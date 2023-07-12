Tour de France stage 11: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jasper Philipsen was once again best at the end of stage 11 of the Tour de France, shrugging off the leadout absence of Mathieu van der Poel in the final kilometer to take his fourth win of the race.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider came around Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) close to the line, with Phil Bauhaus best of the rest in third.

The stage to Moulins was marked by a long-range breakaway, heavy rain showers, related caution on slippery roads, and a hectic finale where the sprinters’ teams fought for position and to stay upright.

