Tour de France, lost boys: Mark Cavendish the born winner

When I first interviewed him 16 years ago in his first pro season, a few weeks before he started his first Tour de France, Mark Cavendish revealed all the qualities that would make him the most successful sprinter in Tour history.

Sadly, his Tour career came to a premature close just over 60 kilometers from the end of stage 8 on Saturday when a benign-looking tangle of fallen riders resulted in his hitting the tarmac and fracturing his right collarbone.

It’s probable that no one will ever match the 34 sprint stage wins Cavendish, 38, notched in the 14 Tours he contested. Here’s my June 2007 interview with the Manx Missile.

When you interview a rookie cyclist only four months into his pro career, you don’t expect him to say this in response to a question about some initial successes: “I’m not going to be modest. I always knew I was going to be good. I just wanted the opportunity to prove it.”

That young man was Mark Cavendish, just 22, a few weeks before he’d make his debut in the Tour de France. He was sitting in a quiet section of a busy hotel lobby in Philadelphia prior to racing that city’s International Championship for his team, then sponsored by German telecommunications giant T-Mobile, which later became the U.S.-based HTC-Highroad squad.

Cavendish is and always has been a sprinter. But there’s rarely been one with quite as much chutzpah as this impulsive young Brit who oozes confidence. When I asked him whether he was surprised to start winning races so soon in his first year as a pro, he had a one-word answer: “No.”

In fact, he went on to say he should have won the very first pro race he contested. “I was good enough to win the first stage of [the Étoile de] Bessèges in February,” he said matter-of-factly, his eyes narrowing and accentuating his usual squint. “But I had to work for the team there, so unfortunately, I was second [to the Italian sprinter Angelo Furlan]. Obviously, if I’d won that, people would have opened their eyes sooner.”

Mark Cavendish is treated by medical staff after crashing on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

Cavendish’s nascent season hit a setback when he picked up a stomach virus at that five-day race in Bessèges, France. “There’s been a big bug that swept through the peloton this year. I was one of the first people to get it,” he related. “I went home and didn’t recover from it properly. I tried to get back too quickly because I wanted to be fit for the classics, and I got sick again. Then I started again, and I got sick big style. I was in bed for two weeks. I was sweating, really cold, swapping ends on the toilet for two weeks. That ended my classics season.”

But it didn’t end his fighting spirit. Only two weeks after his return to full-time training, Cavendish was given a freelance role by the T-Mobile team at the centennial edition of Belgium’s Scheldeprijs, a 197-kilometer one-day race held a few days after the last of the major cobblestone classics, Paris-Roubaix. And he took full advantage of his opportunity.

Coming into the finish outside the ornate city hall in Schoten, just east of Antwerp, sprinting out of the saddle and straining for every available cubic centimeter of air, Cavendish was matching the pace of veteran Australian sprinter Robbie McEwen.

Both men threw their bikes at the line. And it was the rookie who let out the victory roar. The date: April 18, 2007. Cavendish had won a professional race for the first time. McEwen, whose career victory tally then stood at more than 100 wins, including 11 stages of the Tour de France, had to be content with second.

After that breakthrough victory, Cavendish had the support of his team whenever a field-sprinting opportunity opened up. The result was two stage wins at the Four Days of Dunkirk race in France, two stage wins at the Tour of Catalonia in Spain, and one more at the Ster Elektrotoer in the Netherlands. Six wins in a nine-week period in his rookie year were enough for T-Mobile management to put Cavendish, despite his inexperience, on its shortlist for the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish beats Robbie McEwen at the 2007 Scheldeprijs (Photo: Eric Lalmand/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish was born May 21, 1985, in Laxey on the Isle of Man, a self-governed island with a population of 80,000 that sits in the Irish Sea midway between England and Ireland. Officially a Manxman, Cavendish has a British passport and quickly developed into a true European. Besides living in England, he based himself in Belgium, Germany and Italy at different times in his formative cycling years, but remained a down-to-earth Brit with a clean-cut look, short black hair and an accent that Americans associate with The Beatles.

“I’ve always had my feet on the ground and known that I wanted to achieve something,” Cavendish told me in that Philadelphia interview. “I got into cycling just to have something to stop me from getting into a bad group. I started racing in a league on a BMX and was coming in last, while everyone else was on racing bikes. Then I got a mountain bike for my [13th] birthday; the day after, I went to the race, and I won it.”

Cavendish never looked back. At his local cycling club, one of the guest speakers was a former Australian pro racer, Shane Sutton — who would later become one of his coaches at British Cycling. Sutton told Cavendish he had potential and gave him an outline of what he should do to improve.

“I don’t think I lost a race that year,” Cavendish recalled. “I was only [racing as] a schoolboy, under-14, but I was British champion in four disciplines, so it went from there. I wanted to [race as a pro one day] so I left school when I was 16 and went to work in a bank for two years. The sole purpose was earning money to move to Europe when I was 18. I thought, it doesn’t matter if you’re a good junior. What matters is if you’re a good senior; that’s how you get a pro contract.”

With that foresight and determination, along with the confidence that would define him, Cavendish ignored the negative feedback he got from coaches in his country’s cycling establishment who gauged riders with lab tests on things like power output or V02 max oxygen uptake rather than their intrinsic athletic and psychological qualities. “They didn’t have such a good system then, so quite a few people didn’t see talent,” he said. “They only saw numbers on a machine. I was on the Great Britain junior team, but I never [got selected for] a junior world championship.

“Still, now, I’m one of the worst people with numbers, but I just know how to race. I know where to be in a bunch, I know where to be on a track. They couldn’t get around the fact that as a junior I’d be British track champion with only two weeks’ training.”

Mark Cavendish and Rob Hayles at the 2005 track world championships (Photo: Lars Ronbog/FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

After saving enough money from his bank job, Cavendish was ready to move to Europe when he was 18. But right when he was planning to go, he was selected for the British national track team, and through his new coach, Rod Ellingworth, he secured a place in British Cycling’s Olympic Academy, with a stipend and a chance to race internationally on both track and road. “I went from banker to world champion in 15 months,” Cavendish said with a grin, “and Rod is still my coach.”

Prior to his debut at the world track championships, held in the Home Depot Center velodrome at Carson, Los Angeles, in March 2005, Cavendish was just a reserve rider for the British national team. Then, the man expected to ride in the two-man Madison race with Britain’s Rob Hayles, Welshman Geraint Thomas, crashed badly. Cavendish, only 19, was the replacement even though he’d never teamed up with Hayles before.

The Madison is a highly technical track discipline that resembles a relay race, with riders on the two-man teams taking turns to be in the race, each doing a couple of laps at top speed followed by about a lap of rest, before again switching places. They don’t pass a baton, but they trade places with an acrobatic hand sling or a push on the butt.

It was a big challenge for Cavendish in his first appearance at any world championship, but he rode with immense confidence in the Madison’s 50-kilometer final (200 laps of the 250-meter banked wooden track) against a field of men seasoned by years of racing in Europe’s highly demanding six-day track races.

“It went exactly to plan,” Cavendish modestly recalled. “We knew all the European riders, the six-day riders, just wanted to blitz each other. So, we went in with the tactic: sit, sit, sit, while they wear themselves out. We just sat there at the back and then, with 40 laps (10 kilometers) to go, Rob attacked. We got a lap’s lead so fast, we were doing 14.4-second laps [more than 60 kilometers per hour], and it takes a lot out of you.

“We got on [the back of the line] and I just remember trying to hang on and hang on. We were going out the back and then getting back on again. And it was just, agh, how much pain I was in the last 20 laps [5 kilometers]. We finished exhausted. I was in tears, and it was as much the pride as relief that it was over.”

Watching Cavendish’s gutsy performance to win that world championship from inside the velodrome gave me a first inkling that this young Manxman would develop into a very special bike racer. The rider himself felt that his winning a rainbow jersey was the best possible answer to give the “numbers” guys.

“You can’t be world champion at 19 without some sort of talent,” Cavendish said with a chuckle. “Scientists, people who aren’t into cycling, don’t see this. They’re into numbers. This really cracks me up.”

There was a lot of interest in Mark Cavendish when he started his second Tour de France in 2008 (Photo: Bryn Lennon – Velo/Getty Images)

Even so, few track-racing specialists make a success of road racing. Cavendish was an exception. “The track has definitely been the best thing for me,” he stated. “It gives me that awareness of space around me in the bunch and coming into a bunch finish on the road it’s perfect. I know where everyone is, I know where I’m going to be, I know exactly how far I can go.”

Cavendish’s uncanny awareness of where to position himself in a peloton on the road would be heightened by the support he’d get from the teammates who’d keep him near the head of the line of riders in the run-ins to race finishes and lead him out in the final kilometer until he was ready to unleash his famous sprint.

Cavendish also became surprisingly adept at team time trials, a quality that he said he also developed on the track, competing in the four-man, four-kilometer pursuit races. “As a sprinter, I shouldn’t be able to team time trial,” he said, “but I can because what I’ve learned in a team pursuit. I’d put any young rider on the track if they want to be a good road rider. I save so much energy by being tactically and technically sound.”

Besides improving his road-race skills on the British national squad with coach Ellingworth, Cavendish also got his wish to ride on a European road team. He was helped by a former East German coach, Heiko Salzwedel, who went on to direct teams for the Australian and British cycling federations.

“He’s always had faith in me,” Cavendish said about Salzwedel, “and when he got the job in charge of the T-Mobile development program he called me and said, ‘Look, there’s a chance you can ride for T-Mobile in two years, so we’ll place you in a German team [Sparkasse], so you can get used to the German culture, the German style of racing and maybe at the end of the second year you can be a stagiaire [or apprentice pro] with them.’ T-Mobile no longer has a development program, so I was quite lucky that I just made it on.”

While other talented sprinters might have been persuaded to turn professional sooner, lured by the cash being offered, Cavendish was confident enough in his ability that he bided his time with the small Sparkasse squad, based in Dortmund, Germany.

“All I wanted to do was race my bike, prove how good I was, so I could get a professional contract,” he said. “Money wasn’t an issue for me when I was an amateur. I’d saved it up, so I just wanted an apartment there. And they treated me well. But when I never lost a bunch sprint in two years as an amateur, I knew how fast I was even though I didn’t get the opportunity to race bigger races because I was on a smaller team. I decided to stay with Sparkasse hoping to get into T-Mobile and not take any of the offers from second-division teams.”

Team Sparkasse was run by Mark Claussmeyer, who also organized the six-day races at the velodrome in Dortmund, Germany. Naturally, Cavendish rode that event with Hayles, his worlds’ partner. “The six days I did after the world championships gave me a sense of how hard they are,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to sustain that high heart rate for a long while. It’s brilliant physically for the cardiovascular system.”

Mark Cavendish wins for the Isle of Man at the 2006 Commonwealth Games (Photo: Torsten Blackwood/AFP via Getty Images)

After that winter on the track, Cavendish scored a string of wins in German road races and T-Mobile gave him the chance to race as a stagiaire at the end of the 2006 season. He soon showed his speed at the Tour of Britain, winning the points classification for sprinters with two second places, a third, a fourth, and a seventh on the six stages. One of those runner-up spots (behind Italian sprinter Francesco Chicci) came in Canterbury—the same place that Cavendish would contest the very first Tour de France stage finish of his life.

Cavendish already knew that if he was to become a truly successful sprinter at the very highest level, he couldn’t do it on pure ability. Throughout his ever-developing career, he has had great support from coaches and teammates, and as his pro career got underway, he felt tremendously secure with T-Mobile, his pro team of choice. Already, a few weeks after his two stage wins at the UCI ProTour’s Tour of Catalonia in May 2007, Cavendish attributed a large part of his success to the T-Mobile squad.

“I had a great team there,” he said. “Selfless. Selfless team. There’s a young lad comes on and there’s riders like [Australian] Mick Rogers and [Austrian] Bernhard Eisel working for me. You know all those riders there are preparing for the Tour de France and they’re risking themselves to get me to the front at the finish. That makes me more proud than the actual win.”

It would have been a dream come true had Cavendish rewarded his teammates by taking the stage victory at Canterbury in his very first Tour. But his hopes of winning on home soil were ironically ended by the sheer mass of spectators that came to watch the Tour when he collided with one of that day’s estimated 1.6 million fans lining the narrow roads of southeast England.

In his pent-up state, Cavendish almost came to blows with the errant spectator, and his troubles were compounded by his handlebars being damaged and forcing him to change bikes.

All this happened near the end of the stage and so he had no chance to catch the peloton, let alone contest the sprint finish. Cavendish was frustrated and furious, and hot tears of anger creased his face when he slalomed through the crowds to reach his team bus, where he threw his bike to the ground and stormed up the steps without saying a word.

He couldn’t show the fans his super-charged sprint, but he did show them the combative temperament that, within five short years, would see Cavendish become the most successful sprinter in Tour de France history (already with more victories than the French great André Darrigade).

When I asked Cavendish in Philadelphia what motivated him, he replied, “People say to me what race do you want to win next, and I say, ‘the next one with a finish line.’ If I’m there at the finish, I want to be first across it. That’s how it is.”

