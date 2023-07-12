The Tour de France, haute couture, and Coco Chanel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The worlds of professional cycling and high fashion have never been particularly close. Fluorescent lycra team kits are difficult to translate into a viable commercial product. And perhaps cycling’s working-class roots don’t sit well with luxury brands whose customers have a closer affinity to tennis, rugby or polo.

Nevertheless the Tour de France is stitched into French culture as securely as haute couture.

And when it visits Moulins on its 11th stage, we should take a moment to remember the town’s most famous resident, a woman who played a significant role in shaping fashion in the 20th century, Coco Chanel.

The peloton will fly into town over the Pont Régemortes, then turn right to finish on the Boulevard de Nomazy, beside the Allier River. If you are in town to watch the Tour, enjoy the spectacle then head back into the centre ville to the Place d’Allier.

Go to the Grand Café, an opulent restaurant and cabaret venue that has been in business since 1899, and gaze up at the balcony inside. It was from that balcony that young Gabrielle Chanel sang to the crowd, who were mainly officers from the local army garrison.

Chanel had been hired as a pauseuse, a singer to keep the entertainment going between the main acts. Her signature song was, “Qui Qu’a Vu Coco dans l’Trocadéro?” (Who saw Coco in Trocadero?). Gabrielle soon became Coco.

Born in 1883 to a laundry woman and an itinerant street vendor, Gabrielle Chanel’s childhood was marked by poverty and loss. Her mother died when she was eleven. Unable, or unwilling, to cope, her father sent his two sons off to work as farm laborers and his three daughters to a convent.

Life in the convent was strict and tough; the only saving grace was that the nuns taught Chanel how to sew. At 18, too old for the convent’s school, Chanel was sent to a girls’ boarding school in Moulins. When she wasn’t studying or singing, she was working as a seamstress, making dresses for bourgeois ladies.

In 1906, having realized that her thin voice precluded her from a future on the stage, Chanel’s life took another surprising turn when she fell in love with former cavalry officer Étienne Balsan. Balsan was a very wealthy young man, heir to a textiles fortune, and owner of an impressive chateau near Compiegne in northern France.

Chanel moved in with her lover and, though the relationship only lasted two months, her life was transformed. Suddenly she was thrust into a world of money, luxury and leisurely days. She and Balsan were infatuated with each other. He showered gifts upon her, indulged her every whim. But the urge to work was hard to resist. Chanel began making hats for Balsan’s female acquaintances. As her hats became highly desired among the ladies of Compiegne and beyond, so did their creator among the gentlemen.

Chanel began an affair with one of Balsan’s friends, Captain Arthur Capel, moved to Paris and opened her first shop. The rest – No.5, the little black dress, the tweed suit and so much more – is fashion history.

By her death in 1971 Coco Chanel had lived an exceptional life of creativity, drive and romance. Hers is an archetypal rags to riches story. Moulins may feel a long way from the expensive shopping boulevards of Paris but it played an important role in her life.

With her fascination with the English upper classes and their hunting pursuits, it seems like Coco Chanel did not have much time for the grime of the Tour de France. Fittingly, though, the flagship Chanel shop in Paris is on the Champs-Élysées.