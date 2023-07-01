The Outer Line: Why’d they do that?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bike racing can sometimes be perplexing, even to well-informed and seasoned fans. Over the next three weeks of the Tour de France, Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin of The Outer Line will delve into and seek to understand the complex, confusing or unexpected race developments, team strategies and controversial decisions that will undoubtedly emerge as the race unfolds.

There are many critical differences between cycling and most other sports. While cycling may at first seem to be a contest between individuals, it is in fact very much a team sport – and nowhere is this more evident than in the three-week grand tours like the upcoming Tour de France.

But it can also be pretty confusing, even to hardcore fans. There aren’t just two teams battling it out for victory; there are 22 teams, each with their own strengths and weaknesses – 176 different competitors, each one having team and individual goals.

While a few teams have riders strong enough to battle it out for the yellow jersey, other teams may have different or lesser objectives. For many teams, a single stage win signals a successful Tour. Other teams may primarily want the TV exposure offered in a breakaway to keep their sponsors happy, even though they have little real chance of victory.

Support riders routinely sacrifice their own personal ambitions and cooperate to shelter team leaders from the wind, or chase down attacks to give their own leaders the highest possible chance of success. And this kind of teamwork doesn’t always just apply to riders on the same team.

Cooperation, or “collusion” between teams is also common in cycling; in fact, it occurs in almost every race, as riders from different teams work together to try to create a successful breakaway move – even though everyone knows only one rider can win. Although collusion is strictly against the rules in most sports, in cycling it actually adds to the allure and excitement of the sport.

Riders often make subtle deals with opponents from other teams, to accomplish their own objectives – and sometimes it can work out well for both parties. GC contenders may get help in holding off their rivals by cooperating with non-GC riders from another team, typically in exchange for a stage win.

For example, at the Itzulia Basque Country race a couple of years ago, Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič worked with Groupama-FDJ rider David Gaudu, who helped pull him to the finish and overall victory. In return, Roglič was happy to cede the stage win to Gaudu. In 2012, even though they were on different teams, Paolo Tiralongo famously helped old friend Alberto Contador on stage 17 to win the Vuelta, clearly in gratitude for a stage win Contador had gifted him a year earlier at the Giro.

These types of “gifts” or pay-backs are often considered to be one of the unique aspects of sportsmanship in cycling. Even though the governing UCI’s rulebook says that “any collusion or behavior likely to falsify or go against the interests of the competition shall be forbidden,” these regulations are vague and hardly ever enforced.

Other times, one team may “allow” another team to win a stage, not as a favor but simply to shed the responsibility of protecting the leader’s yellow jersey. At least temporarily, they no longer have to maintain a strong pace at the head of the peloton – day in and day out – to prevent another team from seizing the jersey.

This can often be a win-win; a dominant team temporarily yields the yellow jersey, knowing they can probably recapture it later in the race. A smaller team, often one with no viable podium shot, can bask in the glory of holding yellow for a day or two. For the former team, the pressure is off for a few days; for the latter, its Tour is a success. Instances of this occur frequently; there’s a good chance we’ll see it happen this year.

On the other hand, inter-team race tactics are not always gentlemanly. In the closing kilometers of stage 14 at the 2009 Tour, the American Garmin team suddenly jumped to the front of the peloton and upped the pace to close down the gap to the breakaway – for no apparent reason other than to deny rival Team High Road rider George Hincapie the honor of a day in yellow. These kinds of favors or betrayals occur often in cycling. Sometimes they represent the heights of sportsmanship, other times not.

In short, there are often situations in grand tours where a rider or team may have strong and rational incentives to cooperate with opponents, or to accomplish some objective other than winning. This unusual structure of unexpected or conflicting incentives – particularly in stage races – makes cycling unique and exciting.

David Gaudu celebrates stage victory at Itzulia Basque Country ahead of Primož Roglič (: Getty Images)

It’s an interesting challenge to figure it out. Why did team A put that rider in the breakaway, why did team B want to up the pace, why didn’t team C help chase down the break? Even knowledgeable and seasoned fans are sometimes left scratching their heads about the behavior of a certain team or rider.

The last couple of years, Team Movistar has even become famous for regularly employing strange tactics and seemingly nonsensical race strategies.

And it’s not just the racing. The race overseers and organizers sometimes also seem to make last-second decisions or puzzling changes, sometimes unbeknownst to the fans, or even to the riders. For example, in the 2019 Tour, organizers abruptly shortened stage 19 after a storm dumped hail and ice onto the route; race standings were then calculated at the top of the Col d’Iseran, even though the riders had no prior knowledge that this was the new finish line; many of the perplexed riders had passed that point and were already descending the other side.

The UCI – cycling’s governing body – frequently changes the rules; this year it has put new requirements on helmet sizes, the width of handlebars, and how to pin numbers on your jersey. In 2018, they mandated how high a rider’s socks could be. (Really.)

Sometimes the race route itself or the intermediate points or time bonuses are changed at the last minute. Sometimes it’s because of weather, but other times the reasoning is less clear. In fact, it has already happened at this year’s Tour. On Wednesday, 72 hours before the race kicks off, organizers announced the elimination of intermediate time bonuses on stage 1 – worried about the possibility that a rider not actually winning the stage could have pulled on the yellow jersey at the end of the day. Obviously, that would have been bad optics.

They also announced changes to stage 3, to avoid a “risky roundabout.” So, good for them, though our real question would be why organizers only figured this stuff out three days before the race starts.

In short, it’s often pretty hard to keep up with all the moving pieces simultaneously going on in a bike race. With that in mind, we’ll be keeping a close watch on any confusing, complex or just downright bizarre behaviors and developments as the race unfolds this year, and we’ll try to explain what’s going on.

We’ll also discuss other aspects of pro bike racing that don’t always seem to make a lot of sense, like – why don’t riders rest on rest days? why aren’t all the best riders at the Tour? is there always a breakaway? why are most stages so long? and why are there so many good bike racers from Slovenia – a country with about the same population as greater Kansas City?

Follow along with us as we delve into all these questions that make cycling a sometimes puzzling but always entertaining and compelling sport.

Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin write for The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports.