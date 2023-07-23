Tour de France Femmes: Riders decry lack of cohesive chase as Lotte Kopecky attacks to victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — It was another SD Worx demonstration race as Lotte Kopecky delivered the team to victory and a yellow jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Meanwhile, the other teams in the pack were left scratching their heads as to how the Dutch squad was allowed to bully the pack in such a manner once again.

Kopecky attacked on the only classified climb of the day, the Côte de Durtol, and was never seen again. At first, the Belgian champion held a marginal advantage, but it exploded into an unassailable lead as the group behind dithered and struggled to rally together and she finished over 40 seconds ahead of the chasers.

“It’s really frustrating to be honest, because Kopecky was not that far in front of us. Over the top, she was still in sight and maybe 10 or 20 meters ahead so if we work together… I did immediately work with Kasia and an FDJ rider but we worked and there wasn’t any co-operation and it wasn’t my responsibility to chase, I was there alone,” Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio said after the finish.

Also read:

The bunch blew apart on the climb, fracturing only further when Kopecky made her move. Despite that, most of the main GC riders were ensconced in that first chasing group and some teams, like Movistar and FDJ-Suez had multiple riders in it.

However, there never seemed to be any concerted effort to reel Kopecky back in. It broke down further as riders tried to chase the move down solo, only to be caught moments later before the bunch briefly slowed.

The stop-start nature of the group’s effort only made it easier for Kopecky to extend her lead and give herself a cushion in the yellow jersey, making it more likely that she can keep it all the way until the mountain stages.

“On the climb, I feel like I made a mistake by getting myself trapped and not being able to react straight away to Lotte’s attack. Once she gained a couple of seconds, there was a move from the group but then we were already at the top of the climb, and we went onto the downhill,” Kasia Niewiadoma told Velo. “Personally, I am disappointed that I didn’t use my legs because I felt good. Also, it’s always like this, every time you’re behind one rider from SD Worx nobody wants to ride.

“I was surprised because Annemiek [van Vleuten] was there with [Liane] Lippert and I was surprised that they were not trying to contribute a little. Lippert could have a good sprint here. It’s always like this, for some reason.”

It wasn’t just the lack of cohesive chase that helped Kopecky up the road, her SD Worx team was doing its best to slow the pace down by pulling through to the front before easing off. By disrupting the chase group, it took the pressure off Kopecky up front.

“It’s their tactics, I’ve seen it on more than one occasion, especially from Demi [Vollering]. She rolls but doesn’t go through, which interrupts the chaser. I don’t think it’s necessary, I think it’s really low. Being such a strong team, I don’t think it’s necessary,” Moolman-Pasio said.

Marta Cavalli, who was one of three FDJ-Suez riders in that main chasing group, had a different opinion of the tactics. While they were annoying, she said, it was just part of the sport.

“[It was] to allow Kopecky to keep a bigger gap and to secure the first place. They want to make our pace slow to make it harder to come back,” Cavalli said at the finish. “It’s cycling. Sometimes it doesn’t look fair, but it’s cycling. It’s part of the game and we can’t do anything.

“We just enjoy and try to do our job. For today it was good for them, and I hope tomorrow and the next days it will be for us. We are a good team, and we will try to improve our communication there. I hope it will pay soon.”

While Kopecky is not likely to be a threat in the overall classification, despite the substantial advantage she’s got on everyone else, other teams will be frustrated to have allowed SD Worx to get the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift started on their own terms.