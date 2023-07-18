Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times: A decisive day for Vingegaard and Pogačar

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 16 of the Tour de France, it’s going to blow the box office.

After 62+ hours of racing, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are locked at 10 seconds apart, and some say only Tuesday’s Alpine time trial will separate them.

Also read: TdF deep dive power preview: The time trial that could decide the winner

The stage 16 race against the clock starts mostly flat but finishes with a nasty uphill kicker toward the finish in Colomboux.

Even time trial dominator Wout van Aert isn’t rating his chances in a stage that tilts toward the GC contenders. Heck, one of Pogačar and Vingegaard will probably win the thing.

#TDF2023 / Étape 1️⃣6️⃣

🏁 Passy > Combloux : 22km

Seul contre-la-montre de cette édition : cette étape sera favorable aux rouleurs-grimpeurs puisque le tracé se caractérise par la présence de la côte de Domancy. pic.twitter.com/CwB09MjBcX — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) July 17, 2023

It’s a stage absolutely not to be missed. Here’s when to tune in to make sure you catch all your favorite riders.

Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times (CET)