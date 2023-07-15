Tour de France stage 14 paused after huge pileup in peloton

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dozens of riders crashed and several more were held up in a high-speed crash in the opening minutes of stage 14 of the Tour de France.

Race officials paused Saturday’s stage out of Annemasse for almost 30 minutes while staffers and medics attended to fallen riders and team mechanics made hasty roadside repairs to battered bikes.

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) abandoned soon afterward. The Spanish racer was conscious and moving but was taken away in an ambulance.

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) was also forced out with a broken collarbone. Esteban Chaves (EF-Education EasyPost) rode for a few kilometers when racing was restarted before he climbed into the team car.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was caught behind the crash but avoided falling, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) does not appear to have been involved.

The crash wasn’t caught on camera but occurred on a sweeping right-hand bend on a gradual downhill.

The day’s break had not yet formed though attacks were flying in what was just the first 10km of Saturday’s crucial multi-mountain stage. Eurosport / GCN on-moto analyst Jens Voigt noted the road surface was damp after recent rain.

Race vehicles blocked the road for around 30 minutes before the stage resumed. (Photo: Getty Images)

Race officials were quick to stop the stage and two organizer vehicles blocked off the road to allow staffers and riders to regroup in the aftermath of what was the first major pileup of the race.

The stage only resumed after around 30 minutes, with race vehicles leading the bunch on a short neutral section before unleashing the race.

The immediate aftermath of the crash saw riders from almost every team on the floor or seeking assistance.

Third-place GC racer Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) was spotted with cuts to his elbow and hip, and British racer Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) was seen hobbling around in pain. Romain Bardet (DSM) was clutching at his shoulder and appeared dazed.

Other notable riders that appeared to have fallen include James Shaw (EF-Education-EasyPost), Frederick Frison (Lotto-Dstny), Marc Soler (UAE Emirates), Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) and Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

Saturday’s stage plays out over some concerns about the fast descent from the Col de Joux Plane to the finishline in Morzine.

Stay tuned for updates…