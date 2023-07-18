Tour de France Femmes can ‘absolutely’ have same cultural impact as men’s race, says Zwift

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is a cultural phenomenon that transcends the cycling world, and Tour de France Femmes sponsor Zwift believes the women’s race can have the same impact.

While the men’s peloton has had over a century to build the mythic and legend of their race, the women have had to watch from the sidelines of the event for much of the last 100 years. The first official women’s Tour was held in the 80s and it only lasted six years.

After years of campaigning, men’s race organizer ASO jumped on the growing hype around women’s cycling and created a Tour de France Femmes. The reception was pretty emphatic with the race securing a quarter share of TV viewers in France, and attracting over 23 million viewers over the whole race across multiple countries, including the U.S.

“If you see the trajectory already in the audience share for the first race, the first one in 30 years, and really the first one that’s ever received that kind of broadcast, absolutely,” Zwift’s women’s strategy lead Kate Veronneau told Velo when asked if the race could match the cultural impact of the men’s event. “You’re seeing just incredible audiences around the world tuning in. The more we evolve the race, the more we invest in the race, it’s going to continue to build the whole sport.

“[Last year] smashed expectations, quite honestly. There was so much build-up leading into the first Tour de France for women in over 30 years. But we didn’t know whether the fans were going to really come out… That’s what really just blew me away. It demonstrated that the time is right, the audience appetite is there, and it was destined for success.”

Zwift helped to pave the way for the Tour de France Femmes, agreeing a four-year title sponsorship deal with ASO that is set to run through 2025. Following the debut edition, the virtual training company commissioned a report on the reception that the event received, looking into television viewership figures, social media engagement, and audience demographics.

Demographic statistics showed that the race attracted a much more gender-balanced audience with 56 percent of viewers male and 44 percent female for the Tour Femmes compared to a 62/38 percent split for the men’s event.

Veronneau believes the women’s race can be a place for new fans to be introduced to the sport and that it can be more accessible than the men’s event.

“It’s a huge key to growth because that’s going to inspire participation. The men’s Tour was probably not inspiring a lot of women to get on bikes. But the women’s Tour has that opportunity because you have to see it to dream it,” she said. “Putting women on this huge world stage and making it so visible, is going to just inspire women of all ages around the world because it is so global.

“I truly believe that women’s cycling has the opportunity to bring new fans to the sport, because of the personalities and the momentum in women’s sports right now.”

Building on a promising start

After what was a hugely successful inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the organizers had a big task on their hands to step up and maintain the momentum behind the race. With that in mind, ASO moved the start away from Paris to Clermont-Ferrand to put the event within touching distance of some of France’s most iconic climbs.

This year the women will duke it out on the Tourmalet before a potentially GC-defining time trial into Pau. It’s hoped that using the cycling mythology of places such as these will continue drawing interest to the women’s race.

While the route has been given a big shake-up for this season, the organizers are eager to keep the race at eight days for now — though next year will just be seven as it squeezes into the gap between the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The length of the race has been a big topic of debate since it was announced, as it has been across the sport as a whole.

What constitutes a grand tour is another hot topic, considering the men’s are three weeks long. The question for the women’s peloton is not whether they could do three weeks, but whether it’s worth it.

“I don’t think that that needs to be the end goal. As audiences evolve, in terms of their attention spans, and as we recognize what kind of action people want to tune into, and what their appetite is for cycling, I’m not sure it has to be a three-week race,” Veronneau said. “A lot of people might argue that the men’s is a bit long, and that in order to really grow the sport we have to consider new formats, new distances.

“We’ll continue to check in with the WorldTour teams and riders and find out what they want to see. We’ll pay close attention to what fans are responding to and build the race in a very sustainable way. The end goal is that this is the biggest thing in women’s cycling every year. The goal is definitely a multi-week stage race, but it doesn’t need to mirror the men’s.”

As many of those involved had hoped, the Tour de France Femmes has become one of the centerpieces of the women’s calendar with a large portion of riders making it a major focus of the year. Veronneau thinks that this can have a ripple effect on the rest of the season and help to bring the rest of the sport with it.

“It’s been really fun to watch the whole season because in every race a commentator is talking about how this is giving them some insights into what teams are planning for the Tour. It has become that pivotal moment on the calendar, that everything sort of leads up to just like the men’s side of the sport and that’s worked for 100 years,” Veronneau said.

“It feels like the whole women’s cycling ecosystem has been elevated, and that’s what we wanted. We wanted to be a catalyst for that. It’s interesting to see the riders’ and teams’ social profiles being raised. Before Paris-Roubaix avec Zwift Alison Jackson had 30,000 followers on Instagram and after the race she has over 100k. It’s great to see them get the attention they deserve and to see so many elements surrounding the sport be lifted as well.

“There’s so much more coverage, better television coverage, better broadcasting, and people just following races. It’s not like, ‘oh, we’re just going to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.’ Now, you can watch so many races throughout the year and really become fans.”

It would be untrue to say that the growth in women’s cycling is entirely down to the re-introduction of a Tour de France for women. There has been a lot of work put into the sport over the past decade to bring it to a point where ASO felt like they could create the race in the first place.

Other organizers and sponsors came in earlier to help develop the sport from what was still a largely amateur and semi-professional sport to one where several hundred riders now get paid a living wage to race throughout the year. However, the name recognition that the Tour de France brings around the world is hard to get past, and having the race on the calendar is a hugely important part in bringing women’s cycling to the next level.

As women’s cycling grows at a rapid pace, it isn’t all good news as some hit speedbumps along the way and others struggle to keep up with the changes. This year has seen the Vårgårda WestSweden WorldTour races canceled while the Women’s Tour in the UK had to be postponed until 2024 for financial reasons.

There were major issues at the CIC Tour des Pyrénées around safety, which ultimately led to the event being canceled before the final stage, while the financial collapse of the Zaaf squad perhaps showed that the regulations around women’s teams still needed some work.

“It’s growing pains, it’s not going to be a perfectly smooth course.,” Veronneau said. “The issues that have come about this year, I think it’s important to pay attention to them and what we can learn from them. This is why we also want to evolve the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in a very sustainable way to allow the women’s peloton to grow with the race. There are a lot more demands on teams right now, a lot more budgetary demands and more calendar demands, and there are going to be some unfortunate casualties of that.

“What I hope is that with increased investment, teams are able to get to the point where they have two squads they can send to different races. That will happen, but we’re going to see a couple of years where it’s going to be a little bit uncomfortable at times. To see the Women’s Tour [postponed] this year was really heartbreaking.

“We want to see other brands and companies get behind the other races, especially a race that is such a staple on the calendar. I’m hoping you know, that these are temporary pains, and the sport continues to grow in terms of budgets and talent and sponsorship and broadcast in a sustainable way.”