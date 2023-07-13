Tour de France stage 12: Ion Izagirre flies solo for emphatic breakaway victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) attacked out of an eight-rider breakaway and went on a 30km escape for the second Tour de France stage win of his career.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnerdies) outsprinted U.S. talent Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) for second after a firecracker stage through the sinuous roads and medium mountains of the Rhône department.

Izagirre’s stage 12 win makes it two for Cofidis after the French team went 15 years without victory at its home grand tour.

For 24-year-ol Jorgenson, third place is a career-best Tour de France result and a marker of his meteoric upward trajectory.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) was one of the chase group that failed to catch Izagirre. The Frenchman was aggressive all day, and while he wasn’t rewarded with a stage win, he does see consolation in moving up to the top 10 on GC.

Top favorites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar finished together in the peloton, four minutes back on the stage winner and still separated by only 17 seconds.

That could change significantly in the next few days however with arrival of a blockbuster trio of stages through the Alps.

A transition stage brimful of action

Stage 12 of the Tour de France took the riders closer to the Alps, with the route from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais constantly up and down, weaving along picturesque roads bordered by vineyards, and featuring two category three climbs and several uncategorized ramps in the first half of the 168.8km route.

The second half of the day’s action featured more pronounced and longer climbs and descents, namely the category three Col de la Casse Froide (km. 109.9), plus the second category Col de la Croix Montmain (km. 125) and the Col de la Croix Rosier (km. 140.4).

From there the final 29km was either downhill or mostly flat, finally giving some relief of sorts to the non-climbers.

The attacks began immediately after the start, with former world champ Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) on the go from the drop of the flag. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) were also amongst those firing off moves, along with numerous other riders such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The Dutchman had been sick in recent days but was clearly much improved.

It took a long, long while for a group to be established, with this constant stop-go racing incredibly exciting to watch but very draining for the riders. GC contenders Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), the race leader, plus Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), third-placed Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and others had to close numerous gaps in what was one of the most chaotic stages in memory.

Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), fifth starting the stage, found himself distanced at one point but was able to get back on.

The day’s key move finally started to take shape with just over 100km remaining. A group moved clear and was reinforced by Pedersen and several others, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) putting in an impressive out of the saddle burst to bridge across.

Alaphilippe and Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) did likewise several kilometers later, but had a tougher time of it before finally making the junction.

Their addition brought the numbers up to 15, with Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Andrey Amador (EF Education-Easypost), Guillaume Martin and Ion Izagirre (both Cofidis), US rider Matteo Jorgenson and Ruben Guerreiro (both Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno X Pro Cycling) also there.

Solo moves in search of a stage win

With 60km remaining the break was 2:44 ahead of the yellow jersey group, which was mystifyingly being led by an Ag2r La Mondiale team. Ben O’Connor had been dropped, but the French squad said it was riding to protect Felix Gall’s 16th place overall.

Van der Poel and Amador decided the break was too big and jumped clear with 52km remaining. Four km later Jorgenson put in a surge which couldn’t quite gap the others, but which did put Pedersen and Alaphilippe out the back.

Van der Poel was feeling good after his recent illness and dropped Amador with 47km left on the clock. He worked hard on the Col de la Croix Montmain yet his climbing limitations mean he had just 17 seconds on the chasers going over the top.

Jorgenson and Pinot clipped away soon afterward, chasing hard, and joined him on the final climb with 32km to go. Soon afterwards Martin, Benoot, Johannessen, Burgaudeau, Izagirre and Guerreiro got back up to them, with an energetic Izagirre then blasting clear with about 2km to go to the summit and and exhausted Van der Poel going out the back.

Izagirre went over the top over 20 seconds ahead of the pursuers and plunged down the narrow descent. He had 38 seconds with 20km remaining and 44 at the 10km to go point. Jorgenson tried to stir things up at several points but couldn’t snap the elastic, each time being frustrated in his bid.

The American finally got daylight with around about 4km to go, combining with Burgaudeau to fend off the chase. However the stage win was well beyond them by that point. Izaguirre raced in comfortably ahead, almost a minute in hand over Burgaudeau and Jorgenson, and celebrated the second Tour stage win of his career.