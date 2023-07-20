Tour de France Power: The numbers behind Vingegaard’s TT and Sepp Kuss on the Col de la Loze

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of the world’s best riders at the Tour de France.

No one expected this. Not a single person in the entire world – not even Jonas Vingegaard himself – thought that Vingegaard would beat Tadej Pogačar by one minute and 38 seconds in stage 16’s time trial.

In the first 15 stages of this year’s Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar had been neck and neck. The duo had dropped each other once or twice and taken a few bonus seconds here and there. But coming into the time trial, most experts predicted Pogačar or Vingegaard would beat the other by a handful of seconds.

Without hyperbole, the time trial that Jonas Vingegaard executed on stage 16 was arguably the greatest time trial performance in cycling history. That includes all eras, riders, climbs, and comebacks. It was hard to believe the live timing as the results flashed across the bottom of the screen.

“20 seconds faster” than Wout Van Aert in the first 4km of the stage 16 time trial. How is that even possible?

It was true, and Vingegaard was already 31 seconds ahead of Pogačar at the base of the Côte de Domancy. While we don’t have Vingegaard’s power data, we can see from his speed that he was already head and shoulders above the rest of the Tour de France field.

Vingegaard – Start to T2 (Second time check)

Time: 19’ 05”

Average Speed: 50.6 kph (31.4 mph)

Pogačar: 19’ 36” at 49.3 kph

Next was the climb to the finish at Combloux, which began with the Côte de Domancy (2.8km at 8.5%). After 19 minutes of riding full gas on the TT bike, Vingegaard produced the most insane climbing performance I’ve ever seen. There is no comparison to the power and speed that Vingegaard did on the climb to Combloux.

The 26-year-old Dane pushed ~7.5w/kg for over 13 minutes on his time trial bike, which is one of the most incredible performances in cycling history.

Vingegaard – Climb to Combloux

Time: 13’ 21”

Average Power: ~7.5w/kg

Pogačar: 14’ 38” at ~6.7w/kg

These power values were estimated using a variety of data, including years of historical power data from this exact climb to Combloux. The exact power numbers will never be 100%, especially when you consider calibration factors, temperatures, power meter brands, and more. But all that matters is that Jonas Vingegaard went insanely fast up the climb to Combloux, and I can say with 99.99% certainty that he did well over 7.3w/kg for 13 minutes…after already time trialing at 50.6 kph for 19 minutes.

Neilson Powless went full gas on the Côte de Domancy in an attempt to gain points in the KOM classification. The American ended up going one second faster than Pogačar on this segment, though the Slovenian did a bike change, which cost him roughly 10-12 seconds. Vingegaard was 33 seconds faster than Powless and did not do a bike change, which meant that the Dane was riding his heavier TT bike up the 11% grades. That meant that Vingegaard was putting out even more power relative to Powless, who was on an ultra-light road bike.

Powless – Côte de Domancy

Time: 7’ 20”

Average Power: 430w (6.5w/kg)

Vingegaard: 6’ 47” at ~7.5w/kg

Pogačar: 7’ 21” at ~6.5w/kg

No one in the world thought that Jonas Vingegaard was capable of a performance like this. His team was confident in him, but I’m sure they were shocked when the time gaps popped up on screen. Vingegaard won the Stage 16 time trial with a time of 32 minutes and 26 seconds, 1:38 faster than Pogačar in second, and 2:51 faster than Wout Van Aert in third.

Jumbo-Visma has had to answer a lot of questions in the last few days, as can be expected in the sport of cycling. Mathieu Heijboer, Jumbo-Visma’s Head of Performance, said that Vingegaard did seven months of preparation for this TT, including three sessions a week on his time trial bike. The team also used data from the O Gran Camiño and Critérium du Dauphiné time trials to help plan Vingegaard’s Stage 16 effort.

The Jumbo-Visma team directors actually feared for Vingegaard when he flew out of the start gate and took 16 seconds by T1. At the Critérium du Dauphiné, Vingegaard went out too hard in the 31.1km time trial with an incredibly similar course profile to Stage 16 of the Tour de France. On that day, Vingegaard was fastest at T1 by 12 seconds, but then lost his legs and ended up finishing 2nd on the stage behind Mikkel Bjerg.

But on Stage 16 of the Tour, Vingegaard had the best legs of his life. He thought his power meter was broken, he said in a post-race interview, because the numbers were so high. However, the data suggests that Vingegaard had one of his best rides ever – you could even say it was one of the greatest cycling performances of all time.

Ever the sportsman, Vingegaard said, the Tour isn’t over until it’s over (basically) – next was the queen stage of the 2023 Tour from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel. The stage included over 5,300 of elevation gain in 166km, including a summit finish atop the longer version of the Col de la Loze at 2,300 meters. Jumbo-Visma said that their original plan had been to attempt to crack Pogačar on this stage, but would that change after Vingegaard took nearly two minutes in the TT?

After a massive breakaway formed in the first half of Stage 17, Jumbo-Visma began pacing hard on the second climb of the day, the Cormet de Roselend (19.8km at 6.1%). The peloton shrank to just a few dozen riders, and that pce continued on the penultimate climb of the Côte de Longfoy (6.7km at 7.5%).

As the peloton hit the lower slopes of the Col de la Loze (28.3km at 6%), Pogačar began drifting to the back of the group. Not long after, he fully unzipped his jersey and seemed to be struggling. The only other time I remember seeing Pogačar fully unzip his jersey was on the hot, high-altitude climb to Granon, where Vingegaard famously cracked Pogačar to win the 2022 Tour de France.

Just a few kilometers later, Pogačar was dropped. Vingegaard and his super domestique, Sepp Kuss, could hardly believe their eyes as they kept turning around to find Pogačar. But the Slovenian was long gone, and he would eventually finish 22nd on the stage, over five minutes behind Vingegaard.

Despite his rivals already being minutes behind him, Vingegaard attacked on the Col de la Loze, dropping every one of the GC contenders and starting to challenge for the stage win. Up front, Felix Gall put on a climbing clinic, holding an estimated 6.1w/kg for 34 minutes on the way to his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.

Vingegaard went more than a minute faster than Gall over the final 11.2km of the Col de la Loze, despite getting momentarily stuck behind an official’s car.

Back in 2020, the Tour de France raced up this same section of the Col de la Loze, where Miguel Ángel López took the win ahead of Primož Roglič and Pogačar. Sepp Kuss was 4th on that stage, and he posted his power to Strava. The American did 6.1w/kg for over 34 minutes during that effort but was ~40 seconds slower than Gall’s 2023 time.

Kuss – Col de la Loze 2020

Time: 34’ 47”

Average Power: 366w (6.1w/kg)

Gall: 34’ 05” at ~6.1w/kg

Vingegaard: 33’ 00” at ~6.3w/kg

