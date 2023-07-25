Tour de France Femmes stage 3 culture: The Lascaux caves

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Well done, Robot!

In early September 1940, an 18-year-old named Marcel Ravidat was out for a walk with his dog, Robot. From the small Dordogne town of Montignac-Lascaux, where stage three of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift finishes, the pair climbed to the nearby La Rochefoucauld-Montbel hillside.

Robot spotted a tree that had recently been uprooted by high winds and went to investigate. He found a hole and alerted his master. Ravidat was intrigued, though understandably nervous about climbing into it alone. He fetched three friends and together the quartet descended into the earth. They hoped to discover a secret passageway leading to the local manor house.

What they actually found was far more significant, and would change their hometown forever.

The boys navigated a 50-foot shaft and came to a cave. When they struck a match they saw that the walls were covered in paintings of animals. The paintings, experts now agree, were approximately 17,000 years old. A week later the teenagers returned to the cave with Abbé Henri Breuil, a Catholic priest and noted prehistoric archaeologist, and Denis Peyrony, curator at the nearby Prehistory Museum at Les Eyzies. Breuil and Peyrony mapped out the many caves in the complex, and made sketches of some of the 600 paintings adorning the walls and ceilings.

Pintings on the ‘grand hall’ of the caves. (Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The subjects were mainly large animals known to live in the area in prehistoric times: horses, stags, bears, birds, and bulls. There are images of humans too, and some abstract shapes. The paintings were composed mainly of red, yellow and black pigments, created from minerals in the local land, and either swabbed on to the rock or blown through a pipe.

Since the 1860s paleontologists had been discovering similar caves throughout the Vézère Valley. Lascaux, however, was one of the most impressive.

The cave complex opened to the public in 1948 and was soon attracting over 1,000 visitors a day. Inevitably, such an influx began to have a negative impact on the delicate subterranean ecosystem. The air quality was compromised, fungi began to grow on the walls, and some of the paintings were irreparably damaged.

Eventually, the authorities were forced to close the caves. In 1963, visitors were banned and an air-quality monitoring system was introduced. Over the intervening years, several replicas of the cave art have been produced to allow the public to see the wonders that Robot and his owner unearthed. Today there is a state-of-the-art underground museum in Montigny-Lascaux where visitors can see phenomenally accurate reproductions of the paintings, enhanced by digital technology.

Meanwhile, the fight to preserve the original cave complex continues.

Despite being closed to the public, mold and fungi have presented scientists with an ongoing challenge. In 2008 black mold was discovered on many paintings and the caves were shut completely, even to scientists. Now, access is tightly controlled and an International Scientific Committee has been created to find ways to protect this most ancient and precious place.