Tour de France ticker: Caleb Ewan headlines Lotto-Dstny, FDJ leave Démare home to back Gaudu, Pinot, Uno-X names debut Tour roster

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Caleb Ewan headlines Lotto-Dstny

Caleb Ewan headlines Lotto-Dstny in the team’s bid for another stage win in at the Tour de France. The Australian speedster is hoping to rebound from a slow start to 2023 to win when it really counts.

He will be supported by Jasper De Buyst, Jacopo Guarnieri, Florian Vermeersch, and Frederik Frison to create a strong sprint unit.

The Belgian ProTeam also includes some attacking riders to its Tour squad, Victor Campenaerts, Pascal Eenkhoorn, and Maxim Van Gils, the closing pair who make their debut at the French stage race.

“With these eight riders, we send a strong selection to the Tour”, says sports manager Kurt Van de Wouwer. “Caleb Ewan has already won five stages in the Tour de France and wants to add one or more in the coming edition.

“The past two years, he has had his share of bad luck at the Tour and also the past months haven’t been going perfectly but he still remains one of the fastest riders of the bunch,” he said. “He is our biggest chance to take a stage win. That is why we have surrounded him really well with Jasper De Buyst, who has shown his excellent shape the past weeks and Jacopo Guarnieri as important element in the sprint train. Florian and Frederik their task is to launch that train in a good position, they will also get the chance to go on the attack in the other stages as well.”

Groupama-FDJ backs Gaudu in Pinot ‘adieu’

French squad Groupama-FDJ is backing David Gaudu in a podium bid, with Thibaut Pinot having freedom in his first “big loop.”

Left off the Tour squad is sprinter Arnaud Démare, with Valentin Madouas, Stefan Küng, Kevin Geniets, Olivier Le Gac, Quentin Pacher, and Lars Van der Berg all getting nods.

Last year, Gaudu was the best of the rest with a career-best fourth overall. After a strong spring, Gaudu wasn’t looking great at the Dauphiné, but it’s July that counts.

Pinot will be swinging for the fences for a stage win to bid “adieu” to the Tour. Madouas, 10th overall last year, will be the team’s second GC option. With Démare kept on the sidelines, a stage-win and a podium are the team’s top goals.

Uno-X names debut Tour de France roster

Alexander Kristoff will headline Uno-X’s lineup in the team’s Tour debut. (Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Uno-X, the upstart Scandinavian team, confirmed its roster for its debut Tour de France.

Tour stage-winner Alexander Kristoff headlines the squad packed with young, ambitious riders with the goal of winning a stage in its Tour debut.

Six of the eight starters are from Norway, with two more from Denmark. Tobias H. Johannessen and Torstein Træen will be on the march in the mountains, and the team will also have freedom to chase breakaways. Kristoff will lead in the sprints.

Træen’s presence is significant after he was successfully treated for testicular cancer in 2022.

Uno-X for 2023 Tour de France

Alexander Kristoff (NOR)

Jonas Gregaard W. (DEN)

Rasmus F. Tiller (NOR)

Tobias H. Johannessen (NOR)

Torstein Træen (NOR)

Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR)

Anthon Charmig (DEN)

Søren Wærenskjold (NOR)

Primož Roglič confirms no Tour de France or world championships

Primož Roglič confirmed he will not the race Tour de France or world championships. (Photo: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič, celebrating his Giro d’Italia victory in front of home fans in Slovenia, confirmed will not race the Tour de France or the road cycling world championships.

“No, the Tour is not scheduled,” he said. “I’m not going to ride the national championships [this weekend] either.”

Roglič confirmed he will race the Vuelta a España, and said the world championships, set for early August in Scotland, do not fit into his preparation

“That does not fit into my plans for the Vuelta,” the Slovenian said. “I can’t start in Spain without proper preparation, because then I can’t enjoy racing.”

Movistar wears change-out kit designed to raise awareness of climate emergency

Matteo Jorgenson shows off the team’s new look. (Photo: Team Movistar)

Movistar men’s and women’s teams will wear ‘Iceberg’-design jerseys at the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

The white and ice-blue kits are designed to raise social awareness of the climate emergency and its impact on the oceans. The fabrics used are produced from at least 60 percent recycled plastics and are claimed to be the most sustainable kits ever worn by a team in the Tour.

The clothing will be signed and put up for auction after the races, and monies raised will be donated to international funds and programs taking care of the oceans.

“The ‘Iceberg’ kit pursues four major goals: improvement of technical performance with new clothing technologies; sustainability of production through new materials and processes; presenting the Movistar Team with an innovative, differentiating design in the biggest showcase of the 2023 season; and social awareness, looking to protect the oceans,” read a team press release.

Mathieu van der Poel feels ‘very strong’ after dominant ride at Baloise Belgium Tour

MvdP rides hot into the Tour de France. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel carries momentum and confidence into his third Tour de France.

The Dutch ace got busy doing lead-outs, scored an impressive solo stage-win, and claimed overall victory last week in his tune-up ride at the Baloise Belgium Tour and thinks he’s still got his best to come.

“I feel very strong. This was one of my better performances as a pros, also when I look at my power numbers,” Van der Poel told HLN after the Belgian tour.

“The past teaches me that I typically get better from these racing efforts. With the Tour in mind, I can’t do much better than this – the work is done. I now mainly have to rest and improve a bit thanks to the altitude training last month. I am on schedule.”

Van der Poel will headline Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Tour de France team alongside sprinter Jasper Philipsen.

Groupama-FDJ takes Pinot, Gaudu, but no Démare

Can Pinot flame French hearts in his final Tour before retirement? (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot unveiled his squad for the Tour de France with the soon-to-be-retired Thibaut Pinot selected for his final Grand Boucle alongside David Gaudu.

Gaudu finished fourth in last year’s race and will be keen to go at least one better this year and make it to the podium. Meanwhile, Pinot seems intent on getting a farewell stage win before he hangs up his racing wheels at the end of the season.

One glaring omission from the selection is sprinter Arnaud Démare, who hasn’t raced the Tour de France since 2021 when he missed the time cut on the mountainous stage 9 and left the race early. The 31-year-old has expressed dismay at his non-selection, describing it to French sport newspaper L’Équipe as a “heavy blow.”

“This is a second heavy blow after I was told earlier that my employment at Groupama-FDJ will come to an end. It was not literally said that way, but the message was clear,” Démare told L’Équipe.

“Madiot came to me and said, we can’t keep you. That was it. Did I want to stay? I would have liked to have the choice. I felt that there was less and less ambition within the team to invest in a sprint train, but I’ve been here for so long. I thought I meant more to this team. I also really thought I would go to the Tour. My family had already booked a holiday for the Tour, my wife already had a hotel for the rest days.”

DSM teams becomes DSM-Firmenich for Giro Donne, Tour de France

The men’s and women’s DSM teams will race as Team DSM-Firmenich from the Giro Donne (June 30) and Tour de France (July 1) onward.

The name change comes after the finalization of the merger and launch of DSM-Firmenich, which the brand claims brings together one of the largest innovation and creation communities in nutrition, health, and beauty.

The teams’ liveries will change accordingly, though the colors and two-stripe design remain similar to before.

“We are really proud that we will soon carry the new company and brand with its inspiring purpose, emblazoned over our fleet, kits, social channels, and more. The merger between two leading companies is a big milestone for this new major force in health, nutrition, and beauty,” said team CEO Iwan Spekenbrink.

“As a cycling team, we also have the goal of bringing progress to life through our people on and off the bike. It will be inspiring to continue doing this as Team DSM-Firmenich.”

The team confirmed it will be led by Juliette Labous at the Giro Donne and Romain Bardet at the Tour de France.

Wout van Aert confirms no green jersey ambition

Wout van Aert won’t be hunting for a second maillot vert at this year’s Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma’s all-terrain wrecking ball said he plans to target stages rather than go through the grueling process of amassing points for the green jersey competition.

Last year, Van Aert lit up the Tour de France by winning three stages and the maillot vert, all while playing “MVP” in Jonas Vingegaard’s ride to the top of the podium.

“Winning green was nice and important to me, but the best thing in this sport is to cross the finish line first. The points classification sometimes gets in the way of stage victories,” Van Aert told Sporza. “I don’t want to have to focus on the intermediate sprints from the start of the Tour.”

Van Aert hopes the strategy will ensure he still has matches left for the road world championships, which this year start just weeks after the Tour rolls into Paris.

“I plan to continue racing after the Tour,” he continued. “That will also make a big difference compared to last year.”

Trek-Segafredo to become Lidl-Trek ahead of Giro Donne, Tour de France

Segafredo is out, Lidl is in for U.S.-based squad.

Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams will welcome a new title backer ahead of the Giro d’Italia Donne (starting June 30) and men’s Tour de France.

Long-term sponsor Segafredo is out, and the Germany-based superstore giant Lidl is in. Segafredo had co-backed the teams of Lizzie Deignan, Mads Pedersen, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Jasper Stuyven since 2016.

Lidl has grown to 12,000 stores across 31 countries during its 50-year lifespan. It has had several smaller stakes in cycling already, including a sponsor role with the Quick-Step team and ties with the Flanders Classics organization that hosts spring classics and cyclocross races.

“We are excited to work with a team that is committed not only to excellence in cycling, but also to the sustainable development of athletes in a family team culture,” said Lidl divisional board member Jeroen Bal.

“We are convinced that healthy nutrition and an active lifestyle – shaped by sports and exercise – strengthen people’s well-being. Just as our Lidl products are accessible to everyone, cycling is a sport for everyone and suitable for anyone who wants to be more active in everyday life. We want to share this message with as many people as possible.”

The team is yet to confirm how the new sponsor will impact its current white, blue, and red liveries.

Bahrain Victorious switches kits to ‘Pearl of the Gulf’ design

Bahrain-Victorious switches out liveries for the TdF. (Photo: Bahrain Victorious)

Bahrain-Victorious will ride the Tour de France with a special “Pearl of the Gulf” color scheme.

The team revealed a white and teal switchout livery said to pay homage to Bahrain’s rich pearling history. Known as the “Pearl of the Gulf,” Bahrain has a heritage rooted in the thriving pearling industry that flourished in the region.

The new design, which is a far throw from the team’s typical reds, yellows, and blues, will feature across the bikes, kits, and helmets.

Bahrain-Victorious said its Tour de France look “captures these precious gems’ natural beauty and elegance, with teal accents symbolizing the waters of the Arabian Gulf and subtle gold touches representing the shimmering glow of pearls.”