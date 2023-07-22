Thibaut Pinot says ‘au revoir’ to Tour de France in trademark style: ‘It’s more than a victory’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Saturday was the farewell, the goodbye, the au revoir for Thibaut Pinot on the Tour de France. Sure, he’ll race into Paris on Sunday for his actual final stage but stage 20 was the real final showing for the swashbuckling French star.

Pinot was racing on home turf, with the start in Belfort approximately 30km east of his hometown of Mélisey, and the constantly undulating, twisting stage covering many of his favorite training roads and climbs. He is known as an attacking, aggressive rider and there was little doubt that he’d give it a go. What wasn’t so certain was just how well he would perform.

Pinot missed the day’s break but put in a huge effort on the Col de Grosse Pierre, storming across to the leaders with 69km remaining. He then surged clear from that group with 37km to go, blowing the others off his wheel and racing up the Col du Petit Ballon well clear of the rest.

The climb has a bend named ‘Virage Pinot’ after him, and it and other parts of the mountain were utterly thronged with his fans. He raced through them, their cheers spurring him on, and while he would eventually be caught by three of his former breakaway companions plus the big GC riders on the final climb, he went out all guns blazing, enlivening this final mountain stage with unquestionable panache.

It was a determined, driven showing as impressive as any stage victory might have been. It was also his best display of this final Tour de France.

Pinot was carried up the slopes of the Petit Ballon by the cheers of his fans. (Photo by Etienne Garnier – Pool/Getty Images)

“It was extraordinary. I’ve experienced incredible feelings today,” he said after the stage. “I’ve done this race to try to win it. I think it was the right tactic but I lacked a bit of legs to accompany the group who contested the stage victory.

“Up to Petit Ballon, it was pure madness. I had the best fans in the world. This moment will stay in my memory for ever.”

Groupama FDJ team manager Marc Madiot has spurred Pinot on to many of his biggest career victories, including emotional Tour stage wins in 2012, 2015 and 2019, as well as third overall in 2014. He has also seen the French climber win Il Lombardia in 2018, the mountains jersey in this year’s Giro d’Italia and stages in the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

He’d love to have seen one last big win on Saturday but, as things turned out, Madiot was full of admiration anyway.

“It was a crazy sort of day out there, really. We do our job for moments like today,” he said. “He tried everything to be in the front today. As I was saying to your colleagues earlier, results are just lines on a piece of paper. He leaves us something which was more important than that today.”

Pinot eventually crossed the line in Le Markstein in seventh place, 33 seconds behind the stage winner Tadej Pogačar. He’s been crestfallen in defeat before, but not on Saturday. Instead he savored the ride, the performance, the big farewell to fans and followers.

“It goes beyond the result. It’s more than a victory,” he said. “I’m also happy to finish with such a good level and show that I was able to play a role in my last Tour de France.”

He’s happy, and so too his fans. They too have a day brimful of emotion and memories to savor in the years to come.