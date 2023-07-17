These teams are raking in the most prize money at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard might be wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, but Jumbo-Visma isn’t making the most money.

At least not so far.

Another full week of racing sees Alpecin-Deceuninck maintaining its lead at the top of the prize-money chart at the Tour.

The Dutch-based team won four stages thanks to Jasper Philipsen, and the team carried its lead in the money rankings across the second week.

The team now boasts €65,000 in its wallet after 15 stages of racing.

UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma are close behind, with €61,970 and €61,260, respectively. (The U.S. dollar is roughly 10 percent less than the euro right now).

Teams rack up prize money on a daily basis across the Tour, from winning stages and placings, to special primes across sprints or high mountain climbs.

It’s no surprise that the the GC teams or a prolific winner like Alpecin-Deceuninck is leading the way.

Who’s not making money during this Tour?

After the first week of racing, Soudal Quick-Step was languishing at the bottom with barely €3,000. The Belgian team’s clawed out of the basement, but barely, now second-to-last with €8,050.

Team DSM-Firmenich sunk to last with €4,540 after earning only €900 in prize money across the second week.

Bahrain Victorious and Ineos Grenadiers both moved up nicely thanks to stage wins and strong GC placings. They are the only other two teams with more than €40,000 in earnings so far.

The big payouts come in Paris, when the prize money for placings, podium spots, and jerseys is paid out.

The overall winner of the maillot jaune wins €500,000, with runner-up taking home €200,000 and third receiving €100,000. Points, King of the Mountains, and the young rider’s classification winners win €25,000 each, and the top team’s classification earns €50,000.

Teams typically split out the prize money between the riders, with staffers also receiving a share. So riders on a top team might see a five-figure Tour bonuses, while teams on the lower end of the scale might see payouts of only a few thousand euros.

The total purse for this year’s Tour is €2,308,200. That’s a lot of sweat equity across three weeks of racing.

In contrast, individual winners of the Wimbledon this weekend each pocketed £2,350,000.

Week 2 Tour de France prize money