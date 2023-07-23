Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Lotte Kopecky blazes to solo victory and first yellow jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) exploded over the day’s final climb and blazed to solo victory for the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The multiple monument winner and reigning Belgian champion launched a sizzler acceleration over the Cat.3 Côte de Durtol and rode away from a stellar chase group for a sensational stage 1 victory in Clermont-Ferrand.

An elite group of around 20 came in together, 43 seconds back, and Lorena Wiebes made it a perfect one-two for SD Worx by beating Chalotte Kool (DSM) in the sprint for second.

Demi Vollering (DS Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl Trek), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), and all the top-tier classification contenders came in together in the first chase group.

However, GC outsiders Juliette Labous (DSM) and Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) both lost time in the explosive final to the stage. Labous lost more than 40 seconds on the favorites, while Brown’s hopes took a huge dent when she came in more than one minute back on the GC pack.

After twice finishing third last summer, Kopecky won her first Tour stage Sunday. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The parcours for Sunday’s stage looked laid out perfectly for “classics queen” Kopecky, and the 27-year-old knew it marked her chance at a career-first Tour win.

“It was on my mind some time,” she laughed at the finish. “The last three weeks I was joking about it with my friends, every day we texted and said ‘10km to go to yellow.’

“It’s amazing that I could just do it. I could feel in the final climb I had something left. I just went and thought somebody could follow, but nobody did … Once I was on the top I knew it was mostly downhill so I knew if I could keep my power they wouldn’t catch me back.”

Kopecky will trade her Belgian tricolor for the maillot jaune for another bumpy stage through central France on Monday.

“It will be very special – I look forward to it,” she said.

Sunday’s opening stage around the Auvergne made for a tricky test. Tight roads and undulating terrain meant almost any type of racer was in for the win.

Mireia Benito (AG Insurance Soudal Quick-Step) suffered a horror start – and end – to her Tour debut. She crashed after less than 30km of racing and was taken to hospital. Benito’s team confirmed she was conscious and with the squad’s medic.

Typhaine Laurance (Lifeplus-Wahoo) was the Tour’s first attacker, making an hour-long solo move at the very start of the race. However, the peloton never gave her much of a gap and things all came back together midway through the stage.

The bunch seemed content to soft-tap together through the tough Auvergne terrain as they waited on the intermediate sprint at 27km from the line and “queenmaker” of the day that was the Côte de Durtol.

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) made a solo move as the race tilted toward its final hour and the peloton burst into life as the intermediate sprint and Durtol climb approached.

Lidl-Trek, Jumbo-Visma, and DSM pile-drived into the intermediate sprint, and Lizzie Deignan nabbed the points.

Lidl-Trek didn’t slow down once the bunch steamed through the sprint point. They, SD Worx, and Jumbo-Visma made a near-bunch sprint for attack-point of the Côte de Durtol.

Marlen Reusser piled on the pressure in the climb’s early slopes as SD Worx tried to drop Kopecky and Wiebes’ rival sprinters.

Brown went backward early, but all the top GC racers remained in contact in the much-reduced bunch.

Fast finishers like Kool and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) managed to hang tough in the group all the way to just 100m short of the summit, but when Kopecky attacked over the top at 9km to go, neither could respond.

Kopecky railed the descent and held a tender 10-second advantage over an elite group of chasers.

Vollering was one of a few SD Worx riders in the pursuit and the Dutch GC racer disrupted the group as her teammate grew out her advantage.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was active in a flurry of attacks in the final kilometers but couldn’t get the gap, and the group of favorites all ripped into Clermont-Ferrand as one ahead of the final reduced sprint.