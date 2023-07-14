DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France stage 13: The latest standings and video highlights

Stunning scenery of Grand Colombier is the backdrop to another big GC tussle.

Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) landed probably his most important victory since his 2014 world championship success, surging clear of the day’s breakaway on stage 13 of the Tour de France.

The Polish rider was first to the line atop the Grand Colombier, 47 seconds ahead of Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny).

Double Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) was best of the rest, firing off a superb burst of speed inside the final kilometer and coming home four seconds ahead of race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). Together with the time bonus, he has inched closer again to the yellow jersey, and has set up a huge showdown in the Alps over the weekend.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

