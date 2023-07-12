Tour de France stage 11: Jasper Philipsen makes it four with perfectly timed sprint

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Four from four. Jasper Philipsen again proved his supremacy at the Tour de France, easily winning stage 11 of the race to Moulins on Wednesday and tightening his gap in the points classification.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) hit the front inside the final 200 metres but Philipsen was completely in control, tracking the Dutchman before sweeping past. It was his fourth stage win in this year’s Tour, a 100% record from the stages which have come down to mass finishes.

“It is an incredible Tour so far. I can’t realize how good it is all going,” Philipsen said. “I am just super proud and really happy with my shape. Also to get through the final without problems is also a big challenge and we managed to do it already four times in a row. I’m super happy.”

Unlike the other stages he won, he did so this time without the leadout of Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman is sick and was instructed to save energy on Wednesday’s stage, with Philipsen working out how to do things a different way.

“I can also win without him, but of course he makes it more easy,” he said. “I had to find my wheel a little bit. It is also finding the space, it is hectic at the back so it is dangerous for crashing. I’m happy I could find a good wheel with Groenewegen in the end. He opened up early and I could go over [him].”

Groenewegen wasn’t distraught, but clearly rued an opportunity that didn’t quite work out. “It is second. That is not what we came for. This morning I was really sure that we would go for the victory. In the end we did, but it was a long way to the finish.

“The team did a really good job, a great leadout. Then I was going and for a long time I was thinking, ‘today is our day,’ but in the end somebody was faster.”

One complication was being a little too far forward too early. He said that Luca Mezget brought him to the front with 400m remaining, that he then slotted in behind Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling), but that the Norwegian didn’t accelerate enough once the sprint opened up.

“I went by myself. It was a long way but I was thinking ‘today is our day.’ But somebody was better.”

The rolling stage featured a three-man breakaway consisting of Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost), Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies). Oss was the last left out front, going it alone with just over an hour of racing left, but was recouped with 13km remaining.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard was safeguarded by his Jumbo-Visma team during the wet run in to the line, with chief rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and the other GC riders also steering clear of trouble despite some very heavy rain showers and slippery roads.

Vingegaard remains 17” ahead of Pogačar in the overall standings, with Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) third at 2’40. Each of the riders in the top 24 remain in the same position as before, something which will certainly change in the more difficult stages to come.

How it played out:

Stage 11 of the Tour de France covered 179.8 rolling kilometers between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, with three category 4 hills the only designated climbs. There were other ups and downs but nothing that was expected to unduly strain the sprinters.

The fastmen would be aiming for a big bunch gallop at the finish, and also primed for the intermediate sprint at Lapeyrousse, 70.5km after the start.

Almost immediately after the drop of the flag Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) moved clear of the bunch. He was joined several minutes later by Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) and these rapidly opened a near four-minute gap.

Louvel took the solitary point available on the day’s first climb, the fourth-category Côte de Chaptuzat-Haut (km. 31.8). 18 kilometers later Oss led them over the identically-ranked Côte du Mercurol, with the trio’s advantage dropping to a minute and a half by the time they reached the subsequent intermediate sprint.

The breakaway didn’t dispute it, with Louvel rolling across the line ahead of Amador and Oss. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) were best of the bunch.

That sprint saw Philipsen increase his points total to 273, over 100 more than Coquard, and 130 in front of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

The break continued riding out front but things had become more challenging in terms of the time gap.

Approximately 20 minutes after the sprint their advantage dropped to under a minute, and continued to fall as rain fell and the roads became slick.

Oss took the point atop the final climb with 61.4km to go. The peloton was just 32 seconds back at that point and very much in control of the time gap. Soon afterwards Louvel dropped back, leaving Oss and Amador out front, with Amador also relenting very soon after that.

Oss plugged on alone and with 40km to go he was 22″ clear. The peloton didn’t want to catch too soon and backed off, enthusiasm dampened by heavy showers, but with 20km to go the gap had halved to 11″.

Soudal-QuickStep then ramped things up to ensure Fabio Jakobsen was well positioned and this injection of pace hauled Oss back with 13km remaining. The rain grew heavier again and tensions increased, with Jumbo-Visma leading the bunch under the 5km to go banner in order to keep Vingegaard safe.

Alpecin-Deceuninck were to the fore at the kite, with Jayco-AlUla then moving past with Groenewegen in the train.

The Dutchman launched but Philipsen was glued to his wheel and then easily came past, finishing over a length clear and landing yet another stage win at the Tour.