The Lost Boys: Four Leaders Fall on Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Throughout this Tour de France, longtime cycling journalist John Wilcockson is writing about the riders who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys. Today, he looks at four team leaders who crashed out of the Tour on stage 14: Roman Bardet, Louis Meintjes, Reuben Guerreiro and James Shaw.

It’s not often that the best-placed riders on four teams crash out of the Tour de France on the same day. But that’s what happened on Saturday when Louis Meintjes of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and Ruben Guerreiro of Team Movistar were the chief victims of the mass pileup that stopped the race just 5km into stage 14.

Just 20km later, Romain Bardet of Team Dsm-Firmenich and EF Education-EasyPost’s James Shaw crashed on the descent of the day’s first climb and also had to abandon the race.

In order of these riders’ GC status, here’s a look at their respective stories:

Romain Bardet (12th place at 9:33)

Almost at the end of the 9-kilometer descent from the opening climb, the Col de Saxel, after a series of fast left-right-left-right turns, Romain Bardet, Shaw and an AG2R-Citroën rider didn’t make it around the next left curve. Bardet and Shaw fell heavily.

The English rider ended up behind a low concrete wall, while the French star was lying closer to a concrete electricity pole. Shaw remained in a prone position and Bardet looked groggy as he stood up. Both were diagnosed with concussions but no broken bones.

Bardet’s Australian teammate Chris Hamilton told L’Équipe: “There was some dust and it had become slick with the rain…. When you see a guy lying on the ground like that it’s terrible. It’s not just a question of losing a teammate, it’s losing a leader.”

Team Dsm-Firmenich doctor Laurens Kappelle’s report on Bardet noted: “Romain suffered multiple skin abrasions on his [left] hip, shoulder and knee, plus a concussion in the crash. We’ll monitor him closely in the coming days, following our concussion procedure closely before we take any further steps.”

Bardet, 32, who has twice finished on the Tour podium, had high hopes going into this year’s race after placing fifth at the Tour de Suisse and seventh at the Tour de Romandie. He started well, climbing to eighth overall in the Pyrénées; an infection weakened him in the second week, but he was hopeful of turning things around in the Alps.

Louis Meintjes (13th at 9:41)

As with virtually every stage of this Tour, the pace was frantic from the get-go as small groups of riders sprinted off the front in attempts to create an early breakaway.

On the first downhill section, the peloton was swishing around the last of four serpentine curves when it appeared that longtime Lotto team rider Frederik Frison skidded across the roadway, which was drying out after earlier rain, and brought down a dozen or more riders. “It was like a skating rink,” said AG2R-Citroën’s Clément Berthet.

Stage 14 was marked by a large crash involving many riders.

Dozens of riders had to stop and the race was neutralized as the medical teams attended to the fallen men. One of these was Louis Meintjes, and after passing the concussion protocol he was put back on his bike; but by the time he’d coasted down to where the peloton was halted, he had to climb off. His right collarbone was fractured.

“I was really looking forward to this stage, actually,” the Intermarché team leader said in a later video. His teammate Lilian Calmejane tweeted: “Really a bad day and definitely one to forget for the team! Four of us crashed and we lose our GC leader Louis…. We all keep fighting during the stage because we know better days will come.”

Meintjes, the 31-year-old South African, has revived his career these past two years. In 2022, he finished seventh overall in the Tour after placing second to Tom Pidcock on stage 12 to Alpe d’Huez. He was also top 10 at the Vuelta, featuring in three long breakaways and winning stage 9 to Les Praeres.

This year, prior to the Tour, he was second at the Giro di Sicilia and placed seventh at the Critérium du Dauphiné. His best performance at this Tour was on Friday when he was a strong 15th on the Grand Colombier mountaintop finish.

Ruben Guerreiro (29th at 53:58)

After his prerace Movistar team leader Enric Mas crashed out of the Tour on Day 1, Ruben Guerreiro became the Spanish team’s best hope for the mountain stages. The 29-year-old Portuguese came close in the Pyrénées when he was fourth on the stage over the Tourmalet to Cauterets-Cambasque, and he was again in the long breakaway on the grueling stage 12 to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

He could have expected to feature in at least one big move in the Alps, but he was another victim of the early stage 14 pileup. He continued riding with a damaged right thigh for some 100 kilometers before calling it quits on the second to last climb, the Col de la Ramaz.

James Shaw (61st at 1:40:30)

Like Guerreiro, British climber James Shaw lost his EF Education-EasyPost team leader Richard Carapaz on stage 1. Even though this was his Tour debut, Shaw stepped up on two climbing stages, taking fifth at Cauterets-Cambasque, just behind Guerreiro, and seventh on the Grand Colombier on Friday.

After that performance, when he was only passed by four GC favorites in the final meters, his directeur sportif Charly Wegelius said: “Obviously, I would have loved for him to survive and finish second or third, but it was another great performance that I hope will give him confidence going forward.”

Shaw commented, “There have been points where I have just been like, okay, I am battling for stage wins here, so I think it is a pretty surreal experience. I’ve proven that I’ve got the ability to that now. I put in the graft to do it as well. One day the stars will align and it’ll come together. I’ll keep cracking away.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t get that chance when he crashed with Bardet and was put on a stretcher, suffering with a concussion.

This 27-year-old Englishman has had a checkered career. His pro racing began with two seasons at Lotto-Soudal; he wasn’t signed to a new contract and so spent three years on third-tier teams before getting his second WorldTour chance with EF Education last year. He had a solid 2022, finishing his first grand tour at the Vuelta, and this year took three top-fives in races before gaining his selection for the Tour.

