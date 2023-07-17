Tour de France stage 16: Solo against the clock in a crucial time trial

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 16 — Tuesday, July 18

Passy to Combloux

Distance: 22.4km (13.9 miles)

Profile: Individual time trial

Stage 16: An important test in the battle for yellow in Paris

This is not a typical Tour time trial. It most resembles the 17km test in the same area in 2016, when Chris Froome consolidated his yellow jersey by overcoming TT specialist Tom Dumoulin by 21 seconds, while climbers Fabio Aru (at 33 seconds) and Bardet (at 42 seconds) placed in the top five.

This year’s TT is 5km longer. It first heads across the Arve valley to tackle the steep 1.3km Côte de la Cascade de Coeur, which has pitches of 12- and 13-percent; then gently descends on a road with long sweeping bends where you can ride flat out.

It continues on a flat middle section along the valley; and then climbs for the remaining 6km on the same roads as 2016 — first, up the narrow 2.5-km Domancy hill that features double-digit grades and then on a wider main road to the finish in Combloux.

Stage favorites: GC contenders and time trial specialists to tussle for stage honors

Froome won on a similar course in 2016. (Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com)

The teams will face a dilemma in the time trial, with the decision potentially affecting the final result. Should they start with an aero TT bike and lose time on the climbs while gaining on the flat, or should they consider a bike change before the uphill finale?

Seven years ago, most of the riders used road bikes with tri-bar extensions. They will have had a rest day to study all the possibilities, but what’s certain is that this will be a crucial stage in the yellow jersey stakes between race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

They are separated by just ten seconds, are both at an extremely high level, and are tussling hard for final Tour victory in Paris on Sunday. This time trial could be absolutely crucial to the final result. It may also determine third place overall, with that also in the balance.

Hinault’s 1980 stomping ground

As with the other stage towns in the Alps, skiing is an important winter sport in the Passy area. The Tour de France has passed through on several occasions in the summer but, until this year, the race had never started or finished from there. However it has previous history as a stage host for both the Tour de la Vallée d’Aoste and the Tour des pays de Savoie.

Combloux has also never been a stage town, although the Tour peloton has passed through there on several occasions, including last year. It is situated just 4 km from the famous Domancy hill where Bernard Hinault raced to his world championship victory in 1980. This hill features in the stage 16 time trial.

Bernard Hinault won the world championships in the region, then triumphed in the 1981 Paris Roubaix. (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Culture and food

The Église Notre-Dame-de-Toute-Grâce du plateau d’Assy was constructed in the Passy commune between 1937 and 1946. A wide number of celebrated artists contributed works to the church, amongst them the famous painter Henri Matisse.

Combloux was nicknamed the Pearl of the Alps by the writer Victor Hugo, who was impressed by its glaciers. Celebrations include the Festival of the Fanfares (featuring brassbands) of Haute-Savoie, and the festival of regional gastronomy and heritage.

Passy’s foods include Farcement, a traditional Savoy sweet and sour dish dating back to the Middle Ages that can be served as a dish or a dessert. There are variants, but dried fruit (mainly prunes, raisins and figs) in a savoury base is a core part, as is potato.

Regional foods of Combloux include péla, the ancestor of tartiflette. It is very similar, except the potatoes are not peeled and the whole dish is cooked in a pan. It is sometimes defined as a fricassee with Reblochon cheese.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.36 CET, 11.36 a.m. EST, 8.36 a.m. WST)