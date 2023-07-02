Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France riders suffer string of punctures from tacks on road

Mads Pedersen, Luke Durbridge, and Lilian Calmejane among riders who punctured due to tacks on the road.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Dozens of riders suffered punctures Sunday during stage 2 at the Tour de France, with at least one rider saying it was provoked by tacks on the road.

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) posted a photo on Twitter with his front tire laced with what appears to be small tacks implanted into the rubber.

Team officials told Velo that the punctures occurred about 45km to go and it appeared that the tacks were intentionally thrown onto the race course.

“Thanks for this stupidity,” Calmejane wrote. “I don’t think I was the only puncture victim in the finale … know that we can crash and really hurt ourselves with this kind of bullshit, you morons.”

Team sources from other WorldTour teams also confirmed to Velo that riders suffered punctures, including former world champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), among others.

One sport director confirmed to Velo up to 20 punctures were caused by tacks on the road, provoking a string of immediate flats or slow leaks that required wheel changes as the peloton roared toward the base of the decisive Jaizkibel climb.

Fans have thrown tacks or nails onto the Tour route over the years. Cadel Evans was among the victim of tacks on the road in the 2012 edition.

 

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon