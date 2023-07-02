Tour de France riders suffer string of punctures from tacks on road

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Dozens of riders suffered punctures Sunday during stage 2 at the Tour de France, with at least one rider saying it was provoked by tacks on the road.

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) posted a photo on Twitter with his front tire laced with what appears to be small tacks implanted into the rubber.

Team officials told Velo that the punctures occurred about 45km to go and it appeared that the tacks were intentionally thrown onto the race course.

“Thanks for this stupidity,” Calmejane wrote. “I don’t think I was the only puncture victim in the finale … know that we can crash and really hurt ourselves with this kind of bullshit, you morons.”

Team sources from other WorldTour teams also confirmed to Velo that riders suffered punctures, including former world champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), among others.

One sport director confirmed to Velo up to 20 punctures were caused by tacks on the road, provoking a string of immediate flats or slow leaks that required wheel changes as the peloton roared toward the base of the decisive Jaizkibel climb.

Fans have thrown tacks or nails onto the Tour route over the years. Cadel Evans was among the victim of tacks on the road in the 2012 edition.