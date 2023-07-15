Tour de France stage 15: Big attacks certain in the high mountains

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 15 — Sunday, July 16

Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc

Distance: 179km (111.2 miles)

Profile: Medium mountain stage

Stage 15: Into the Alps again

Another long-range breakaway could go all the way on this Tour de France alpine stage that packs in eight climbs (not all of them categorized) into its 180 kilometers.

None of the climbs are particularly high but they feature on a scenic, looping route that first heads southwest to Lake Annecy before taking an eastward course over the Croix Fry and Aravis passes and up a valley road to Megève.

The stage will be played out in the final 25km, starting with the ultra-steep descent of the Côte de Domancy where, seven years ago, Romain Bardet attacked in the rain with a teammate.

While the Frenchman stayed clear to win the stage and move up from fifth to second overall, race leader Chris Froome and others crashed on the slick downhill.

Stage favorites: Two separate battles could well play out

Sepp Kuss will play a key role for Jonas Vingegaard at this year’s Tour, including trying to fend off attacks from Tadej Pogačar. (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

The finish atop a 7-kilometer climb to Le Bettex is preceded by a 2.7-kilometer wall, the Côte des Amerands, that averages 11 percent, with a 17-percent pitch near the top.

This is where there’ll likely be two battles: one between the breakaway riders, the other between the race favorites, who will want to cement their GC positions before the second rest day. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) are just ten seconds apart and with so much at stake, the battle for yellow could really intensify.

If the breakaway fends off the GC riders, look for the likes of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to try to shine for the stage win. He uncorked many long-range attacks in the Giro d’Italia and provided he has recovered well from that race, will be psyched to land a big result in his final Tour. Thus far he hasn’t shown the same form but with time running out, he will try to raise his game.

Ski towns embracing cycling

Situated in the Alps, Les Gets embraces the mountainous surroundings. In winter it is a ski resort and, combined with neighbouring Morzine, offers around 50 lifts across several distinct ski areas. It has an open air ice rink in the village.

During the summer it is a venue for paragliding, cycling, and downhill mountainbiking. The area hosted the Mountain Bike World Cup in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, and the MTB world championships in 2004 and again last year.

The Tour has passed through Les Gets before but this year is the first time it is a stage town. However the Critérium du Dauphiné stopped there three times in the past, with Alberto Contador (2016), and Mark Padun (2021) two of those winners.

Like Les Gets, Saint-Gervais is a popular winter sports venue, while in summer it offers mountainbiking, climbing, hiking, paragliding and rafting. It is a spa town and has a significant year round population.

It is a Tour stage town for the fourth time, with Thierry Claveyrolat winning on the first finish there in 1990 and going on to hold the KOM jersey to Paris. In 2016 Romain Bardet triumphed there and went on to finish second overall in the Tour.

The Ukrainian rider Mark Padun was in flying form in the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, winning two consecutive stages including one at Les Gets. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Culture and food

Having hosted the MTB worlds twice, Les Gets has also been a venue in the La Grande Odyssée sled dog competition plus Crankworx (slopestyle). Celebrations at the tourism venue include the International Mechanical Music Festival, the Lounge Music Festival, Rock the Pistes and the Montreux Comedy Goes Skiing festival.

Saint Gervais is also no stranger to comedy, with the Festival Mont-Blanc d’humour taking place each March. , The Les Indézikables music festival is on in July.

Food specialties at the start town include fondue, raclette, polenta, and the cheeses Tomme des Gets and Saveur des Gets, which is similar to Gruyère. These are made from the milk of cows of the Abondance, Tarine and Montbéliarde breeds.

Savoy cheese (tomme, beaufort and emmental) are local to the Saint Gervais area. Mont Blanc gin is made in a distillery in the town which was originally an old donkey shelter. It was founded James Abbott, a Scot turned Savoy man and at 1,365 meters is the highest distillery in Europe.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (18.17 CET, 12.17 a.m. EST, 9.17 a.m. WST)