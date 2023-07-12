The Lost Boys: Simmons and Evenepoel, a tale of two prodigies

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Throughout this Tour de France, longtime cycling journalist John Wilcockson is writing about the riders who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys. Today, he looks at the abandonment of American national champion Quinn Simmons.

Ever since Quinn Simmons won the 2019 world junior road championship in Yorkshire, England—taking over the under-19s rainbow jersey won by Remco Evenepoel the previous year—the American prodigy has promised more than he has produced. It was a partial surprise when Evenepoel turned pro at age 19, but he overcame that seeming premature step-up by soon winning classics and one-week stage races and clocking up more than 30 victories in his first three pro seasons. Perhaps his example was one that Simmons hoped to repeat.

But now, midway through his fourth season in the UCI ProTour, the American has won just four times, at lesser races, and his hopes of winning a stage at this Tour de France ended on Sunday when his Lidl-Trek team decided he should not start stage 9. Simmons sustained extensive wounds to his left shoulder and hip in a heavy crash 30 kilometers into the first Pyrenean stage, stage 5.

After he finished with the gruppetto for the following three days, he said online: “Together with my doctor, coaches and team, we have made the decision not to start today. Disappointed doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling. I built my whole season around arriving here in peak form but I guess that’s how the sport goes.”

At just over 6 feet tall and just under 160 pounds, Simmons is much bigger than the average Tour rider; but his power numbers are also bigger than the average. That’s why the Trek team first became interested in his capabilities four years ago. “I had signed the contract with Trek-Segafredo before Yorkshire, so I knew I had a future in the sport,” he said. “I knew I was the best junior that year, and Yorkshire was just the way to prove it.”

Indeed, Simmons had already won a dozen races that season, including the junior Ghent–Wevelgem, before lining up for the 148-kilometer world title race. On a day of rain showers, the U.S. team split open the race with 55 hilly kilometers remaining before Simmons attacked solo from the breakaway to time-trial the last 32 kilometers for a one-minute victory. With a pro contract in hand, he embraced what he called from “being the best” to become just another rider. “That’s what I wanted and why I chose to skip the U23s.” That was the same as Evenepoel, who won 23 times in his last junior season.

Besides their physical differences—the 5-foot-8 Belgian weighs 134 pounds—there is a major cultural difference between Evenepoel and Simmons. Even before he turned pro, Evenepoel was being touted in his bike-crazy country as the next Eddy Merckx, the rider who could end Belgium’s near-five-decade drought of Tour de France champions. Simmons comes from a bike-crazy family in Durango, Colorado, where mountain biking and skiing were his early passions. Only in this country’s relatively tiny cycling community was he seen as a potential star.

Former junior world champions Remco Evenepoel (Team Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 of the 2020 Tour of Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Talking to Velon, which represents a group of UCI Pro Teams, Simmons said at the start of this season, “I had really high ambitions straight away [as a pro]. But in three years I haven’t really done anything super.” What he has done is gain a reputation for getting into early breakaways and using his strength and determination to sustain high power numbers for hour after hour.

Those qualities enabled him to win the KOM titles at the 2022 Tirreno–Adriatico and Tour de Suisse before he featured in half a dozen breakaways at last year’s Tour de France—his best placing being 11th on the alpine stage to Megève.

This year has seen mixed results. He won a stage of January’s Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina with a last-minute solo attack; in March he placed 11th at Strade Bianche (after taking seventh in 2022); and he missed out on the April classics. In June, on his return to the Tour de Suisse, he was in the break for more than four hours over a succession of alpine peaks on stage 5 before dropping back on the last climb, the Albula Pass.

On the descent to the finish, he later reported: “I was riding behind Gino [Mäder] when he crashed so I stopped straight away to direct emergency services to him. I’m devastated by his tragic death.” Simmons added: “Gino was an example to all of us and we will do everything we can to honor his memory.”

The chance to honor the Swiss rider’s memory came 10 days later at the US nationals in Knoxville, Tennessee. “I wasn’t supposed to be here,” he told the TV commentators. “I took a last-minute flight home, coming after one of the worst days I’ve ever had on a bike. I just decided this morning no matter what I was gonna win the race.”

After winning the 186-kilometer race in a typical long-distance solo breakaway, Simmons revealed, “To be honest, today could have saved my career. I’ve been really thinking about what I want to do, and this brings the mojo back. Now, for the first time in a long time, the stars-and-stripes does a lap of France next month.”

Unfortunately, that stage 5 crash and his withdrawal before stage 9 cut short Simmons’ lap of France. He concluded: “Now to Girona [his European base] for some further medical checks and recovery, Then back to work (fingers crossed). Still some big goals left.”

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) after his stage 5 crash at the Tour de France on July 5 2023. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

With his mojo restored and with the worlds back in Britain, who knows what he can achieve at the road race championship on August 6 in Glasgow, Scotland. Simmons said earlier this year, “I wouldn’t [race]s if I didn’t think I could be one of the top riders. It’s not because I love riding a bike. It’s not because I love living in Europe. If it was up to me, I’d be at home skiing.”

Then, in an apparent reference to riders like Evenepoel, the current world champion, Simmons added, “I know I’m not one of those superhumans racing now, but I think on my day, on the right year, on the right course, I can be world champion someday.”

THE LOST BOYS

Stage 1: Enric Mas (Movistar Team), DNF

Stage 2: Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS

Stage 5: Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny), DNS; Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan), DNS

Stage 8: Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), DNF; Steff Cras (TotalEnergies), DNF

Stage 9: Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), DNS