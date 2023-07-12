Tour de France stage 12: Stage hunting in wine country

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 12 — Thursday, July 13

Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais

Distance: 168.8km (113 miles)

Profile: Hilly stage

Stage 12: A breakaway of fine vintage in Beaujolais?

This is a tough stage that zig-zags through the hills of Beaujolais, passing through such world-renowned vineyards as Fleurie, Villié-Morgon, Régnié, and Brouilly, and it features 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of vertical gain.

A Cat. 3 and two Cat. 2 climbs in a 30km stretch will be sure to generate attacks from the day’s main breakaway group, but don’t expect much action from the GC leaders, who will be reserving their ambitions for the next day’s mountaintop finish.

The main action should come on the last big climb, the Col de la Croix Rosier, which averages a 7.6 percent grade for over 5km.

Stage favorites: Draining terrain to set things up for an exciting finish

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will likely go head to head in the sprints, but the latter’s team duties may mean that van der Poel has more freedom in breakaways. (Photo by Jasper Jacobs – Pool/Getty Images)

Only the strongest of the breakaway riders will have the resources to attack on the final (uncategorized) hill, the Côte de Brouilly, 13km from the finish in Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

It should all come down to a sprint between a handful of riders—perhaps Magnus Cort (EF Education -EasyPost), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) or, if he has recovered from his illness, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Big-name racers to match big-name wines.

Limited Tour history but start and finish towns familiar to other ASO events

Sited at a strategic point, namely at the head of navigation on the Loire, below its narrow gorges, Roanne’s name came from the Gaulish word for flowing water, Rod-Onna. Although it has a population of 35,000 there are 165 sport clubs in 52 disciplines, with a total of 15,000 members. Basketball, tennis and race walking are important, and so too cycling.

It has hosted the Tour just once before, the start of a stage won in Montluçon by Sylvain Chavanel, but is a regular on the itinerary of Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné. Indeed the latter event was the location of the big crash by Chris Froome in 2019, something which ended his period of major success in the sport.

Belleville is making its debut as a Tour town but, like Roanne, has hosted the Critérium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice. The Race to the Sun finished there five times between 2000 and 2011, with the stage winners being Fabio Baldato, Robbie McEwen, Tom Boonen, Gert Steegmans and Thomas Voeckler.

The wider Beaujolais region did host the Tour in the past, with Laurent Fignon winning a time trial to Villefrance-en-Beaujolais in 1984 and another Tour TT stage finishing in Régnié-Durette in 2002. Lance Armstrong took the stage but was later stripped of that result.

Tom Boonen is one of those with past success in the area, albeit in Paris-Nice (Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

Culture and food

Roanne appears to be a lively place despite its size, with an annual blues festival, as well as others entitled the Festival Ciné Court animé for animated movies, Festival des Monts de la Madeleine, Roanne Plage, Festival de musique du Forez, Roanne Table ouverte.

Belleville-en-Beaujolais has the music, street arts and gastronomical Dezing Festival each August, as well as the Festival Je Joue en Beaujolais in October and the Nect’Art Nouveau the next month.

Food specialties for the start town include Praluline, a butter brioche with pink pralines. The latter are made with almonds from Valencia (Spain) and hazelnuts from Piedmont, coated with pink sugar, crushed and then incorporated into the brioche. It was created by Auguste Pralus in 1955 in his chocolate factory in Roanne, and each year the company produces 100,000 Pralulines and 110 tonnes of chocolate.

Unsurprisingly, the Beaujolais region is known for a wide range of wines. These include Beaujolais, Beaujolais-villages, Brouilly, Chénas, Chiroubles, Côtes-de-brouilly, Fleurie, Juliénas, Morgon, Moulin-à-Vent, Régnié, and Saint-Amour.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.33 CET, 11.33 a.m. EST, 8.33 a.m. WST)