour de France after GC captain Richard Carapaz abandoned with injury after the very first stage of the race.

For now at least, Powless is content to sacrifice the chance for his first Tour de France stage win for keeping the climber’s jersey on the EF team bus.

“We’re here to get as much as we can for the team. If me being in the jersey and giving up a few opportunities for stages helps the team, and helps teammates going after a stage themselves, it’s all good,” he said.

“To win the polka dot jersey, you need to be in a lot of breakaways, so I hope to keep doing that, and to be in the breakaways on the days that matter. We’ll see, time will tell. After the Pyrénées I’ll know more”

An extra flat stage into Nogaro on Tuesday ensures Powless remains in the polka dot jersey at least one more day.

Stages 5 and 6 will be altogether bumpier affairs with big mountains points available in back-to-back days through the high peaks.

After a first GC victory in winter and a blazing ride through spring, nobody will discount the ever-impressive Neilson Powless carrying the polka past the Pyrénées, and maybe beyond.