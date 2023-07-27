Tour de France report card: Ranking every team on pre-race ambitions vs. results

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is a wrap. The champagne bottles are empty, everyone’s gone home, and the Clásica San Sebastián is this weekend.

The wheels keeping spinning.

Yet after the dust has settled, how did everyone fare?

Every team and rider starts a Tour de France with eyes wide open with hope and expectation. Dreams of glory dance across the peloton as stage 1 opens with sea of a possibility.

Yet the tempest builds, the best-laid plans are often left stranded on islands of despair and disappointment.

The race for the maillot jaune went all the way to the “queen stage” up and over the Col de la Loze, putting Jonas Vingegaard into yellow for good.

5 stars: Jumbo-Visma, UAE Team Emirates

The Jumbo-Visma was unstoppable during the Tour. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

These two teams dominated the tone and narrative of the Tour de France, forcing the other teams to race for leftovers.

These two teams swept the final podium, won two of the major jerseys as well as the team prize, and won four stages between them.

Maybe the Dutch outfit wasn’t quite as dominant as the version the peloton saw in 2022, but Jumbo-Visma hit its singular goal of defending the yellow jersey with demoralizing effect.

Jonas Vingegaard emerged as the Tour’s next “Iceman,” leaving the Tour’s firebrand star Tadej Pogačar stunned into second place. And as one French journalist wrote, Ice always beats Fire.

The team also won one stage with Vingegaard and the team prize.

Maybe Wout van Aert went home disgruntled without a stage victory, but the arrival of a healthy baby that saw him leave the Tour early served as a reminder that regardless of how big the Tour de France might seem, there are some things bigger in life.

It was mission accomplished for Jumbo-Visma, which checked off the biggest box of them all in July. With a freshly minted yellow jersey now to go along with the pink jersey from the Giro d’Italia, the team will now target the unprecedented treble with the grand tour sweep at the Vuelta a España.

When a team is rolling, it can be hard to stop. Jumbo-Visma carries the “Big Mo” in 2024.

Two out of three ain’t bad for UAE. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar came to the Tour hobbled and under-trained due to a broken wrist in April, so the fact that he finished second overall and won two stages is yet another testament to his tremendous racing skills.

Pogačar also won his fourth and last white jersey as the best young rider, and will return in 2024 at a watershed moment of his career to face off against a rival who is equal and perhaps slightly better than he is in some aspects of the game.

UAE raced with pride, capturing the yellow jersey in the opening day with Adam Yates, who also wins a stage and finished a career-best third overall.

Two spots on the podium, a white jersey, and three stage wins would be a spectacular Tour for any team if it wasn’t UAE Team Emirates.

4.5 stars: Bahrain Victorious, Lidl-Trek, Alpecin Deceuninck

Giulio Ciccone didn’t hold back. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

With Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates hogging much of the oxygen at the Tour, teams are forced to race at the edges to look for opportunities.

And that just’s what Bahrain Victorious, Lidl-Trek, and Alpecin Deceuninck did for three weeks.

None of them brought a legitimate yellow jersey contender, but instead, they targeted stage wins and classifications.

Lidl-Trek punched above its weight by winning a stage with Mads Pedersen, and delivering Italy’s first King of the Mountains jersey since Marco Pantani with Giulio Ciccone.

Mattias Skjelmose was perhaps expecting more in the GC, but he’ll be back. U.S. champion Quinn Simmons was knocked out early with injury, yet the team squeezed out what it could from the Tour.

Down to the wire in Paris. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious rode in the memory of Gino Mäder, and won three stages with three different riders, with Pello Bilbao hitting sixth in Paris in what was a heated battle for the “best of the rest.”

Alpecin-Deceuninck dominated the sprints, with Jasper Philipsen winning four stages and rolling unchallenged into the green jersey at Paris. Mathieu van der Poel was muted during this Tour with illness and a dearth of ideal stage profiles, proving that the Dutch team is more than a MvdP-trick pony.

4 stars: Cofidis, Israel Premier Tech, Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers, Ag2r-Citroën, Soudal Quick-Step

Michael Woods wins big on the Puy de Dome. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Winning a Tour de France is as big as it gets, and all of these teams won at least one across three weeks of racing.

Of all the teams who hit out for stage wins, the most surprising was Cofidis. The French outfit hadn’t won a Tour stage since 2006, and was often the laughing stock of the French peloton.

The stars aligned, not once, but twice. First with Victor Lafay outsmarting Wout van Aert in stage 2, and then with Ion Izagirre in week 2. A top-10 by Guillaume Martin was the icing on the cake.

Bora-Hansgrohe also won two stages, one with Jai Hindley in the first week, and the most unlikely winner in Paris with Jordi Meeus, which quieted all talk of taking the Belgian instead of Sam Bennett. Hindley wasn’t quite up to podium level, but he finished a solid seventh in Paris.

Israel Premier Tech, Soudal Quick-Step, and Ag2r-Citroën all hit stage wins. Michael Woods shattered the dreams of Matteo Jorgenson on Puy de Dôme, but the Canadian admitted it might have been his last chance for glory.

Kasper Asgreen “saved” what was otherwise a flat Tour for Lefevere’s troops, and Felix Gall was one of the top breakout riders of the Tour. The Austrian won the “queen stage,” hit the top-3 two more times, and finished eighth overall in his Tour debut.

Ineos Grenadiers was the best of this pack, with two stage victories, and fifth overall for promising Spanish rider Carlos Rodríguez.

Perhaps the most impressive Tour rookie this year, the 22-year-old Rodríguez won a stage ahead of Pogačar and Vingegaard, while Michal Kwiatkowski plowed up Grand Colombier. Tom Pidcock learned some hard lessons en route to 13th that everyone inside the team bus hope will pay dividends in the future.

Asgreen and Mohorič both won stages. (Photo: TIM DE WAELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3 stars: Uno-X, Groupama-FDJ, Jayco AlUla, EF Education-EasyPost

Celebrating Paris. (Photo: Sprint Cycling Agency/Velo)

These teams raced very good Tours, but did not hit a win or jerseys, but their respective Tours came off better than others for the intensity of racing and a string of close calls that could have tipped their way.

Aussie outfit Jayco-AlUla couldn’t match its two-win haul of 2022, but it hits its best GC result since Adam Yates was ninth in 2020 with Simon Yates riding to fourth overall into Paris.

Dylan Groenewegen didn’t have his trademark top-end but dashed to third in a four-up photo-finish to the line in Paris.

Uno-X deserves kudos for punching above its weight and riding into breakaways across the Tour. The Scandinavian team came close to winning a stage on a few occasions, and that’s a good haul for any team’s first Tour.

EF Education-EasyPost was gutted with the early loss of GC man Richard Carapaz, but the team raced its guts out to try to win stages and fought into the Alps for the King of the Mountains jersey. The French love some scrappy bon courage.

Pinot celebrates with Marc Madiot at the end of the Tour. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Groupama-FDJ fell way short of its podium goals, with David Gaudu only arriving in ninth overall, but retiring hero Thibaut Pinot went out with a blaze of nostalgic glory in the Vosges.

All these combined performances inspired fans and lifted them above the rest, but without a stage win, they all left the Tour just short being able to call this a highly successful edition they all wanted.

2 stars: Arkea-Samsic, Lotto Dstny, TotalEnergies, Movistar, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, DSM-Firmenich, Astana-Qazaqstan

None of these teams won stages or put a rider into the top-10 on GC.

Crashes and injury took out Enric Mas (Movistar), Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), and Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich), delivering race-altering blows to each teams’ ambitions.

Lotto Dstny couldn’t deliver for Caleb Ewan and now it appears the Australian rider will leave the Belgian team earlier than expected.

More was expected from Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, and except for third in Bordeaux, Biniam Girmay was largely absent from the bunch sprints, but he did manage to make it to Paris to complete his first grand tour to set him up for future success.

And Arkéa-Samsic? Even Cofidis did better than them, so that pretty much sums up their Tour.

TotalEnergies seemed to be lost in what was Peter Sagan’s final Tour, which ended oddly in Paris with the three-time world champion gladly saying goodbye to the race he once dominated and invigorated.