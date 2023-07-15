Tour de France stage 14: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) triumphed at the end of a humdinger of a battle on the Tour de France’s 14th stage.

The Ineos Grenadiers became the youngest Spanish stage winner in history with a daring final decent attack, making his move after he recovered from being dropped by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the climb of the Col de Joux Plane.

The two big yellow jersey contenders were blocked by race motorbikes in the run up to a crucial time bonus at the summit, something which potentially affected the time gaps in the general classification at the end of the day.

The early part of the stage was marked by a very big bunch crash and then a smaller incident which saw several well-known names go out of the race.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.