Tour de France stage 10: Pello Bilbao strikes for stage win and GC gains to revive Bahrain-Victorious’ race

Pello Bilbao revived his GC hopes with a breakaway win that vaulted him way up the classification on Tuesday’s stage of the Tour de France.

The Basque veteran won the six-rider sprint into Issoire ahead of Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) after a relentlessly hard day in the sun-baked massif central.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) finished together in the bunch, almost three minutes back on Bilbao, meaning there were no changes in the top-3 on GC.

Bilbao’s daring raid pushes him from 11th to 5th in a mid-race resurgence in his Bahrain-Victorious’ hopes after both he and Mikel Landa lost time in the opening week.

Positions four to seven in the classification are now separated by just 22 seconds in a scenario that promises fireworks for the back-half of the race.

“My first victory in the Tour after 13 years as a pro, this is such a special moment for me,” Bilbao said after the stage.

Bilbao tributed the victory to Gino Mäder, who lost his life at the Tour de Suisse last month. The 33-year-old Basque has already been active in honoring the environmentally-aware Swiss rider’s memory by racing to raise funds to help replant deforested land.

“I crossed the line and put out all the emotion inside, remembering the reason of this victory … it’s a special one, for Gino,” Bilbao said, emotional. “We started to prepare the last two weeks with him in mind. We tried to be calm and positive, I wanted to put all my positive energy to try to do something nice in the Tour.”

Tuesday’s short, bumpy stage out of Vulcania and through the rugged massif central had “breakaway” written all over its five categorized climbs and punchy 167km parcours.

And sure enough, it worked out per the script in a tire-meltingly hot day in central France.

The anarchic stage saw all sorts of surprises in the first action after the rest day.

Pogačar and Vingegaard were in an early break, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel went on a two-up attack, and Romain Bardet and David Gaudu spent the first 60km dangling way off the GC groups.

A wild start to the stage saw Pogačar and Vingegaard both take teammates into a ridiculously strong break.

All the GC contenders were there except Hindley and Ineos Grenadiers’ double-threat of Tom Pidcock and Carlos Rodríguez.

Ineos and Bora put out the early fireworks, but the race continued to prove almost out of control in a barnstormer start of the day.

GC hopefuls Bardet and Gaudu both suffered in the firecracker opening hour and were caught two minutes off the bunch before they scrambled back.

It wasn’t so lucky for a bunch of heavy sprinters that were dropped early and finished the day dozens of minutes off the pace.

Attacks came and went, and it was only after more than an hour that the break stuck.

Bilbao, Zimmermann, O’Connor, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Esteban Chaves (EF Education EasyPost), and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl Trek) all packed into a hitter 14-rider break that worked out more than a 3-minutue gap.

The advantage only started to shrink at around 60km to go when Mathieu van der Poel made a surprise presence at the front of the peloton before he and Van Aert went on an iconic two-up attack out of the bunch.

The all-terrain archrivals hit out at 45km to go and tried to bridge a 2:20 gap on the breakaway, but never got far before they fell back to the bunch.

The final categorized climb arrived at 35km to go. Israel Premier-Tech tried to take advantage of its numerical advantage in the break and Krists Neilands made his move some 32km from the line.

The Latvian took 30 seconds over the summit ahead of the long downward-tilting run into Issoire.

Bilbao, Zimmermann, O’Connor and two others dragged Neilands back at just 3km to go, and attacks started flying ahead of a likely small sprint.

O’Connor went first before Zimmerman countered.

Zimmerman and Bilbao got a slim gap inside the final kilometer and despite the group briefly coming together inside the final 200m, the Basque rider was strong enough to win the sprint.

Stage-hunters will see their next chance on Thursday with another tricky hilly stage that could favor the escapees.

Before that on Wednesday’s 11th stage, it’s all eyes on the bunch-sprinters with a mostly-flat stage into Moulins.