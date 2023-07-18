Tour de France Femmes ticker: Jackson, Ewers headline EF, Movistar confirms Van Vleuten helpers, SD Worx brings stacked squad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jackson, Ewers headline EF Education-Tibco-SVB

EF Education-Tibco-SVB confirmed U.S talent Veronica Ewers and Candian trio Alison Jackson, Sara Poidevin and Magdeleine Vallieres will be in its Tour Femmes septet.

The U.S.- registered team will be completed by Kathrin Hammes, Georgia Williams, and Letizia Borghesi.

“Overall I’d like to see the team continue to build on their success at the Giro,” said Linda Jackson, team founder and owner. “Their results there helped to build their confidence and I think we’ll see another step up at the Tour de France Femmes. I’d like to see them continue to be aggressive and visible and riding up to the potential I know they have.”

Ewers rode a breakout Tour Femmes last year and backed it up with fourth overall at the recent Giro Donne. Jackson indicated the Idahoan won’t specifically target GC at the race next week.

“Veronica has shown she is one of the best climbers in the world. I’d love to see her be aggressive and go for it on the hilly stages. She’s still a very new rider and has a lot of time to develop into a potential Tour winner. Going for stages will take the pressure off of her for the general classification and will let her take more chances versus following riders,” Jackson said.

Movistar confirms squad

The selfie of the year was taken from the winner’s podium at the Tour de France Femmes in 2022. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten sees strong support at Movistar in her title defense.

The group managed by Sebastián Unzué – with Jorge Sanz and Jürgen Roelandts as sports directors- will again rely on the quality of Annemiek van Vleuten, who comes into the start out of any pressure after her victories in La Vuelta Femenina and the Giro Donne.

Officials confirmed Emma Norsgaard, Liane Lippert, Aude Biannic, Floortje Mackaij, Paula Patiño and Sheyla Gutiérrez will round out the seven-woman lineup.

SD Worx ‘racing to win’

Demi Vollering is the top challenger for Annemiek van Vleuten. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Following a successful season so far, Team SD Worx is also setting high targets for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes. With Demi Vollering, the Dutch World Team is aiming for overall victory in the most important stage race of the year.

To achieve this, she will be supported by Mischa Bredewold, Elena Cecchini, Lotte Kopecky, Christine Majerus, Marlen Reusser and Lorena Wiebes.

“Our goal is to take home the yellow jersey. With this strong and balanced line-up, we will do everything we can to achieve that,” sports manager Danny Stam said.