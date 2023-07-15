DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 14: The latest standings and video highlights

Battle for yellow jersey remains incredibly tight with just one second gained.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) triumphed at the end of a humdinger of a battle on the Tour de France’s 14th stage.

The Ineos Grenadiers became the youngest Spanish stage winner in history with a daring final decent attack, making his move after he recovered from being dropped by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the climb of the Col de Joux Plane.

The two big yellow jersey contenders were blocked by race motorbikes in the run up to a crucial time bonus at the summit, something which potentially affected the time gaps in the general classification at the end of the day.

The early part of the stage was marked by a very big bunch crash and then a smaller incident which saw several well-known names go out of the race.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon