Thibaut Pinot, the ‘chosen one’ who made France dream

ROANNE, France – “Allez Thibaut!”

I hear the shouts before I see him ride past at the start, the willowy figure in electric blue with the boyish smile and five o’clock shadow.

As he embarks on his tenth and final Tour de France, Thibaut Pinot is as popular as ever.

The 33-year-old climber has defined a generation in his homeland. He has become part of a long tradition of French riders fighting valiantly coming up just short of overall triumph and evoking primal emotions. Pinot himself has experienced almost every feeling on the Tour.

His Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot understands the allure. “He is popular because he is direct, straight-talking and natural,” he tells Velo.

Not that he’d want a team of eight Thibaut Pinots: “One is enough! There’s not anyone else like him.”

Pinot turned pro as a teenager and announced himself as a rare talent with his solo stage win into Porrentruy in the 2012 Tour de France. Into the finish, Madiot hammered on the side of his team car as if it was his own son taking the glory and screamed like a maniac at Pinot: “Allez mon grand, tu vas gagner!” [My boy, you’re going to win]

He has that effect on people. As Gangnam Style swept the charts that July, the country boy from France’s eastern region of Haute-Saône dancing out of the saddle was capturing French imagination as much as Psy.

Pinot finished tenth overall; at 22, he was the youngest to get inside the top-ten since the Second World War. (Now, such a feat seems less remarkable.)

“He emerged not just as a figure, but as a rider – the chosen one,” says Humbert, the 35-year-old founder of the Collectif Ultras Pinot (CUP). “The one who France was waiting for since Bernard Hinault, the one who made us believe we could finally win the Tour de France.”

Ultra attacking

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A group of friends started the CUP as a joke, a way of sharing their support for Pinot and linking up at races. The soccer ultras comparison was apt; Pinot is an avid fan of Paris-Saint Germain and the electric stadium atmosphere. On their Twitter account with almost 7,000 followers, they share memes and jokes; Pinot himself interacts with it occasionally too.

“It’s paradoxical,” Humbert says of his appeal. “Pinot the bike rider exudes very little mystery. He doesn’t hide much: his suffering, his confidence, he’s very transparent.”

His weaknesses are clear: he is average in time trials. He never had the strongest team in the Tour. He suffered the descending yips and overcame them. (When he won the 2018 Giro di Lombardia, he dropped like a stone and held off Vincenzo Nibali.)

“But as a man, he is sometimes very frank and not a hypocrite,” he says. “He’s a bit of an atypical character … even his friends and those close to him say he’s a little bit elusive. I think that’s a part of the mystery and the attraction.”

Pinot’s third place in 2014 behind a dominant Nibali excited French desires even more. (That is also the last time he finished in the top ten.) It seemed possible that he could end the home nation’s barren run in their race since Bernard Hinault’s win in 1985.

Highs, lows and heartache

Pinot deals with the media on the 2016 Tour de France. (Photo by KT/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hailing from the village of Mélisey (population 1680), Pinot never signed up for the adulation, the pressure, and the media spotlight that come with the role of great hope.

“Fame wasn’t an easy thing, but I took things from it and learned from the experience, now it’s a pleasure to be in this position,” he says.

Fittingly for a man whose paymasters were the French lottery, his Tours de France performances could appear totally random. There were moments of brilliance and torrid races. In 2015, a meltdown on the cobbles scuppered his GC hopes, but Pinot salvaged his race by winning on Alpe d’Huez.

Injuries and illness led to DNFs. He avoided his home race a couple of times. Through moments of love and hate for the Tour de France, it’s the race that has defined his career. Over the years, following Pinot became an act of romanticism, an exercise of hope more than expectation.

So near, yet so far

Pinot reached a high in 2019 with a win on the Tourmalet before having to abandon close to the finish. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

And then there was 2019. Pinot considers that race gave him his best and worst moments on the race. He dropped the favorites and eventual winner Egan Bernal to win on the Col du Tourmalet a week from the finish.

Pinot on the rampage is a beautiful thing to watch, with his mouth agape and upright climbing style.

The next day, he did it again on Prat d’Albis, leaving everyone behind. He was one of four contenders within two minutes of leader Julian Alaphillipe.

Pinot appeared to be in the form of his life. As he told Le Parisien recently, the two hours after that stage were the only time he truly thought about winning the Tour.

Heartbreak came two days later. A thigh injury had hit suddenly and cruelly and he could barely pedal. He stepped off the bike, 48 hours from the finish in Paris. The dream was over.

In tears on the road to Tignes. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It was an example of sport at its most bittersweet, as well as Pinot in a nutshell. From one day to the next, he could be be as tough as Galibier granite and as fragile as brie left in the midday sun.

“His whole trajectory is a bit one of death and resurrection. Of difficulties in life that everyone can relate to,” Humbert says.

Not that Pinot is scarred. “He was so deep in pain and setbacks, I think he put them into perspective a lot,” Humbert says.

“I loved the period afterward because he relaxed and made fun of himself, while still being very attacking … he had a light, detached relationship to his failures. He was the first to laugh at his own expense,” he says.

Pinot even penned the foreword for the “Bible de la Lose du sport français”, a satirical book detailing French losers. “I was never a dominator,” he writes. “In France, we don’t like that too much. We prefer our stories to be beautiful or crazy. Improbable victories or defeats, that’s our heritage!”

The farmer who flies up mountains

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Pinot’s own patrimony is distinctive. Living in a tax haven like Switzerland or Andorra is not for him. He prefers fishing to fast cars and has stayed in his home village of Mélisey, where he owns a farm. He’s a paysan like his ancestors: he gets up, feeds his goats and goes training.

Animals are a bigger passion for him than cycling. “We stay in touch during the Tour, via my parents,” he tells Velo. It conjures up the mental image of checking in with his livestock over video to a chorus of baahs and bleats in the background.

Pinot has a foot in the worlds of old and new France, bygone and modern cycling. He was one of the first juniors who raced with a power meter, working throughout his career with brother and coach Julien, but his instinctive, attacking approach to racing remains.

“Cycling has changed, but I think my philosophy of racing hasn’t evolved too much. I know too that I could have ridden differently in the last years, but it still works, people like it and I have fun racing like this,” he says.

He steps carefully when asked whether he had offers from teams like Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers. “I had a fair few – how to put it – teams who were soliciting me, but it was my priority to stay here,” he says. “I felt good. The team grew up around me, at the same time as me. Since I turned pro, the team had a project with me, it flourished and goes till the end of my career.”

Ending on a high

Pinot attacked again and again on the way to Crans-Montana at the 2023 Giro d’Italia, showcasing his attacking style but using precious energy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

And make no mistake, this is his last Tour de France. It’ll be au revoir this autumn, most likely at Il Lombardia.

Announcing his retirement has been “a liberation” which motivated him. He rode to fifth at the Giro d’Italia to fifth place, albeit missing out on a stage win with some profligate racing in front on the way up Crans-Montana.

“It’s gone full circle. He has refound the insouciance he had in his first years as a rider, but at the end of his career,” his Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot says.

Going on the umpteen shouts and roadside placards – full marks for “Retirement at 33, Pinot for president”, a nod to Emmanuel Macron’s bid to increase the French national limit – Pinot has the maillot jaune for most popular French cyclist wrapped up.

The present and the future: Pinot rides ahead of teammate Stefan Küng and successor David Gaudu on the road to Laruns, 2023 Tour de France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In the Tour’s remaining stages, Pinot will be shepherding his young leader David Gaudu and keeping an eye out for his own opportunity.

Stage 20 starts in Belfort, 50 kilometers from his home village. There will be a Pinot Corner on the Petit Ballon, the day’s penultimate climb, with members of the CUP cheering him on.

Winning that stage – any mountain stage, really – would be a fairytale finish to the Frenchman’s career. But it would also be incongruous to the Frenchman’s rollercoaster career path and charm.

It’s not like Thibaut Pinot to follow a script. He will keep France and his fans around the world guessing, hoping and dreaming till the very end.