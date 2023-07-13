Tour de France explainer: Clever strategy or just gambling? The art of breakaway ‘management,’ and more

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bike racing can sometimes be perplexing, even to well-informed and seasoned fans. During the Tour, Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin of The Outer Line are explaining complex, confusing or unexpected race developments, team strategies and controversial decisions that emerge as the race unfolds.

Clever strategy or just gambling?

Stages 5 and 6 of the Tour de France were probably the most exciting so far, and they exhibited enough byzantine racing tactics to make your head spin. On stage 5, Bora-Hansgrohe’s Jai Hindley managed to sneak into a large early breakaway, forcing Team UAE—with Adam Yates in yellow—to take up the chase.

Jumbo-Visma sat back and took advantage of the free ride for most of the race, not too worried about the young Australian leap-frogging into yellow.

Late in the stage, however, the well-rested Jumbo team decided to turn up the heat, not just to minimize the time loss to Hindley, but also to test Tadej Pogačar. And sure enough, as Jonas Vingegaard and his trusty lieutenant Sepp Kuss upped the pace, Vingegaard eventually tore away and dropped Pogačar – putting over a minute into his primary GC rival, and shaking up the GC standings.

It was a huge gain for Vingegaard. All the talking heads congratulated Jumbo-Visma for a brilliant strategy, and chastised UAE for the colossal mistake of chasing Hindley early.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took time out of most of his key rivals on stage five of this year’s Tour. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

But was it really that simple? Both teams may have made a strategic mistake by allowing the break – with Hindley in it – to get so far ahead, but that wasn’t a major issue, because neither team sees Hindley as likely to be a real threat to their own GC contenders.

The bigger consideration is what if, towards the end of the big climb up the Marie Blanque, Pogačar had instead dropped Vingegaard? Then the tables would have been switched. Jumbo would have been ridiculed instead of praised. Detractors would have asked why Kuss and Vingegaard dragged Pogačar up the mountain, only to have him punish them at the end.

In retrospect, one could make the argument that Jumbo’s strategy wasn’t necessarily that clever, that they just took a big gamble that they happened to win. Teams do take big risks, and if they pay off, the team looks great. If they don’t, they look like a bunch of losers.

Think of a baseball game tied in the bottom of the 9th, where the coach tells the runner on third to steal to steal home. If the runner makes it, the call was a great one, and the team’s manager is a genius. But if he’s tagged out at the plate, the manager is a dunce.

Or how about the football coach that goes for two on the extra point: going for the win instead of the tie. If he makes it, he’s a mastermind. If he doesn’t, he loses the game, and fans immediately ask, ‘what in the heck was that idiot thinking?’

It’s not much different in cycling. And in fact, the following day’s stage 6 proved exactly that. Jumbo had convinced themselves on stage 5 that Pogačar was off form, and so they decided to put the screws to him on stage 6 and finish up the GC race early.

Many pundits were analyzing the impact of Pogačar’s earlier broken wrist, and talking about how the race was over, with some even suggesting (ludicrously) that Pogačar would shortly drop out of the race and start preparing for the Vuelta.

Once again, Jumbo deployed a seemingly perfect strategy of sending Wan Aert into a long break, and setting up a situation which culminated with Kuss and Vingegaard dragging an isolated Pogačar up the Col du Tourmalet and preparing to finish him off.

Only this time, Pogačar surprised Vingegaard by blasting past him near the top of the final climb and gaining back half the time he lost the day before. At the finish line, both riders had put Hindley in the rear view mirror, and Vingegaard ended up atop the GC standings, but he looked like one of the most overwhelmed and unhappiest guys ever to pull on a new yellow jersey.

This time Jumbo had lost on their gamble. They were in the doghouse while everyone was praising UAE. What goes around, comes around. There are sophisticated tactics involved in bike racing, and planning out a cohesive race strategy is a critical function of the team directors.

But at the end of day, the physical strength and psychological resolve of individual riders are often the primary determinant in who wins or loses. One day Jumbo looked like strategic geniuses. The next day UAE did, but one could make a solid argument that maybe all that really happened was this: Pogačar had an off day, and then he had a good day.

Breakaway ‘management’

The Tour de France peloton on stage 11 of the 2023 race, a 179.8km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Let’s turn our attention back to breakaways again. Last time, we talked about how long it took to develop a breakaway in one of the earlier stages. In some of the more recent days we’ve seen both small and large breakaway groups build varying time gaps, with the day’s move gaining almost 16 minutes on stage 9.

What factors and considerations go into determining how much of a gap the break is allowed to develop? Why are some held at two minutes and others allowed to balloon?

When we talk about “the peloton” managing the break, it is usually some mixture of GC or sprint-oriented teams collectively making decisions that will best support their own goals and motives.

On a sprint type of stage, the teams of the sprinters most likely to win the stage will usually share pace-making duties in the peloton. This is because they have the most to lose if the break stays away to win.

In this instance, the GC-oriented teams would only tend to get involved if a GC rival was also in the break.

On mountain stages, the peloton is usually paced by the team of the race leader. This team will identify the riders going up the road, and ensure that no serious GC rivals are in the breakaway. This is what UAE failed to do on stage 5 when Jai Hindley snuck into the large break.

The team in yellow then sets a pace hard enough to ensure that no riders in the breakaway are able to race into contention. On certain occasions, teams of riders sitting further down in the GC will come forward to set the pace if a rider in the breakaway is threatening their lesser position. For example, protecting a 4th or 5th place standing in the GC.

In terms of how of how large the gap is allowed to grow, it depends upon how badly individual teams want to challenge for the stage win. On sprint stages, the sprint teams usually work to keep the break close enough to catch at the end.

On mountain stages, the sprint teams don’t care, and the allowable gap depends upon (1) whether one of the GC teams hopes to gain bonus sections or a stage win, or (2) who is in the breakaway.

For example, on stage 9, the Jumbo team of the race leader Jonas Vingegaard decided that they didn’t feel confident they could beat Tadej Pogačar for the stage. They instead preferred that the time bonuses for the stage be taken by riders in the break.

Hence, once the break formed with no GC threats, Jumbo had no reason to ride hard. They simply sat up to save energy. In this kind of circumstance, the gap can really balloon up. The teams in the peloton don’t really care until such point as the gap gets so big that one of the riders in the break starts to move up the GC classification.

On the other hand, stage 7 featured a poorly managed breakaway, wherein the peloton did not allow a big enough gap for the move. With only a small time gap, it allowed Pierre LaTour and Nans Peters, two riders who have won grand tour stages in their careers, to jump across with 74 kilometers to go.

This was a mistake since it enabled two strong riders to get to the front of the race with only about 1.5 hours of racing remaining. Pulling back two strong and fresh riders over 1.5 hours is significantly harder than reeling in a group of riders that are fatigued from being off the front all day.

This situation sometimes sets up an very interesting dynamic, one where a small breakaway may deliberately go at less than full gas, knowing that the peloton doesn’t actually want to catch them as that would only set off a flurry of attacks and see fresher riders get off the front closer to the finish line.

In essence, the break is calling the peloton’s bluff and force them to go even slower. This allows the breakaway to save a bit of energy while maintaining their lead, and, hopefully, to have more left in the tank when the mad dash begins closer to the finish line.

Analyzing strategy where none exists?

Mathieu Van der Poel has had a peculiar campaign at times during this year’s Tour de France. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

And, finally, as long as we’re on the topic of interesting strategies, one has to wonder what Mathieu van der Poel is doing in this race. For example, why was he pulling away early in the break on stage 6, only to later disappear into nowhere at the back of the group?

Why wasn’t he riding in the bunch and preserving energy to lead out Jasper Philipsen the next day – a task which he is now fulfilling better than almost anyone in recent memory?

Sometimes it almost seems that he just doesn’t feel like riding in the bunch, or that he just wants to get out and test his legs – like a frisky new-born pony. It raises the question: as observers, are we sometimes questioning and scrutinizing strategic reasoning and planning, where perhaps none exist?

Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin write for The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here.