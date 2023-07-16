Tour de France stage 15: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The final Tour de France stage before Monday’s second rest day saw the riders empty the tank, with a large breakaway move clear early in the stage and see some riders stay out front to the end, while the GC contenders went head to head on the final climbs.

Dutch rider Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed from the break and dedicated his win to his late teammate Gino Mäder. Meanwhile race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) tested themselves, seeking to find weaknesses heading into the final week.

Pogačar will count his lucky stars, having narrowly avoided the second big bunch pileup in two days.

