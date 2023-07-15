The staggering power numbers of Pogačar and Kwiatkowski up Grand Colombier

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of the world’s best riders at the Tour de France.

After 13 stages and over 2,300 kilometers of racing, only nine seconds separate Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar atop the GC standings. Many expect the biggest GC action to come this weekend when the peloton climbs the Col de Joux Plane on Saturday and ascends to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc on Sunday.

But stage 12 of this year’s Tour de France turned out to be one of the hardest Grand Tour stages in recent memory. On the hilly route from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, it took over 80 kilometers for the breakaway to finally establish itself ahead of the peloton.

Tobias Johannessen was one of the last riders who made it across to the move, jumping with Guillaume Martin when the gap to the peloton was 17 seconds with 88km to go. Up to this point in the race, the peloton had been ripped to shreds, sewn back together, and torn apart again countless times. There was even a point in the stage when the “peloton” consisted of nine riders, including Vinegagaard and Pogačar.

Meanwhile the temperature hovered around 30-35°C (86-95°F) during the four-hour stage, adding to the strain.

In Johannessen’s power file, we can see exactly how hard it was for the first 37km of Stage 12.

Johannessen – First 37km of Stage 12

Time: 52’ 13”

Average Power: 352w (5.7w/kg)

Normalized Power: 384w (6.2w/kg)

KOM #1: 9’ 10” at 416w (6.7w/kg)

Peak 5’ Power: 437w (7.1w/kg)

Too often, we only focus on the biggest summit finishes in a Grand Tour, gawking at the 6-7w/kg power numbers of the world’s best climbers, but we forget about the amount of fatigue that each rider carries throughout the three-week Tour de France. Stage 12 was supposed to be a hilly day for the breakaway, but it turned into an absolute slugfest for 80-odd kilometers.

In the end, Ion Izagirre jumped away from his break mates on the final climb, earning a huge solo stage win for Cofidis, their second at this year’s Tour. Johannessen pushed 6.4w/kg for 15 minutes on the climb but was still 23 seconds behind Izagirre by the crest.

Johannessen – Final climb of Stage 12

Time: 14’ 50”

Average Power: 396w (6.4w/kg)

Normalized Power: 384w (6.2w/kg)

A tired peloton rolled out for the start of Stage 13 from Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to the Grand Colombier (17.8km at 7%). But it wasn’t long before a massive breakaway of 20 riders went up the road. Amongst the escapees were Maxim Van Gils, James Shaw, Harold Tejada, Matej Mohorič, and Michał Kwiatkowski.

Back in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates took up the chase in the hopes of a Pogačar stage win. But the 20-man break worked well together, and Kwiatkowski put on a clinic. The Pole saved massive amounts of energy throughout the stage, setting up a full gas effort to the top of the Grand Colombier.

Benefiting from what he said were perhaps the best legs of his life, Kwiatkowski was cool enough to get dropped in the first 5km of the Grand Colombier when a handful of riders attacked from the break. The INEOS rider carefully paced himself over the climb’s 17.8 kilometers and took the stage win less than a minute ahead of the GC group.

Kwiatkowski – Grand Colombier

Time: 46’ 43”

Average Power: 386w (5.9w/kg)

First 20’ of the Grand Colombier: 402w (6.1w/kg)

One by one, UAE Team Emirates put riders on the front of the peloton to set the pace on the Grand Colombier. The peloton shrunk as the kilometers ticked down, and riders from the breakaway were caught one at a time. However, Vingegaard and Pogačar held their matches until the final 450 meters, where Pogačar launched in a full-on sprint.

Vingegaard held the Slovenian’s wheel for a couple of hundred meters, but when the yellow jersey sat back in the saddle, Pogačar kicked again. By the time they reached the finish line, Pogačar had caught all but two of the breakaway riders and finished 3rd on the stage, gaining four bonus seconds and four more on the road to Vingegaard.

Take these numbers with a grain of salt, though, since we can only give a rough estimate of Pogačar’s power numbers. He was able to sit in the draft of his teammates for the majority of the climb, but he also went nearly three minutes faster than Kwiatkowski, who was holding ~6w/kg, but without a draft.

Pogačar – Grand Colombier

Time: 44’ 01”

Estimated Average Power: 410w (~6.2w/kg)

While the climbing w/kg on the Grand Colombier is undoubtedly impressive, it was Pogačar’s final kick that makes him arguably the best in the world. His unique physiology allows him to still have energy in the tank at the end of a 44-minute climb.

If you’re a serious cyclist, you have probably done an FTP test or a 20-minute power test. Now imagine that instead of a 20-minute test, you do a 44-minute effort on a climb with an average of 7%. At the end of that massive effort, imagine doing a 50-second all-out sprint.

While we don’t have Vingegaard’s or Pogačar’s power data, we can roughly estimate their efforts by comparing their speeds to other riders on the same climb. Kwiatkowski was going 18 kph at 6.4w/kg on the same stretch of road where Pogačar attacked. According to his Strava file, the Slovenian averaged 36kph on the 10% slopes and went twice as fast as Kwiatkowski, who was pushing world-class power numbers.

Based on the extreme speed differential, we can roughly estimate that Pogačar gapped Vingegaard with a 50-second effort that was around 700-850w (10.6-12.9w/kg).

Try this at home: find a short 10% climb and see how many watts it takes to climb it at 36 kph (22.3 mph).

Kwiatkowski – Final section of the Grand Colombier

Average Power: 423w (6.4w/kg)

Average Speed: 18.2 kph (11.3 mph)

Pogačar – Final section of the Grand Colombier

Estimated Average Power: 700-850w (10.6-12.9w/kg)

Average Speed: 35.9 kph (22.3 mph)

***

Power Analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders:

Tadej Pogačar

Michał Kwiatkowski

Tobias Johannessen