Tour de France

Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times: A decisive day for Vingegaard and Pogačar

Check the start time for every rider in the peloton ahead of a 22km burner that could decide the yellow jersey.

Stage 16 of the Tour de France, it’s going to blow the box office.

After 62+ hours of racing, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are locked at 10 seconds apart, and some say only Tuesday’s Alpine time trial will separate them.

Also read: TdF deep dive power preview: The time trial that could decide the winner

The stage 16 race against the clock starts mostly flat but finishes with a nasty uphill kicker toward the finish in Colomboux.

Even time trial dominator Wout van Aert isn’t rating his chances in a stage that tilts toward the GC contenders. Heck, one of Pogačar and Vingegaard will probably win the thing.

It’s a stage absolutely not to be missed. Here’s when to tune in to make sure you catch all your favorite riders.

Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times (CET)

1 Michael Mørkøv  Soudal-Quickstep 13:05:00
2 Cees Bol  Astana Qazaqstan 13:06:00
3 Yevgeniy Fedorov  Astana Qazaqstan 13:07:00
4 Frederik Frison  Lotto Dstny 13:08:00
5 Axel Zingle  Cofidis 13:09:00
6 Phil Bauhaus  Bahrain Victorious 13:10:00
7 Alexander Edmondson  Team DSM-Firmenich 13:11:00
8 Sam Welsford  Team DSM-Firmenich 13:12:00
9 John Degenkolb  Team DSM-Firmenich 13:13:00
10 Jordi Meeus  Bora-Hansgrohe 13:14:00
11 Alexis Renard  Cofidis 13:15:00
12 Dylan Groenewegen  Jayco-AlUla 13:16:00
13 Adrien Petit  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13:17:00
14 Søren Wærenskjold  Uno-X Pro Cycling 13:18:00
15 Nils Eekhoff  Team DSM-Firmenich 13:19:30
16 Jasper de Buyst  Lotto Dstny 13:21:00
17 Gianni Moscon  Astana Qazaqstan 13:22:30
18 Elmar Reinders  Jayco-AlUla 13:24:00
19 Laurent Pichon  Arkéa-Samsic 13:25:30
20 Dries Devenyns  Soudal-Quickstep 13:27:00
21 Luca Mozzato  Arkéa-Samsic 13:28:30
22 Florian Vermeersch  Lotto Dstny 13:30:00
23 Alexander Kristoff  Uno-X Pro Cycling 13:31:30
24 Mikkel Bjerg  UAE Team Emirates 13:33:00
25 Peter Sagan  TotalEnergies 13:34:30
26 Tim Declercq  Soudal-Quickstep 13:36:00
27 Olivier le Gac  Groupama-FDJ 13:37:30
28 Jenthe Biermans  Arkéa-Samsic 13:39:00
29 Luke Durbridge  Jayco-AlUla 13:40:30
30 Michael Gogl  Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:42:00
31 Nikias Arndt  Bahrain Victorious 13:43:30
32 Guillaume Boivin  Israel-Premier Tech 13:45:00
33 Biniam Girmay  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13:46:30
34 Søren Kragh Andersen  Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:48:00
35 Juul Christopher Jensen  Jayco-AlUla 13:49:30
36 Silvan Dillier  Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:51:00
37 Luka Mezgec  Jayco-AlUla 13:52:30
38 Danny van Poppel  Bora-Hansgrohe 13:54:00
39 Rasmus Tiller  Uno-X Pro Cycling 13:55:30
40 Matteo Trentin  UAE Team Emirates 13:57:00
41 Andrey Amador  EF Education-EasyPost 13:58:30
42 Mads Pedersen  Lidl-Trek 14:00:00
43 Dion Smith  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:01:30
44 Jonas Rickaert  Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:03:00
45 Alex Kirsch  Lidl-Trek 14:04:30
46 Yves Lampaert  Soudal-Quickstep 14:06:00
47 Rémi Cavagna  Soudal-Quickstep 14:07:30
48 Vegard Stake Laengen  UAE Team Emirates 14:09:00
49 Fred Wright  Bahrain Victorious 14:10:30
50 Quinten Hermans  Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:12:00
51 Jasper Philipsen  Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:13:30
52 Simon Clarke  Israel-Premier Tech 14:15:00
53 Benoit Cosnefroy  AG2R Citroën 14:16:30
54 Bryan Coquard  Cofidis 14:18:00
55 Anthony Turgis  TotalEnergies 14:19:30
56 Anthon Charmig  Uno-X Pro Cycling 14:21:00
57 Mike Teunissen  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:22:30
58 Edvald Boasson-Hagen  TotalEnergies 14:24:00
59 Corbin Strong  Israel-Premier Tech 14:25:30
60 Daniel Oss  TotalEnergies 14:27:00
61 Torstein Træen  Uno-X Pro Cycling 14:28:30
62 Magnus Cort Nielsen  EF Education-EasyPost 14:30:00
63 Kasper Asgreen  Soudal-Quickstep 14:31:30
64 Christophe Laporte  Jumbo-Visma 14:33:00
65 Nathan van Hooydonck  Jumbo-Visma 14:34:30
66 Valentin Ferron  TotalEnergies 14:36:00
67 Alberto Bettiol  EF Education-EasyPost 14:37:30
68 Victor Lafay  Cofidis 14:39:00
69 Simon Guglielmi  Arkéa-Samsic 14:40:30
70 Nans Peters  AG2R Citroën 14:42:00
71 Marco Haller  Bora-Hansgrohe 14:43:30
72 Jonas Abrahamsen  Uno-X Pro Cycling 14:45:00
73 Stan Dewulf  AG2R Citroën 14:46:30
74 Pascal Eenkhoorn  Lotto Dstny 14:48:00
75 Oliver Naesen  AG2R Citroën 14:49:30
76 Rui Costa  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:51:00
77 Tony Gallopin  Lidl-Trek 14:52:30
78 Lawson Craddock  Jayco-AlUla 14:54:00
79 Patrick Konrad  Bora-Hansgrohe 14:55:30
80 Rigoberto Uran  EF Education-EasyPost 14:57:00
81 Lilian Calmejane  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:58:30
82 Pierre Latour  TotalEnergies 15:00:00
83 Lars van den Berg  Groupama-FDJ 15:01:30
84 Anthony Perez  Cofidis 15:03:00
85 Jasper Stuyven  Lidl-Trek 15:04:30
86 Kevin Vermaerke  Team DSM-Firmenich 15:06:00
87 Matej Mohoric  Bahrain Victorious 15:07:30
88 Matthew Dinham  Team DSM-Firmenich 15:09:00
89 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez  Lidl-Trek 15:10:30
90 Quentin Pacher  Groupama-FDJ 15:12:00
91 Anthony Delaplace  Arkéa-Samsic 15:13:30
92 Nils Politt  Bora-Hansgrohe 15:15:00
93 Omar Fraile Matarranz  Ineos Grenadiers 15:16:30
94 Georg Zimmermann  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 15:18:00
95 Matis Louvel  Arkéa-Samsic 15:19:30
96 Mathieu van der Poel  Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:21:00
97 Neilson Powless  EF Education-EasyPost 15:22:30
98 Marc Soler  UAE Team Emirates 15:24:00
99 Nicholas Schultz  Israel-Premier Tech 15:25:30
100 Simon Geschke  Cofidis 15:27:00
101 Clément Champoussin  Arkéa-Samsic 15:28:30
102 Victor Campenaerts  Lotto Dstny 15:30:00
103 Maxim van Gils  Lotto Dstny 15:31:30
104 Stefan Küng  Groupama-FDJ 15:33:00
105 Gregaard Jonas Wilsly  Uno-X Pro Cycling 15:34:30
106 Nelson Oliveira  Movistar Team 15:36:00
107 Aurélien Paret Peintre  AG2R Citroën 15:37:30
108 Michal Kwiatkowski  Ineos Grenadiers 15:39:00
109 Alex Aranburu Deba  Movistar Team 15:40:30
110 Matteo Jorgenson  Movistar Team 15:42:00
111 Gregor Mühlberger  Movistar Team 15:43:30
112 Hugo Houle  Israel-Premier Tech 15:45:00
113 Ion Izaguirre Insausti  Cofidis 15:46:30
114 Krists Neilands  Israel-Premier Tech 15:48:00
115 Dylan van Baarle  Jumbo-Visma 15:49:30
116 Tobias Halland Johannessen  Uno-X Pro Cycling 15:51:00
117 Alexey Lutsenko  Astana Qazaqstan 15:52:30
118 Kévin Geniets  Groupama-FDJ 15:54:00
119 Christopher Hamilton  Team DSM-Firmenich 15:55:30
120 Michael Woods  Israel-Premier Tech 15:57:00
121 Jack Haig  Bahrain Victorious 15:58:30
122 Julian Alaphilippe  Soudal-Quickstep 16:00:00
123 Dylan Teuns  Israel-Premier Tech 16:01:30
124 Giulio Ciccone  Lidl-Trek 16:03:00
125 Gorka Izagirre Insausti  Movistar Team 16:04:30
126 Egan Bernal  Ineos Grenadiers 16:06:00
127 Wout Poels  Bahrain Victorious 16:07:30
128 Tiesj Benoot  Jumbo-Visma 16:09:00
129 Bob Jungels  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:10:30
130 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue  Astana Qazaqstan 16:12:00
131 Skjelmose Mattias Jensen  Lidl-Trek 16:13:30
132 Mathieu Burgaudeau  TotalEnergies 16:15:00
133 Warren Barguil  Arkéa-Samsic 16:16:30
134 Felix Grossschartner  UAE Team Emirates 16:18:00
135 Wout van Aert  Jumbo-Visma 16:19:30
136 Ben O’Connor  AG2R Citroën 16:21:00
137 Valentin Madouas  Groupama-FDJ 16:22:30
138 Clément Berthet  AG2R Citroën 16:24:00
139 Wilco Kelderman  Jumbo-Visma 16:25:30
140 Chris Harper  Jayco-AlUla 16:27:00
141 Rafal Majka  UAE Team Emirates 16:28:30
142 Jonathan Castroviejo  Ineos Grenadiers 16:30:00
143 Emanuel Buchmann  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:32:00
144 Mikel Landa  Bahrain Victorious 16:34:00
145 Thibaut Pinot  Groupama-FDJ 16:36:00
146 Thomas Pidcock  Ineos Grenadiers 16:38:00
147 Felix Gall  AG2R Citroën 16:40:00
148 Guillaume Martin  Cofidis 16:42:00
149 David Gaudu  Groupama-FDJ 16:44:00
150 Simon Yates  Jayco-AlUla 16:46:00
151 Pello Bilbao Lopez  Bahrain Victorious 16:48:00
152 Sepp Kuss  Jumbo-Visma 16:50:00
153 Jai Hindley  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:52:00
154 Adam Yates  UAE Team Emirates 16:54:00
155 Carlos Rodriguez Cano  Ineos Grenadiers 16:56:00
156 Tadej Pogačar  UAE Team Emirates 16:58:00
157 Jonas Vingegaard  Jumbo-Visma 17:00:00

