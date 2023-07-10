Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift unveils Netherlands as first foreign start in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift announced its first foreign start with the 2024 race set to begin in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Next year’s race will also have a new date to accommodate the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are taking place in Paris.

Instead of starting as the men’s race comes to an end, next year’s edition will take run Monday, August 12, to Sunday, August 18.

It means the race will be just seven days long as ASO attempts to squeeze the event between the Olympics and Paralympics. Despite only seven days, there will still be eight stages, with day two featuring a split stage, with a road stage in the morning and an afternoon time trial.

Foreign starts have become commonplace for men’s grand tours and this year’s men’s race set off from the Spanish side of the Basque Country, while last year’s race began in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The opening editions of the Tour de France Femmes have remained in its home nation, with last year starting in Paris and this season’s edition set to begin in Clermont-Ferrand.

The start in Rotterdam will be the first time that the women’s race has gone outside of the French border and it will host the first three stages, across two days.

“We are proud to organize the first foreign Grand Départ of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift together with The Hague and Dordrecht”, Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said. “The Tour’s magic spreads far and wide. This unforgettable event will encourage our citizens to get on their bikes and expand their world.”

Dutch riders dominated last year’s race with Annemiek van Vleuten beating Demi Vollering to the title, while Van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, and Marianne Vos all won stages. All of the jersey classifications were also won by Dutch riders.

“The world hub of women’s cycling was a natural choice to host the biggest bicycle race on earth,” race director Marion Rousse said. “The last few seasons have been a tale of Dutch ascendancy. Starting from the home of these champions will kindle a great popular celebration. Expect their supporters to turn out in force.”

It’s not yet known where the race will finish, but the full details of the race route will be unveiled, along with that of the men’s, at a presentation in Paris on October 25.