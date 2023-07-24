Tour de France: How Giulio Ciccone beat Neilson Powless in race for the King of the Mountains

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There was a moment of lightness early on the final stage of the Tour when Giulio Ciccone, plus his Lidl-Trek teammates Mads Pedersen and Mathias Skjelmose, glided clear of the peloton on the very last climb of the Tour de France.

The small category four ascent of the Côte du Pavé des Gardes was inconsequential in terms of slope and also in relation to the King of the Mountains classification, but that wasn’t the point.

Smiling widely, Pedersen pretended to sprint for the summit, then gestured over to Ciccone, urging the crowd to applaud him. Ciccone grinned, relishing the moment, his kit and bike decked out like a measles outbreak.

Ciccone’s delight echoed a stronger moment of joy on Saturday’s final big mountain stage.

He had started the penultimate day just six points clear of Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroën), while race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was lurking just one point further back.

Former KOM leader Neilson Powless was 30 points adrift and while he was effectively out of the running, he had put his fair share of pressure on his rival for much of the race.

They had tussled on countless climbs, the American putting it up to the Italian and making him really work for it.

Stage 20 was all about putting the competition to bed. Ciccone made it into the day’s break and took maximum points on the first four climbs of the stage, mathematically sealing his mountains jersey win at the summit of the Col de la Schlucht.

He crossed the line, gave a two arm salute and a smile broke across a face that had often looked over-serious during the Tour.

“We had one plan and we did a terrific job to execute it,” he said after the stage, thanking teammates like Pedersen and Skjelmose.

“We did everything perfect to hold on to this jersey, in the hills and in the valley. It was a big fight. We got what we wanted. I’m really happy.”

Early aggression sees Powless enliven Tour de France

Powless ended up fourth overall in that classification, not the reward he was hoping for after all of his efforts during the race. The American really animated the opening portion of the Tour, riding brilliantly early on to nab the KOM jersey on stage one and, save for one day where Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroën) took over, led it until the start of stage 14.

Neilson Powless (Team EF Education-EasyPost) wore the polka-dot jersey for much of the Tour, going up the road on multiple stages to hunt mountains points. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In the meantime Ciccone had been inching gradually closer. He was back in 8th on stage 11, moved to 5th, slipped to 9th, then rose to 4th on stage 14, the day Vingegaard moved equal with Powless but bumped him out of the jersey based on countback.

Stage 15 saw Powless respond by moving four points clear of Vingegaard, only for Ciccone to go on a spree and end the day level with him and scoop the jersey.

“I hold the KOM jersey to a super high regard, everyone I know thinks it’s an amazing opportunity to go for it,” Powless said. “It was incredible to wear it but I really would like to come back and win it. in my opinion, the win is still the top praise, holding the jersey is incredible but it’s not satisfied my itch to win the jersey.”

Accumulated fatigue from all his days on the attack then saw Powless jammed on 58 points from there until the end of the race, while his rival further stretched his advantage.

No matter. Powless was one of the biggest animators in the race and while he will be disappointed not to wear the polka dots in Paris, he has been having fun anyway. He’ll be back again in a big way next year.

Ciccone can likewise be proud of a great Tour. His success makes him the first Italian King of the Mountains since Claudio Chiappucci way back in 1992, some 21 years ago.

And in an era when the Tour de France race leader often also wins the KOM prize, he is the first rider since Romain Bardet in 2016 to buck that trend.

He and his team have much to celebrate on Sunday night in Paris.

“This is one of the best days of my life,” Ciccone said. “It’s really good for me and for my team that I got this KOM jersey. It’s one to enjoy. It inspires me the greatest emotions. I feel really proud of myself.

“This jersey has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid and I first started riding a bike.”