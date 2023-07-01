Tour de France: EF Education-EasyPost shooting for the moon with Richard Carapaz, Neilson Powless, and others

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Last year, EF Education-EasyPost came to the Tour de France with everything to prove, desperately trying to turn around what had been a rough and tumble season until that point.

This year things are very different; the team has seen a far better start, with no less than 20 victories prior to the start of the Tour.

Little wonder that its riders are upbeat and confident on the eve of the race.

American Neilson Powless summed up the mood: “Stage wins, and a rider on the podium. If we can accomplish one or both of those things, it would be a great Tour.”

Twelve months ago the team was frantically searching for one victory, any victory, something to get the year back on track. In the end it achieved that goal, Magnus Cort outsprinting Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take stage 10.

That one stage win rescued its season and assuaged suggestions by CEO Jonathan Vaughters that a lackluster Tour could mean the end of the squad.

This time around, the sights are set considerably higher, with Richard Carapaz an overall contender and gunning for the podium in Paris.

“I have a great responsibility with the team to do my best,” the Ecuadorian said in Friday’s pre-race press conference, embracing the role. “I have done my absolute best in my preparations. I am looking forward to finding good legs and having a good result in Paris.”

Carapaz moved to the team after three years with Ineos Grenadiers. He is a proven winner, taking the Giro d’Italia with Movistar in 2019, the Tour de Suisse two years later, and soloed to gold in the Olympic road race title in 2021.

He was also third overall in the Tour de France that same year, and while few would expect him to match Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in a straight head to head, the Tour is an unpredictable race and anything can happen.

He’s an outsider for yellow but, if in top form, a genuine threat for the podium.

“We have a really big goal here, it is not a secret,” teammate Esteban Chaves said on Friday. “It is with Richard. We will try to do the best to support him for the general classification. If we have the chance and the opportunity and the race allows for it, we have also individual opportunities, but we will prioritize to help him and the team in this goal.”

Uran, Tour runner-up in 2017, likewise pledged his full support. “The big idea is Richard. I am here to support him in the climbs, the low climbs, the flat, the downhill, the team bus; everything.”

‘I hope to have a beautiful Tour’

Richard Carapaz is undoubtedly the team’s leader in this Tour de France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Carapaz’ move to EF Education-EasyPost sees him become the clear protected rider on the team. His run with Ineos Grenadiers saw him share the limelight with many other big names and while he got his opportunities, there were times when he had to yield to others.

Being part of the American squad has brought with it undisputed leadership but, inevitably, a little extra pressure.

It’s fair to say that things have been a little bumpy at times this year.

He won his first race of the season, the Ecuadorian road race championships in February, and also took the Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes in May. However an anonymous 51st overall in the Volta a Catalunya and a distant 36th overall in the Critérium du Dauphiné were setbacks, with a fine second on stage two of the latter event being followed by a slump in the mountains.

He hasn’t lost the head, though, saying that he has dealt with ups and downs this year but has done everything he can to be as ready as he can.

“The Dauphine got off to a good start,” he said on Friday. “Of course it was difficult. I had a few problems and recovery was difficult.

“My preparation for the Tour was not ideal, but I had a solid month of racing and training, and I feel pretty good. I have been working toward the Tour since May and I have been doing my best to do some good training.

“[This year] I have been affected by health issues and illness at times and I don’t feel like I have always been able to have my best legs. But I have been putting in a strong effort and the overall preparation has been good. I am here with a good mental state and ready to find my best legs.”

Priority number one is to avoid issues and let the race sharpen his condition. He points out that the opening week of the Tour is atypical, and that he hopes not to lose any time. “We have a very strong team and we come here with big ambitions. I hope to have a beautiful Tour.”

Powless and Cort ready to light the race up with attacks

Neilson Powless (Team EF Education-EasyPost) in action during stage one of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 182km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on July 01, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

If Carapaz is the undisputed leader and past two grand tour runners-up Uran and Chaves are his star support in the high mountains, Powless and Magnus Cort are part of the team’s broader push for stage wins. Powless is able to climb, as evidenced by his 12th overall in last year’s Tour plus sixth overall in Paris-Nice.

However, he made clear that he wasn’t thinking of GC. His pledged support for Carapaz aside, he had a clear answer when asked if how he regarded a possible high GC placing versus success on one single day.

“I would say a [stage] win is probably more valuable. In the Tour de France it’s always really nice to look back and see that you had a high placing on GC. But I think it’s still really tough to beat a win, unless you’re on the podium or maybe top five as well.

“I would say anything outside the top five, I would probably trade it for a stage win.”

Powless was one of the most aggressive riders last year and went close at times, with his highest finishes being fourth on stage five to Wallers-Arenberg, and fourth to the summit of Alpe d’Huez. He was also fourth on a stage three years ago.

Cort has already topped the podium, winning stages in 2018 and again last year, and also taking a total of seven other grand tour stages between the Vuelta and the Giro, including stage 10 of this year’s Italian tour. He was asked what is the secret behind such a hike strike rate in the three week races.

“You want to be in a good shape and they are important races,” he said of those big events. “So I’ve always tried to be ready. Over the years it is a lot of race days in the grand tours.

“I don’t know there is a secret. I think I recover quite well. Usually I compared to the bunch I get better and better in second and third week. Not always, but most times, as long as things go well.”

He ruled out a stint in the yellow jersey, saying that Saturday’s opening stage would be too tough for him and that he expected to lose time. However stage two is a possible target and, looking across the whole Tour, he anticipated multiple opportunities for himself and others.

“I think I would have a good handful. And yeah, the rest of the team also have strong chances, especially the climbers. So only really on the pure sprint days we won’t be in the mix.

“I would expect all the rest of the stages we will try something with somebody.”

Powless all in for everything

As for Powless, he is determined to improve on that brace of fourth places. His strength is unquestioned; his enthusiasm is obviously. What need he do to convert that potential into a big result?

“Probably just keeping things under control a little bit more,” he answered. “I guess I’m the type of guy that never wants to miss out on a race opportunity. So I’m just attacking all the time, maybe too much, using too much energy. So it’s just been trying to hold myself back a little bit more in the past year or two.

“This year, especially, it’s been paying off a lot more. Just picking one moment as opposed to just letting myself go crazy as soon as the flag drops.”

Both riders are clearly chomping at the bit. So too Uran and Chaves, who spoke with hope and excitement about what lies ahead. Much rests on Carapaz’s shoulders but those around him are clear in their belief and pledging of their support.

Twelve months on from a make or break Tour for EF Education-EasyPost, morale is good and ambitions are high.