Tour de France now boasts its official ‘tapa’ to kick things off in Bilbao

The Tour de France in Spain’s Basque Country just wouldn’t feel right without an official “tapa.”

The region’s famed “pintxos” are ingrained in the region’s culinary tradition, and one of the region’s most acclaimed chefs has created a special recipe for the upcoming start of the 2023 edition to start in Bilbao on July 1.

Eneko Atxa, a Michelin-starred chef with several eateries in Bilbao, came up with a tasty morsel to kick off the “gran salida” of the Tour’s return to the region for the first time since the 1990s.

“The idea came from both passions. From cycling, which is deeply rooted here for all the Basques, and from the gastronomy, above all with the ‘pintxos’ and its power of attraction,” Atxa told Europa Press. “That’s where the idea came from.”

Dubbed the “TOURtilla” — a play on words from the Spanish tortilla — the pintxo blends bacalao, local vegetables, and fresh eggs.

Atxa, whose Michelin three-star restaurant Azurmendi is considered one of the best in Spain, shared the recipe on YouTube.

“Before an event as important as the Tour, trying to express who we are, where we are, in a singular way, can be made through the pintxo,” he said. “That’s something that the people here know very well, how we enjoy ourselves, and what we know.”

Local officials are hoping that all the local bars and cafés in Bilbao will have a version of the “TOURtilla” available across the opening weekend. Watch for the sign that reads: “Dastatu hemen TOURreko pintxoa” (“Try the pintxoTOUR here”).

The 2023 Tour de France kicks off July 1 in Bilbao, and features three stages across the Basque Country before arriving back on French roads for a finish in stage 3.