Thrown bikes, slammed doors: Terse scenes at Jumbo-Visma as twin Tour de France ambition comes unstuck

SAN SÉBASTIÁN, Spain – No rider could have been more tightly wound than Wout van Aert after stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Van Aert threw his bike down in frustration outside his team bus and issued a holler when he stepped away from the public eye after his team’s twin ambition went awry in another wild final at the Tour de France.

“It’s easy to talk in hindsight, but we should have done things differently today,” team director Frans Maassen concluded.

Jumbo-Visma‘s day derailed in the Basque hills Sunday.

Victor Lafay pounced late to foil Van Aert’s quest for sprint success and Tadej Pogačar scooped a bunch of bonus points when he outsprinted Jonas Vingegaard on the Jaizkabel climb and at the finish line.

The slammed door when Van Aert bundled into the team car said far more than potential comments he declined to give to the waiting press.

“That last attack by Lafay was too much. If Wout went early, Pogačar would have gone over him. Wout knew that. He is disappointed and he should be,” team director Grischa Niermann told reporters.

“We’re here to win stages with him. This was one of his chances, but not the last one. When the disappointment is gone, he’ll be happy with his form.”

‘This isn’t a PlayStation game’

Pogačar is nipping Vingegaard for early time bonuses in the Tour. (Photo: BERNARD PAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma was clutching at twin ambitions Sunday and didn’t fully grasp either.

Defending champion Vingegaard’s battle royale with archrival Pogačar resumed after Saturday’s stage 1 explosions, and again, it was the Slovenian that won bonus seconds to pad his early GC advantage.

And when Van Aert’s quest for his 10th Tour stage win was undone by Lafay’s daring attack, Jumbo-Visma’s day was truly thrown off the rails.

Team staff seemed keen to pick up the positives while just meters behind, Vingegaard warmed down in silence.

“It’s a good sign that Jonas is up there in the mix and that we had four guys in a select leading group,” Niermann said. “Of course, we’re disappointed we couldn’t keep it together for Wout to finish it off.”

The opening stages of this Tour de France have been the most animated the race has seen in years.

Tough terrain in the hilly Basque Country and a UAE Emirates team committed to attack made things complicated for the Jumbo-Visma domination machine.

“Jonas was focused as much as possible on Pogačar, but in hindsight, he could have done something,” Maassen said of the race for bonuses.

“But you don’t count on that attack from Lafay in the last kilometer. This isn’t a PlayStation game. Wout could also have caught Lafay back, but then he would have been beaten by Pogačar in the sprint, and you definitely don’t want that.”

The Dutch squad showed at last year’s Tour de France that it’s possible to balance Van Aert’s own ambitions with the team’s GC assault.

Jumbo-Visma director Niermann told the press that Sunday’s stage was a rare divot in the squad’s split strategy.

“We don’t play only one card, Wout still gets absolute freedom,” he said. “And it will still work.”

Vingegaard is 17 seconds behind UAE Emirates’ co-captain and race-leader Adam Yates, and 11 seconds back on Pogačar. But Jumbo-Visma knows better than perhaps any other team in the peloton that the race isn’t over until the maillot jaune arrives into Paris.

And Wout? That guy has shown countless times that he can win on almost any stage he chooses. Maybe even the sprinter-centric third stage that heralds the Tour’s arrival into France on Monday.