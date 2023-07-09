Tour de France stage 10: Breakaway riders look to seize their chance

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 10 — Tuesday, July 11

Vulcania to Issoire

Distance: 167.2km (103.9 miles)

Profile: Medium mountain stage

Stage 10: A volcanic backdrop on a day for the stronger stage hunters

After the first rest day in Clermont-Ferrand, there will be plenty of riders (and teams) aiming to get into a winning breakaway. And they will find ideal terrain on a 167km stage that contains no less than five KOM climbs (plus two uncategorized ones) through a mountain range known as the Chaîne des Puys.

The stage starts at Vulcania, an amusement park and museum dedicated to volcanoes. All that climbing adds up to over 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of vertical gain, though none of the climbs are particularly steep or long.

Stage favorites: Breakaway riders who can handle climbing should thrive

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is aiming to build on his aggressive showing in last year’s Tour. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The GC leaders won’t be in danger on a stage where the breakaway specialists should come to the fore, fighting hard among themselves until the Col de la Chapelle Marcousse, 20km from the finish in Issoire.

A small breakaway group will likely sprint for the stage honors, with possible winners being riders such as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) or, if he recovers in time from his exertions on stage 9, Neilson Powless (EF Education).

A land shaped by eruptions

Vulcania is a European volcanic park located in the Puy-de-Dôme area. It was the brainchild of vulcanologist Maurice Krafft and his wife Katia, who did much to increase knowledge of eruptions but sadly died in a pyroclastic flow on Mount Unzen, Japan, in 1991. Their story was documented by the famous filmmaker Werner Herzog in the 2022 release, “The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft.”

The park was officially inaugurated in 2002 and is a first time Tour town. It is located on part of the “Chaîne des Puys-Limagne Fault” tectonic high spot, created in the wake of the formation of the Alps 35 million years ago, and resulting in a panoramic alignment of volcanoes.

Aside from the historic battles on the Puy de Dôme, the park is also situated close to the Ceyssat Pass, crested first in 1951 by local hero Raphaël Géminiani and then in 2020 by Simon Geschke. 1966 French national champion Jean-Claude Theillière comes from Blanzat, 15 km from Vulcania.

Issoire becomes a stage town for the fourth year in 2023. It hosted one previous finish, when Breton rider Pierre Le Bigaut triumphed after a long breakaway, and a stage start the following day, in 2005 and in 2011. The town has held the Grand Prix d’Issoire every year since 1927, with winners like André Darrigade, Rudi Altig, Tom Simpson, and more recently Romain Bardet.

Simon Geschke rode strongly in the 2020 Tour, including on the nearby Ceyssat Pass (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Culture and food

Unsurprisingly, considering the high number of volcanoes in the area, Vulcania and its surroundings have an economy based around tourism. The Chaîne des Puys – Limagne Fault has a Unesco World Heritage designation because of those volcanoes, and there are exhibitions and projects based on that theme. Visitors are safe; the last known eruption of one of these volcanoes is around 4000 BC.

The stage end is known for the Issoire International Festival of World Dance and Music in July, and the Vendred’Issoire events held every Friday in the summer.

Foods from the region of Vulcania include Auvergne potée. This is a rustic dish intended for winter, and comprises many vegetables including cabbage, turnip, carrots and potatoes, as well as meat such as lean bacon, pork leg and sausage. It is simmered for hours and eaten with thick slices of rye bread.

Issoire is known for a type of macaroon known as suprême d’Issoire.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.31 CET, 11.31 a.m. EST, 8.31 a.m. WST)Tour de France stage 10: Breakaway riders look to seize their chance