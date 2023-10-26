Can Jonas Vingegaard Make it Three in a Row? ‘This Tour de France is Harder Than Last Year’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Can Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma make it three in a row at the Tour de France?

After his first glimpse at the official 2024 route, he knows he’ll have to get past the likes of Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel, and former teammate Primož Roglič, but he likes what he sees.

“The whole course is tailor-made for me,” Vingegaard said. “The third week is the main focus. We have to be on our guard from day one because there is no time to settle in. It’s still a while away, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The two-time winner sounds quietly confident he can join the Tour’s three-win club that includes the likes of Greg LeMond, Louison Bobet, and Philippe Thys.

Time trials, altitude, gravel, mountain summits — the ever more confident Vingegaard is ready for all comers.

“It’s a very hard route, a nice route. I think it suits me quite well,” Vingegaard said Wednesday in Paris. “I am already looking forward to it.”

Tour organizers threw a bit of everything into the pot for 2024, and came up with an interesting stew for the 111th edition of elite men’s racing’s most important stage race.

Two time trials, four summit finales, a brutal opening weekend, some high-altitude racing in the Alps, and a bit of gravel tossed in will create a new challenge for all the main contenders.

Vingegaard, who also won the Velo d’Or prize for his near-perfect 2023 season, said the hard parcours and mix of terrain is ideal for his style of racing.

“I would say it’s harder than this year. The third week seems harder than it was this year,” the Dane said. “It’s always in the third week when you can make a big difference. That’s what suits me in that I am always good in the third week.”

Vingegaard said it’s too early to decide if he might race the Vuelta a España again, and confirmed another Tour victory will be at the center of his 2024 plans.

After watching the official presentation Wednesday, he said he liked what he saw.

“Altitude, normally I am quite good. I have never tried 2800m, that’s a new experience for me,” he said, referring to the high altitude cols waiting in the Alps.

“I don’t think there is one decisive stage. There are more stages that could be decisive. There’s the gravel stages, and the two time trials, and some super hard mountain stages,” he said. “I think it’s more ‘everything’ that will decide it next year.”

First take from a quick look at the route is that it’s for climbers who like a steady tempo. @GeraintThomas86 will like it I would say. Suits Vingegaard more than Pogacar and training for the race will mean lots and lots of altitude accumulation. — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) October 25, 2023

In 2023, the understated Dane swatted away arch-rival Tadej Pogačar in the final week, and the Slovenian — hobbled by injury from a broken wrist in April — finally threw in the towel to finish second for the second year in a row.

Pogačar and Vingegaard are now both tied with two apiece, with the momentum in Vingegaard’s corner.

Another grueling course seems to tilt the favor in the Dane’s ever-steady corner.

“What will Pogačar change for next year?” Vingegaard said. “He’s a very difficult rider than me. You have to ask him.”

Plugge: Repeating 2023’s super season ‘will be difficult’

Jumbo-Visma admits it will be hard to repeat the 2023 season. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

After its historic grand tour treble in 2023, Jumbo-Visma will return to the 2024 Tour as the hot favorites.

Losing riders like Primož Roglič, now leading Bora-Hansgrohe, and Nathan Van Hooydonck, retired following a heart scare, however, could see the “Killer Bees” a bit outgunned.

Jumbo-Visma team boss Richard Plugge said during Tuesday’s Velo d’Or prize ceremony that a repeat of the team’s historical grand tour sweep of 2023 is not in the cards for next season.

“It will be difficult. There was never a team that did what we did. It was historical what we did, and that shows how difficult it is,” Plugge said. “We are very proud that we did this. We understand that it is hard work, everyone will fight and try to beat us. It will be difficult to maintain this same level. Of course we are going to try it.”

Plugge said it will be all but impossible to match 2023’s success, especially considering Roglič’s departure, and hinted that the team will focus on its core goals of winning a third yellow jersey and targeting the monuments with Wout van Aert.

Gravel sectors: ‘It’s a bit unneccessary’

Vingegaard doesn’t like the gravel sectors on stage 9. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Neither Plugge or Vingegaard liked the inclusion of more than 30km of gravel roads across 14 sectors to close out the first week on stage 9.

“I think it is a bit unnecessary,” Plugge said. “It increases the chance of bad luck. We want the fight to be as fair as possible. A ride like this, in my opinion, does not contribute to that.”

The inclusion of gravel, however, is less punishing than the cobblestones of northern France that are sometimes thrown into the mix.

That didn’t stop Vingegaard from expressing his doubts about racing over the dirt roads.

“It will be a new experience as it will be the first time I ride on gravel during a race. It’s a day where you can lose more than you can gain. We will have to make do with the choice of the course builders.”