Tour de France stage 11: The sprinters sweep forward again

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 11 — Wednesday, July 12

Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins

Distance: 179.8km (111.7 miles)

Profile: Rolling to flat

Stage 11: A chance for the sprinters with harder days ahead

Until today, the Tour had visited 95 of the 96 prefectures in mainland France, the administrative capitals of French departments. Moulins is the prefecture for the department of Allier and will see a Tour stage finish for the first time. It’s surprising that the Tour has waited until thus 110th edition to complete the list of prefectures. That’s because cycling is big in Allier, boasting 1956 Tour winner Roger Walkowiak and current superstar Julian Alaphilippe, who will ride through his hometown of Montluçon midway through this stage.

Stage favorites: Another day for the sprinters

Sam Bennett took two stages plus the green jersey in 2020, but hasn’t ridden the Tour since (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Moulins has often featured in other French stage races. Stage 3 of the 2019 Paris–Nice finished in a mass sprint taken by Irishman Sam Bennett, ahead of Caleb Ewan and Fabio Jakobsen. While Bennett is absent from the race, the other two could be candidates for victory in Moulins. Jasper Philipsen has been the dominant sprinter of this year’s Tour, however, and will be keen to clock up a fourth win.

A Greek and Roman past, with Vikings also showing up

Clermont-Ferrand sits on the plain of Limagne in the Massif Central and, as was the case with the previous two stages, has many extinct volcanoes in the surrounding area. It is one of the oldest French cities and was known by Greeks as the capital of the Arvernie tribe.

It was later named Augustonemetum in the 1st century BC. The forum of the Roman city was situated atop the Clermont mound, where the current cathedral now sits. It had a turbulent past, being looted by the Vandals, Alans, Visigoths, Franks and, later, the Vikings.

It has been a stage town at the Tour 12 times, with Raphaël Geminiani the first to triumph there. He was born in the city in 1925 and still lives there to this day. He took seven Tour stages in all and wore yellow for four days in 1958. More recently, Soren Kragh Andersen won in the city in 2020, ending its 30 year absence from the race.

Soren Kragh Andersen triumphed three years ago.

Moulins was the birthplace of the famous 19th-century operatic baritone Jean-Baptiste Faure. Coco Chanel went to school there as an orphan, later moving to Paris and becoming a star in the world of fashion design. The town’s many historical structures include the 14th century Mal-coiffée Tower, the remnant of the former medieval castle of the Dukes of Bourbon.

Absent from the Tour until now, the town did host both the Critérium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice in 1957, and has been used by other races on many occasions.

Culture and food

Clermont-Ferrand hosts various festivals, such as the International Short Film Festival in January, the Europavox festival of contemporary music, in June, plus the summer cultural season Contre-plongées, which includes films, readings, street theatre, concerts and large-scale circus shows.

Food specialties include fruit jellies, Le Lautrec chocolates, and cheeses such as Saint Nectaire, Fourme d’Ambert, Bleu d’Auvergne, Cantal. Volvic water is from the area, as are Côtes d’Auvergne wines.

Moulins’ cultural events include a comic book festival called the Festi BD de Moulins each March, has a carnival in April, and the Jean Carmet film festival in October.

Food specialties are meat from the Charolais, wines from Saint-Pourçain and pompe aux grattons, a dish from central France. It is usually made with a salted brioche dough containing fewer eggs than the classic brioche and in which the butter is totally or partially replaced by grattons, residues of melted and browned pork meat and fat.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)