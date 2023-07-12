DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 11: The latest standings and video highlights

Another sprint, another Philipsen masterclass.

Jasper Philipsen was once again best at the end of stage 11 of the Tour de France, shrugging off the leadout absence of Mathieu van der Poel in the final kilometer to take his fourth win of the race.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider came around Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) close to the line, with Phil Bauhaus best of the rest in third.

The stage to Moulins was marked by a long-range breakaway, heavy rain showers, related caution on slippery roads, and a hectic finale where the sprinters’ teams fought for position and to stay upright.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

