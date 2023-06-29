Tour de France: Here’s what Vingegaard, Cavendish, Van der Poel, Pogačar say ahead of the grand départ

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain (Velo) – The Tour de France hype-train is gathering steam, and the momentum built even further with the top riders offering their view during a press conferences Thursday.

Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish, and Tadej Pogačar were first thrown into the throng as the media massed together in the Palacio Euskalduna. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and all-terrain terror Wout van Aert followed soon afterward.

Here’s what they said:

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)

Vingegaard will wear bib number one at the 2023 Tour. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On Pogačar suggesting that Vingegaard is the favorite this year:

I think it doesn’t matter who says who is the favorite, it depends who’s in the best shape at the end. Probably, we’ll look a lot to each other. I can say the same of him.

On the recent Netflix documentary ‘Tour de France: Unchained:’

I have seen it, yes. I think that in general it’s good for cycling and for the teams, but I think it’s also a bit… they try to create a story that’s not there. Then you have to think a bit more maybe about how you answer in interviews [this year].

On going from hunter in 2022 to hunted in 2023:

I’m also still hunting the victory, so in that case, it’s not that different to how it was last year. Things change when you win the Tour de France, but I didn’t change. That’s how it should be.

On his feelings ahead of rollout:

I have the feeling that I developed [my ability] on shorter climbs … I did some good training together with the team. I feel good, I feel ready, I think my shape is good, I am where I want to be. We’ll just have to see in three weeks if it’s enough.

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan)

All eyes will be on Cavendish for the next three weeks. (Photo: Getty Images)

On whether there’s room for sentimentality before his last Tour de France:

Really unfortunately, no. I still have to try and do a job. I know I’ll regret that: not living in the moment, enjoying the things. It doesn’t mean that the whole experience of the Tour de France is … you can’t describe it.

This race has given me the most incredible emotions. Unfortunately, you can’t really analyze it and I probably shouldn’t until afterward, it’s the same every year. I know it’s my last one, but it’s still the same.

On his determination to win every sprint:

I don’t know any different, really. I think the biggest thing you can instill is to never give up. It’s the biggest thing I instill to my kids – they can do what they want and enjoy it. This is a good way to live by.

On leadout improvement with Astana Qazaqstan Team:

With Astana Qazaqstan being new to sprinting, it doesn’t mean that the resources aren’t there to be able to have an incredible lead-out team, it just means it takes time to practice and learn.

I’ve taken a lot of races even when I haven’t crossed the finish line first as wins because I’ve seen the growth we’ve had in the team. That’s across different guys, even down to climbers or GC guys committing to a bunch sprint.

On what it would mean to be the only record stage winner [35] at the Tour de France:

In all honesty, I don’t know. I just want to try to win as much as I can.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates)

Pogačar will lead his team with Adam Yates in a rare twist from the Pogo-script. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On his condition and his wrist:

I feel OK on the bike, It’s not full mobility, 60-70 percent mobility on the wrist. For every-day training, it didn’t bother me at all. I did a CT scan on Monday and two out of three bones are healed. The scaphoid bone needs a bit more time but it’s looking good.

We’ll see if I can win the Tour de France in the race itself. I had good training in the last couple weeks. I didn’t race, and normally before the Tour you race the Dauphiné, Slovenia. But I think The legs are good, the mentality is super good, so I hope I’m ready.

On Jumbo-Visma, Jonas Vingegaard, and the 2022 defeat:

I don’t have Jumbo-Visma’s performance from last year in my mind. I have my performance this year in my mind. I try to focus on our racing, we do our own thing. And it’s not just Jumbo-Visma, there are many teams. In cycling, you have to focus only on yourself.

Last year was a big experience for the team. This year we’ll try to do better and win the Tour. Last year I was good enough to win, but Jonas was stronger at points in the race. Jonas is the main guy for the Tour. He showed dominance in the Dauphiné and said he’s not in his best shape yet, so we can’t wait to see how he is at the Tour.

On sharing leadership with Adam Yates:

Adam was there at the Dauphiné and had come straight from training camp, and he was really close to Jonas. We think we can be really strong together.

It’s a team all together and it doesn’t matter who’s in front. We all want the same thing in the team, we want to with the Tour de France. It doesn’t matter who does it. It’s good sharing leadership. I’m not 100 percent on my condition. I didn’t race before the Tour, so it’s better to have a backup plan.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

No green jersey for MvdP … but who knows, maybe yellow? (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On the opening stages in the Basque Country and the possibility of the yellow jersey:

The Basque Country stages are harder that the first two stages in the Tour or Giro last year. It will be on the limit and depend on the race situation, but we are always ready to give it a try. But it will be tough to follow the real puncheurs and climbers.

We did a recon of the final 50km of stage 1. It’s really hard and on the limit of what I’m capable of.

The only thing is after the last steep climb you have some time to come back if you cannot follow the best guys. But the last 500m are quite hard, so it will be difficult.

On his form compared to before the Tour last year (when he had already raced the Giro d’Italia):

I feel completely different. Last year when I did my preparation before the Tour I immediately felt there was something not right with my body.

This year I did a really good altitude camp with the team and some really good racing before. I feel ready and just hope to do a good Tour and be ready for the worlds after.

On the green jersey and working as leadout man for Jasper Philipsen:

I’ll be the last man in the leadout normally. When I feel good I’ll be the last guy in the leadout for Jasper.

I’m not targeting the green jersey. I’m helping Jasper, if he wants to get it I’m here to help him. We focus mainly on trying to win sprints with him and I’m not busy with taking my own points.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

WvA won three stages last year, and he’s looking for more at this Tour de France. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On the first two stages:

I really like this Grand Départ. It’s a really interesting course and hard to predict which rider it’s favorable for. Probably for real climbers, the climbs are a bit too short; for guys like me, the climbs already long enough and especially steep. I think it’ll be tricky to come over but you never know and I’m here to try it.

On whether he’s going for the green jersey:

I’m definitely in a different position than I was last year, where we had a clear plan to take as many points as possible. I think now I’ll go more for stage results and the green jersey is not a real objective. It’s also a completely different stage schedule, I think there’s a lot of points to win in the last four stages.

I think Mads Pedersen and Jasper Philipsen are the two favorites.

On the possibility of Adam Yates (UAE-Emirates) being a threat:

It only changes when Yates shows he’s on the level of the other two, then there’s another competitor who can show his shape. But when he’s not that good, it doesn’t change much. I think it’s a mind game.

On his 2023 season so far:

Until now, it’s not been easy. I was always close, but it was just not enough. Hopefully, we can turn that around in the next couple of weeks.