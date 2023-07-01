Tour de France ticker: Renshaw says Cavendish will surf wheels, security ramps up ahead of return to France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Renshaw, the former Aussie pro who’s been tapped to help out during this Tour de France, says Mark Cavendish will surf the wheels in the bunch sprints.

Without a solid leadout train at Astana-Qazaqstan, Renshaw said Cavendish can use his experience and guile to find the right wheel in the closing kilometer as he chases a record No. 35 stage win at the Tour this month.

“He needs to use other teams. There’s no doubt about it, we don’t have a leadout,” Renshaw said at the start Saturday.

Astana-Qazaqstan brings Cees Bol and Yevgeniy Fedorov, but that’s far from the red carpet treatment Cavendish saw at Quick-Step with Michael Mørkøv.

Bol and Cavendish have only raced together twice this season, and the big Dutchman will do what he can to tow Cavendish into the fray.

“Bol is going well. He has to take the approach that he puts him on the wheel of Groenewegen, Philipsen, or someone else,” Renshaw said. “Mark is smart enough that he can come off the wheel.”

Tour de France ramps up security ahead of possible disturbances, protests

Tour de France officials are closely watching developments in France. (Photo: Ameer Alhalbi/Getty Images)

Tour de France officials are ramping up security ahead of possible protests and disturbances when the race returns to French roads Monday.

Reuters reported that the French police will position two additional motorcycle officers just ahead of the peloton in a bid to fend off would-be protesters.

“Two motorbikes will work as a duo. Our goal is to be able to bring an immediate response and avoid the race being stopped,” gendarmerie captain Jean-Francois Prunet told sporting directors, according to Reuters.

Last year, climate protesters disrupted stage 10 and others were foiled in other attempts to block the race.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme also said they’re “watching closely” developments in France as disturbances continue to rock France following the shooting death of a teen in Paris on Tuesday.

Some say officials could declare a stage of emergency to quell growing violence, but it’s uncertain how that might affect the Tour.

Team race radio conversations to be broadcast on TV

17 of the 22 teams competing in the 2023 Tour de France have given the go ahead to allow TV broadcast of race radio conversations during this year’s race.

Listening in to conversation between directeur sportifs and riders, spectators watching remotely will likely get an insight into race tactics and relevant information, similar to Formula 1. The conversations will be moderated by a small team at the finish line and can be broadcast a few minutes later.

A two-year deal was signed between the teams and race organiser ASO, with each squad being given €5,000. The five who said non, merci to the proposal? Alpecin-Deceuninck, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, Jayco-Alula and Movistar.

“I don’t want to reveal moments of tension. That doesn’t interest me. We have the right to a bit of privacy,” Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot told L’Equipe.

