Tour de France stage 12: The latest standings and video highlights

Stage 12 of the Tour de France was one of the most-action packed yet, with frantic action for much of the stage causing the peloton to be shaken apart again and again. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard had to bridge multiple gaps when his Jumbo-Visma team went on the attack, while Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and KOM leader Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) were amongst a large number of riders stranded at one point.

The action finally resulted in a large breakaway group, some very interesting racing and the eventual victory of the Spaniard Ion Izagirre (Cofidis).

American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) set off in pursuit but were unable to claw back the lone leader before the finish.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.