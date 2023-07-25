EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 40% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Tour de France

Tour de France: How much money did Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma make?

Here's the final prize money list for the Tour de France.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma brings home the most cash thanks to Jonas Vingegaard‘s overall title at the Tour de France.

The Dutch-backed squad also won the team classification to hoover up the largest chunk of the prize purse of the men’s race that ended Sunday in Paris.

Jumbo-Visma earned 664,280 euros to lead the peloton in more ways than one.

Also read:

UAE Team Emirates, with Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates in second and third places as well as the white jersey, respectively, was second with 455,260 euros. Ineos Grenadiers was third with 132,910 euros.

DSM-Firmenich was last, with €12, 180.

The big payouts came in Paris, when the prize money for placings, podium spots, and jerseys were all paid out Sunday.

The overall winner of the maillot jaune wins €500,000, with runner-up taking home €200,000 and third receiving €100,000. Points, King of the Mountains, and the young rider’s classification winners win €25,000 each, and the top team’s classification earns €50,000.

There were also special primes of 5,000 euros for the first over the highest climbs in both the Pyrénées and Alps.

Prize money is tabulated across the entire Tour, with money cash awards given out for placings in stages, points, and King of the Mountains summits on a daily basis.

Vingegaard received a cool half-million, and even the last-place finisher in Paris got something, with a €1,000 payout for bottom finishers.

There are no hard and fast rules about how the prize money.

Teams typically split out the prize money between the riders, with staffers also receiving a share.

Yellow jersey winners often forfeit their entire share of the prize money to be split out among teammates and staffers. Some generous winners will also include special gifts, such as high-end watches, cars, or paid vacations for teammates.

So riders on a top team might see a five-figure Tour bonuses, while teams on the lower end of the scale might see payouts of only a few thousand euros.

The total payout during the three-week, 21-stage Tour was €2,295,200.

Tour de France prize money

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon