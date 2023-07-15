Tour de France stage 14: Rodríguez descends to headline victory, Pogačar and Vingegaard hit stalemate

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) scored the victory of his career Saturday on stage 14 of the Tour de France.

The young Spaniard sped away from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the descent off the final mountain of an wild multi-climb stage, a day that shifted time gaps all through the classification.

Pogačar sprinted for second, just five seconds back, with archrival Vingegaard third.

The Tour’s dominant twosome were locked together through the final kilometers of the hors categorie Col de Joux Plane ascent in a tense battle that saw Vingegaard score three seconds in summit bonuses over Pogačar. The latter was controversially blocked by race motos when he surged with 500m to the prime line, something that potentially changed the outcome.

#TDF2023 / Le scandale du jour : l’attaque de 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar (UAD) freinée par les motos. A ce moment de la course, c’est inadmissible… pic.twitter.com/vLx8XTqGAf — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) July 15, 2023

With primes atop the Joux Plane and at the finish line taken into account, Pogačar ends the day a further second behind. He now trails Vingegaard by 10 seconds ahead of another vert-loaded stage in the Alps on Sunday.

Rodríguez’s time gap and win bonus sees him move up to third overall by just one second after Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) cracked on the Joux Plane. At 22, he also became the youngest-ever Spanish stage winner in the history of the race.

“It is incredible,” he said. “I have no words yet. Being here was a dream. Getting a victory is incredible, in the best race in the world. It is something I always wanted to achieve and now I got a victory.”

He had been dropped on the final mountain and looked out of it, only to return when Vingegaard and Pogačar focused too much on watching each other.

“I just focused on doing the best climb I could going at my own rhythm and then doing the descent as fast as possible,” he explained. “They started looking at each other. I thought going full gas to the finish I can descent more or less well, so I wanted to take advantage of it.

“I took some risks without going to the absolute limits. I didn’t want to crash, although I was close in a couple of corners that I thought weren’t so sharp. I am super happy with this victory.”

Like Hindley and others, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also suffered in Saturday’s explosive stage. He was dropped on the penultimate climb and slides out of the top-10 on GC.

The opening of the stage was rocked by two crashes that saw five riders abandon including GC racers Romain Bardet (DSM) and Louis Meintjes (Intermaché-Circus-Wanty).

🤫The silence is deafening. 🤫Un silence qui en dit long. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/a1EXI1Y73j — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

Early crashes thin out tiring peloton

Stage 14 of the Tour de France was one of the most difficult in this year’s race, featuring a constant up and down throughout the day, including five categorized climbs.

Those started relatively gently with the third category Col de Saxel (km 18.7), but this was followed by a trio of cat 1 ascents. These were the Col de Cou (km. 35.3), the Col du Feu (km. 52.7) and the Col de la Ramaz (km. 101.6). The most difficult climb was saved for last, the hors categorie Col de Joux Plane (km. 139.8), which averaged 8.5% over 11.6km and was followed by a twisting, tricky 12km descent down to the finish in Morzine.

In all the stage from Annemasse was 151.8km in length and featured 4,200 meters of ascent; a very tough and likely decisive day in the saddle.

Things got off to a rocky start with a big crash just 6km into the stage when multiple riders went down in a crash. This led to Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) retiring, while Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) would continue for a while but also withdraw.

They were worst hurt but others also were involved in the tangle, including third-overall Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had cuts to his elbow and hip, and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who started the day in eighth.

Also involved were British national champion Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Frederick Frison (Lotto-Dstny), Marc Soler (UAE Emirates), Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) and Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

The race was stopped for approximately 30 minutes. Once restarted, Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) took the prime on the third category Col de Saxel. Then, just 20km after the first crash, another fall saw Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich) and James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) also injured and withdrawing.

KOM battle animates race action

Multiple attacks fired off, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) amongst the most active. Approximately 20 riders went clear shortly before the first category Col de Cou, with Friday’s stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski present, as well as Mikel Landa and Matej Mohoric (both Bahrain-Victorious), KOM leader Neilson Powless EF Education-EasyPost), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Lawson Craddock (EF Education-EasyPost) and others.

Pinot jumped clear of the peloton and got across. He was fourth over the top of the climb, with Ciccone, Powless and Alaphilippe ahead of him. Michael Woods (Israel – Premier Tech) had bridged before the summit and he went on the attack towards the top of the Col du Feu, with Ciccone answering that surge and taking the top points ahead of the Canadian.

Ciccone took the top points in the day’s intermediate sprint atop the uncategorized Col de Jambaz (65.5km from the finish). Jumbo-Visma had been riding very hard at the front and brought the time gap right down from over one and a half minutes.

Ciccone and Woods jumped clear again on the Col de La Ramaz but were reeled in on the climb.

That saw the break fully absorbed, with the group of GC favorites becoming smaller and smaller under Jumbo-Visma’s relentless pace.

Pidcock came under pressure before the summit, perhaps affected by his crash earlier in the stage, and was dropped. He was 32 seconds behind at the top and while he chased hard on the descent, he was 2:21 adrift with 25km remaining and set to plummet down the GC.

The GC battle explodes

Rafal Majka came to the front with 23km to go, approximately 11km from the summit of the Col de Joux Plane, marking the first time that UAE Team Emirates challenged Jumbo-Visma’s leadership of the ever-smaller front group. This put Wout van Aert out of the back after what was a colossal pull by the Belgian, and meant that Jonas Vingegaard had only Sepp Kuss for company. However Van Aert had a remarkable recovery and rejoined the group, moved to the front and resumed pulling.

Majka exploded and went out the back, as did Van Aert. Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), who had started the stage sixth and seventh overall, had cracked beforehand and were losing ground.

Just seven riders remained in front, namely Vingegaard and Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Pogačar and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Felix Gall (Ag2r Citroën).

Kuss continued driving upwards. Pogačar grabbed a bottle with 5.5km remaining but fumbled and dropped it. Gall lost contact shortly afterward, with Hindley going south seconds later. With 4.7km to go Pogačar nodded at Yates and the Briton swept to the front, dropping Kuss and Rodríguez right away.

Pogačar then kicked clear one kilometer later, immediately gapping Vingegaard. However the Dane stayed close, pacing himself, hovered around 4 to 5 seconds behind, and got back with 1.7km to the top.

😯🤩 The Yellow Jersey attacks and @TamauPogi counter-attacks. What a mano a mano ! 😯🤩 Le @MaillotjauneLCL attaque et @TamauPogi contre-attaque. Quel mano a mano ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/oc8vKnxhFQ — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

He moved to the front and the pace dropped considerably, with both riders using the chance to recover. There was a time bonus at the summit and that made the dash to the top all the more important, as did the tricky descent to the finish.

Vingegaard kept checking back prior to the summit sprint. Pogačar surged with just over 500m to go but was immediately blocked by two race motorbikes and had to back off. He led towards the line but was in turn taken by surprise by Vingegaard, who jumped and held him off to take the time bonus.

The duo backed off on the false flat after the top and Rodríguez and Gall returned just before the descent. Rodríguez immediately went clear on the downhill, got a gap, and held on to win the stage.

Pogačar and Vingegaard were focused on each other and this allowed Yates to get back up to them and chase hard. However Rodríguez was too far ahead and Pogačar had to settle for the time bonus for second.

Vingegaard took third and this plus the bonus at the summit of the final climb meant he ended the day one second further ahead than before, 10 seconds in front. Had the motorbikes not blocked Pogačar, things could have turned out differently.