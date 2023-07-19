The Lost Boys: A ‘no choice’ trio

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Throughout this Tour de France, longtime cycling journalist John Wilcockson is writing about the riders who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys. Today, he looks at three riders who have been forced to quit the Tour, but not because of broken bones.

At 6 feet 4 and 169 pounds, Ramon Sinkeldam of Alpecin-Deceuninck is one of the biggest guys in the WorldTour peloton.

His bulk helped him win seven races in the first half of his pro career, including the 2017 Netherlands national road championship (in a seven-man sprint that also included Dylan Groenewegen and Dylan van Baarle).

But his main value to his various teams has been as a lead-out rider for sprinters such as Michael Matthews, Arnaud Démare and, at this Tour, Jasper Philipsen. He’s also been a solid tempo rider for team leaders Tom Dumoulin, Thibaut Pinot and Mathieu van der Poel.

In those twin roles, the 34-year-old Dutchman has ridden at least one grand tour in all of his 12 pro seasons.

Alpecin Deceuninck lost one of its key helpers. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sinkeldam has been an important part of Philipsen’s four stage wins at this Tour, and he could have expected to be around for the two likely bunch finishes in the final week. But after coming through the first 13 stages, half of them in the mountains and often in heat-wave weather, something snapped on Saturday’s alpine stage to Morzine.

He wasn’t in the mass pileup that stopped the peloton after 5 kilometers of racing. But as soon as the road turned upwards after the restart, Sinkeldam was dropped, along with the badly injured Adrien Petit of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty—another big rider at 6 feet 2 and 176 pounds.

While this duo managed to hitch on to the 70-strong gruppetto of sprinters (with Petit reaching Morzine as the final finisher), Sinkeldam was left behind after topping three of the day’s five climbs.

“I didn’t have my best day in this very tough stage,” Sinkeldam admitted. “I lost touch with the gruppetto too quickly and got isolated. There was no point in pushing. I am very disappointed that I don’t have the level to survive the mountain stages.”

Ben Turner, right, went home early. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Another tall rider who could have been expected to finish with or ahead of that gruppetto was Ben Turner of INEOS Grenadiers. He’s just under 6 feet 4, but a few pounds lighter than Sinkeldam…but the 24-year-old Englishman didn’t make it to the start of stage 14.

He’d climbed off his bike the previous day just before the climb to the finish on the Grand Colombier, due to a bout of gastroenteritis, not because of fatigue or a crash.

A crash would have been more likely to stop Turner because he has been prone to falling off his bike. At the under-23s’ Tour de l’Avenir two years ago he had a scary crash in the 5-kilometer prologue time trial.

“Sadly, I over-committed, crashed in a downhill corner and went into a sign, causing multiple fractures to the left side of my face and breaking my nose,” he reported. “Shout out to my Specialized TT helmet…. I would have 100-percent lost my eye without the visor and probably had a brain injury.”

Amazingly, he still finished that time trial, albeit in last place, almost two minutes back of the winner.

This year, his second with INEOS Grenadiers, he’s had three serious falls—which have prevented him reaching the top level he was promising in his WorldTour debut last year, when he excelled at the spring classics, placing eighth at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, fourth at De Brabantse Pijl and 11 th in Paris-Roubaix (after helping teammate Dylan van Baarle win that monument).

Turner went on to be selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta a España, where his best performance came on stage 19, a fourth place in a reduced bunch sprint on a hilly course.

The Vuelta “was a great experience,” he told Cycling Weekly, “and it was nice to know what I can do on the climbs and over three weeks.”

This season, Turner took his first pro victory in Spain at February’s Vuelta de Murcia Costa Cálida in a field sprint, and two days later, in the Jaén Paraiso Interior classic, which featured eight sectors of gravel and just as many serious climbs, he finished second—only beaten by an inspired solo break from Tadej Pogačar.

The following week, Turner crashed at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, breaking his elbow; he returned to the classics a month later but was involved in a pileup at the Tour of Flanders, fracturing his radius, the bone on the thumb side of the forearm.

They say that mishaps can come in threes, and in his first race back, at last month’s Critérium du Dauphiné, he again crashed on a TT bike, sustaining cuts and bruises to his arms and legs that prevented him finishing the 31-kilometer stage 4.

That wasn’t the best preparation for his Tour de France debut, but Turner proved in the two weeks he was in the race that he’s a great team worker and has the fortitude to get through the toughest mountain climbs in heat-wave weather.

Perhaps it was the high temperatures and the gallons of liquids a Tour rider uses that led to him getting gastroenteritis.

For Turner, the main benefit of his riding Le Tour was to learn the ropes from such experienced INEOS teammates as Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski … and Dani Martínez.

Daniel Martinez was also forced out of the Tour. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Still only 27, Martínez has proved over and over that he is the perfect colleague in a grand tour. His most famed bit-part came in the Giro d’Italia two years ago on stage 17 to the mountaintop finish at Sega di Ala.

His teammate Egan Bernal was the race leader, and his pink jersey was being threatened by an attack from Simon Yates. Bernal couldn’t respond and it was Martínez who saved the day by riding in front of his fellow Colombian, shouting at Bernal to dig in and urging him on with his outstretched right arm.

Martínez is in the top tier of stage race riders having won such weeklong events as the Dauphiné (2020), Tour of the Basque Country (2022) and Volta ao Algarve (this year). He’s invaluable in the grand tours—and at this race he was building up his form to be the best climbing support for Spanish teammate Carlos Rodríguez in his bid for the Tour podium.

Unfortunately, the pileup at the start of stage 14 saw Martínez sitting on the ground after falling heavily. He somehow managed to finish the four-hour stage over five mountain passes in 60th place, a half hour behind stage winner Rodríguez.

That took grit and selflessness, especially when it was revealed overnight that Martínez had a concussion and would not be allowed to start stage 15.

Sinkeldam, Turner and Martínez. None of them wanted to stop. But all of them had no choice.

* * *

THE LOST BOYS

Stage 1: Enric Mas (Movistar Team), DNF

Stage 2: Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS

Stage 5: Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny), DNS; Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan), DNS

Stage 8: Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), DNF; Steff Cras (TotalEnergies), DNF

Stage 9: Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), DNS

Stage 12: Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step), DNS; David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan),

DNF

Stage 13: Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), DNF; Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers), DNF

Stage 14: Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), DNF; Antonio Pedrero (Movistar),

DNF; Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost), DNF; Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-

Deceuninck), DNF; Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar), DNF; Romain Bardet (DSM Firmenich),

DNF; James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), DNF

Stage 15: Dani Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers), DNS