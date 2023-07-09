Tour de France prize money: Alpecin Deceuninck raking it in

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Halfway through the Tour de France, the rich are getting richer, and the poor are eating crumbs.

At least that’s how the winner’s purse is being divided out among the 22 starting teams.

Tour officials provided the first prize money update going into Monday’s rest day.

And winning brings in the cash, with Alpecin Deceuninck, winners of three sprints with Jasper Philipsen, is leading the earning’s table so far with 48,200 euros.

UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma, among the wealthiest teams in the peloton, are ranking second and third right now, with 43,310 euros and 37,160 euros, respectively.

The once-mighty Soudal Quick-Step is hanging at the bottom of the rankings, with a lowly €3,600 payout so far. (The U.S. dollar is about 10 percent less than the euro right now).

The biggest payouts are waiting in Paris, where the winner’s podium and jersey winners will receive hundreds of thousands of euros.

The overall winner of the maillot jaune wins €500,000, the runner-up takes home €200,000 and third gets €100,000.

The total purse for this year’s Tour is €2,308,200.

There’s a deep ledger that reveals the full payout for the three-week race, with placings, stints in jerseys, and special primes all adding up.

Tour newbies Uno-X won €5,000 after one of its riders was first over the Col du Tourmalet this week to win the special prime there, and the team is eighth right now in the team rankings (see below).

The paycheck might seem paltry for three weeks of hard labor, especially compared to the prize money that golfers and Formula One drivers make on a weekend.

In cycling, prize money is split among teammates, with staffers, mechanics, and soigneurs also receiving a cut.

There’s a long tradition of the Tour winner forfeiting his entire prize pot to be shared out among the team.

Why? Because the Tour winner needs those teammates to deliver yellow in Paris. The top names are already earning million-dollar contracts, plus other sponsor deals on the side.

The Tour will update the prize money list on the second rest day as well as in Paris.