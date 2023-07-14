Tour de France stage 13: Kwiatkowski scores mountaintop victory, Pogačar gains time on Vingegaard

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked out of the breakaway 11km from the summit for a blockbuster mountaintop victory on stage 13 of the Tour de France.

The much-anticipated GC battle only flared late on the hors categorie climb up to the Grand Colombier.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) launched a stinging acceleration 500m from the line and rode Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) out of his wheel to score four seconds in his chase for the yellow jersey.

Pogačar finished third on the stage behind breakaway survivor Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) and so also nabbed four bonus seconds at the line.

Vingegaard now leads the classification by only nine seconds to set up a barnstorming weekend of stages in the Alps.

The victory was the second Tour stage of Kwiatkowski’s career, following on from stage 18 in 2020. On that occasion he rolled in just ahead of his-then teammate Richard Carapaz. This time he was 47 seconds ahead of the next rider, Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny).

He said the other riders in the move were fundamental to his success, in terms of everyone knuckling down and sharing the workload. This made it possible for someone from the move to take the win.

“I had 18 friends in the breakaway. I had a nice advantage on the final climb and it was a crazy experience, to be honest. When I entered the breakaway, I thought this is just a free ticket to maybe the bottom of the climb or something like that.

“I never thought this group would fight for the stage win because UAE were pulling pretty hard in the back. But to be honest, it is not easy to chase 19 guys rotating on the flat for more than 100K.”

The former world champion admitted that the win was down to a number of factors, with random elements such as the number and composition of the break and the other squads’ willingness to ride with the chasing team determining whether or not a move can stay clear.

“I think they let too many guys in the front,” he said.

All in all, the experience is a very positive one for him. In 2020 he rode the same climb with teammate Egan Bernal, nursing the then-ailing rider up the climb. Bernal later withdrew from the race. Three years later Kwiatkowski had a chance to go for the stage win, resulting in very different emotions.

“I just found probably the best legs I ever had in my life. I didn’t believe that was possible, but here I am.”

Pogačar attacked late on Friday’s HC climb. (Photo: Bernard Papon – Pool/Getty Images)

Big break on Bastille Day

Stage 13 of the Tour de France was a big one, a 137.5km race from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier which ended atop one of the race’s toughest finishes.

The final climb was, at 17.4km, one of the longest this year. It averaged 7.1 percent but had three pitches as steep as 14 percent as well as a double-digit finishing stretch.

Multiple attacks were launched after the drop of the flag, some of those by French riders determined to show themselves on Bastille day. The big break of the day kicked off with just under 120km to go, when Van Gils, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) went clear.

They were joined by 16 others, namely Kwiatkowski, Alberto Bettiol and James Shaw (both EF Education-Easypost), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep), Matej Mohorič and Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Adrein Petit and Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech), Luca Mozzato (Arkea-Samsic), Pascel Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny), Cees Bol and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazakstan), Anthon Charmig (Uno X Pro Cycling) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

This group had 1:30 with 100km remaining and further boosted the advantage to over two minutes. Teunissen took the intermediate sprint at Hauteville-Lompnès (km 87.3) ahead of Mohorič and the others, while the pressure of the break and the terrain saw some of those out front lost contact and slip back.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) was also under pressure and was dropped by the peloton with 55km to go. He had struggled to make the time cut on Thursday and was paying the price for those efforts. The Australian sprinter continued on for some time but would ultimately retire from the race.

Kwiatkowski jumps, Pogačar surges

Kwiatkowski won his second Tour de France stage Friday.

The break had 3:08 with 40km remaining, making things difficult for the break to hold off the GC riders on the final climb. Pacher attacked on the lower slopes of the Grand Colombier, while behind Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates were both driving the pace heading into the climb. UAE then assumed all control on the slopes, ramping up the pace in advance of a Pogačar attack.

Pacher remained out front and was chased by Van Gils, Tejada and Shaw. They caught the leader and then Van Giles surged, but Kwiatkowski joined up from behind and kicked clear with 12km to go.

The Polish rider rode strongly and had a lead of 0:58 over the next rider with 5km to go. His chances were looking strong at that point, with the UAE-led yellow jersey group at 2:18 at that point.

Pogačar was urging on his team and Rafal Majka drove the pace. Adam Yates attacked with approximately 3.2km remaining, with Sepp Kuss leading Pogačar, Vingegaard and several others back up to him. Yates continued on the front, dancing out of the saddle through crowds of spectators, while Pogačar and Vingegaard were biding their time before the inevitable showdown.

Kwiatkowski raced in for the victory. Yates continued to lead behind, then Pogačar launched a furious attack inside the final kilometer. Vingegaard tracked him, was gapped, and trailed across the line four seconds back. Add in Pogačar’s four-second time bonus for third and the Dane conceded a further eight seconds. This further narrowed the gap between them to just nine seconds, leaving things wide open for the upcoming stages.