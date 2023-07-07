The Lost Boys, part 3: High-speed exits

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The sprinters have only half a dozen chances of stage wins in mass group finishes at this year’s Tour de France.

The first two such victories went to Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck at Bayonne and Nogaro, while the third opportunity is expected at Bordeaux on Friday.

Two of Philipsen’s main challengers, Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Dstny (who had placings of third and second) and Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan (sixth and fifth), may well have made stronger challenges on Tuesday at Nogaro’s Paul Armagnac motor racing circuit, but they both lost lead-out riders in separate high-speed crashes.

That circuit was not a single oval like the Indianapolis Speedway but included four 180-degree curves, a bit like unwinding string, before a final sweep unto a long straightaway. All the teams knew this complicated set-up — but even Soudal-Quick Step’s adept Julian Alaphilippe was surprised “by all these turns with the speed.”

His French teammate Rémi Cavagna, another member of Fabio Jakobsen’s lead-out train, said: “Everyone wanted to enter the circuit first and move up in the peloton… that’s what added to the stress. Radio earpieces didn’t help, they were even partly responsible for all that [stress]”—a fact agreed by compatriot Quentin Pacher, who suggested that “the crashes were mainly due to the tension in the peloton.”

Though the circuit roadway was wide and had a “tacky” surface to accommodate automobile speeds, the fast-moving line of riders constantly swung from one side to the other. After the fourth long curve, and lining up for the next, Jakobsen collided with Lotto-Dstny lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri.

Their bikes got tangled, with Jakobsen’s bike splitting into three parts. The Dutch sprinter shredded his skinsuit on the rough surface while the Italian support rider was left sitting on the ground, both dazed by the state of their bikes.

Two looping turns later, on the final left into the finishing straight, one of Cavendish’s lead-out men, Luis Léon Sanchez, slid out with two other riders. There was a further collision between two riders in the last 200 meters.

Luis Leon Sanchez is treated after a crash (Photo: Frank Faugère – Pool/Getty Images)

Remarkably, given the high speed of the crashes, only two men had broken bones and wouldn’t continue in the Tour: the 36-year-old Guarnieri and 39-year-old Léon Sanchez, who both had fractured collarbones. This was a blow for their teams and for the riders, both of whom are nearing the end of their careers.

Before joining Lotto-Dstny this year, Guarnieri worked as a successful lead-out man for Alexander Kristoff at Katusha in the mid-2010s and then most recently for Arnaud Démare at FDJ. He has proved just as profitable for Ewan, working alongside the Belgian Jasper De Buyst — who was involved in a crash just before reaching the Nogaro circuit. Even so, despite not having his full train, Ewan came within inches of defeating Philipsen.

The pocket-powered Aussie sprinter said, “With the crash of Jasper and also Jacopo coming down today we again needed to change plans. If I’m surfing wheels in the sprint, I also need a bit of luck to win.”

Luck eluded him Tuesday because Philipsen was given a late lead-out by his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel — who was later penalized for elbowing Biniam Girmay to find the opening he needed. If Ewan still had De Buyst and Guarnieri there he most likely would have won the stage.

Also ruing his misfortune was Cavendish — still on the search for a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win. Although his final lead-out man Cees Bol was still there, the Manx Missile could ill-afford to lose his team’s most experienced rider, Sánchez. The Spanish veteran is in his 20th pro season, riding his 30th grand tour, and has won four stages in his 12 Tours.

Not only does he have unmatched experience, but he also has the mindset of a younger rider. When he spent 2022 at Bahrain-Victorious (after seven years with Astana), Sánchez said, “I used that season as productively as possible. I worked hard, gained new experience, and tried to improve professionally.”

Knowing that he could be a huge factor in helping new signing Cavendish find success, Sánchez said, “We know it’s not going to be easy. The young riders are coming up fast and some teams are built exclusively around sprinters. But to be part of [Cavendish breaking the record] would be something special.”

Instead of that, he will be doing rehab for his broken left clavicle and reflecting on what might have been. As for Guarneri, he will miss what he has called “the magic” of finishing the Tour — though he will at least have the joy of being back home with his beloved 6-year-old daughter.

THE LOST BOYS

Stage 1: Enric Mas (Movistar Team), DNF

Stage 2: Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS

Stage 5: Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny), DNS; Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan), DNS