Tour de France: How much money did Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma make?

Jumbo-Visma brings home the most cash thanks to Jonas Vingegaard‘s overall title at the Tour de France.

The Dutch-backed squad also won the team classification to hoover up the largest chunk of the prize purse of the men’s race that ended Sunday in Paris.

Jumbo-Visma earned 664,280 euros to lead the peloton in more ways than one.

UAE Team Emirates, with Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates in second and third places as well as the white jersey, respectively, was second with 455,260 euros. Ineos Grenadiers was third with 132,910 euros.

DSM-Firmenich was last, with €12, 180.

The big payouts came in Paris, when the prize money for placings, podium spots, and jerseys were all paid out Sunday.

The overall winner of the maillot jaune wins €500,000, with runner-up taking home €200,000 and third receiving €100,000. Points, King of the Mountains, and the young rider’s classification winners win €25,000 each, and the top team’s classification earns €50,000.

There were also special primes of 5,000 euros for the first over the highest climbs in both the Pyrénées and Alps.

Prize money is tabulated across the entire Tour, with money cash awards given out for placings in stages, points, and King of the Mountains summits on a daily basis.

Vingegaard received a cool half-million, and even the last-place finisher in Paris got something, with a €1,000 payout for bottom finishers.

There are no hard and fast rules about how the prize money.

Teams typically split out the prize money between the riders, with staffers also receiving a share.

Yellow jersey winners often forfeit their entire share of the prize money to be split out among teammates and staffers. Some generous winners will also include special gifts, such as high-end watches, cars, or paid vacations for teammates.

So riders on a top team might see a five-figure Tour bonuses, while teams on the lower end of the scale might see payouts of only a few thousand euros.

The total payout during the three-week, 21-stage Tour was €2,295,200.