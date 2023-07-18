Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times: A decisive day for Vingegaard and Pogačar
Check the start time for every rider in the peloton ahead of a 22km burner that could decide the yellow jersey.
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
Stage 16 of the Tour de France, it’s going to blow the box office.
After 62+ hours of racing, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are locked at 10 seconds apart, and some say only Tuesday’s Alpine time trial will separate them.
Also read: TdF deep dive power preview: The time trial that could decide the winner
The stage 16 race against the clock starts mostly flat but finishes with a nasty uphill kicker toward the finish in Colomboux.
Even time trial dominator Wout van Aert isn’t rating his chances in a stage that tilts toward the GC contenders. Heck, one of Pogačar and Vingegaard will probably win the thing.
#TDF2023 / Étape 1️⃣6️⃣
🏁 Passy > Combloux : 22km
Seul contre-la-montre de cette édition : cette étape sera favorable aux rouleurs-grimpeurs puisque le tracé se caractérise par la présence de la côte de Domancy. pic.twitter.com/CwB09MjBcX
— Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) July 17, 2023
It’s a stage absolutely not to be missed. Here’s when to tune in to make sure you catch all your favorite riders.
Tour de France stage 16 time trial start times (CET)
|1
|Michael Mørkøv
|Soudal-Quickstep
|13:05:00
|2
|Cees Bol
|Astana Qazaqstan
|13:06:00
|3
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Astana Qazaqstan
|13:07:00
|4
|Frederik Frison
|Lotto Dstny
|13:08:00
|5
|Axel Zingle
|Cofidis
|13:09:00
|6
|Phil Bauhaus
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:10:00
|7
|Alexander Edmondson
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:11:00
|8
|Sam Welsford
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:12:00
|9
|John Degenkolb
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:13:00
|10
|Jordi Meeus
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:14:00
|11
|Alexis Renard
|Cofidis
|13:15:00
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen
|Jayco-AlUla
|13:16:00
|13
|Adrien Petit
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:17:00
|14
|Søren Wærenskjold
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:18:00
|15
|Nils Eekhoff
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|13:19:30
|16
|Jasper de Buyst
|Lotto Dstny
|13:21:00
|17
|Gianni Moscon
|Astana Qazaqstan
|13:22:30
|18
|Elmar Reinders
|Jayco-AlUla
|13:24:00
|19
|Laurent Pichon
|Arkéa-Samsic
|13:25:30
|20
|Dries Devenyns
|Soudal-Quickstep
|13:27:00
|21
|Luca Mozzato
|Arkéa-Samsic
|13:28:30
|22
|Florian Vermeersch
|Lotto Dstny
|13:30:00
|23
|Alexander Kristoff
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:31:30
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:33:00
|25
|Peter Sagan
|TotalEnergies
|13:34:30
|26
|Tim Declercq
|Soudal-Quickstep
|13:36:00
|27
|Olivier le Gac
|Groupama-FDJ
|13:37:30
|28
|Jenthe Biermans
|Arkéa-Samsic
|13:39:00
|29
|Luke Durbridge
|Jayco-AlUla
|13:40:30
|30
|Michael Gogl
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:42:00
|31
|Nikias Arndt
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:43:30
|32
|Guillaume Boivin
|Israel-Premier Tech
|13:45:00
|33
|Biniam Girmay
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:46:30
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:48:00
|35
|Juul Christopher Jensen
|Jayco-AlUla
|13:49:30
|36
|Silvan Dillier
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:51:00
|37
|Luka Mezgec
|Jayco-AlUla
|13:52:30
|38
|Danny van Poppel
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:54:00
|39
|Rasmus Tiller
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|13:55:30
|40
|Matteo Trentin
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:57:00
|41
|Andrey Amador
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:58:30
|42
|Mads Pedersen
|Lidl-Trek
|14:00:00
|43
|Dion Smith
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:01:30
|44
|Jonas Rickaert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:03:00
|45
|Alex Kirsch
|Lidl-Trek
|14:04:30
|46
|Yves Lampaert
|Soudal-Quickstep
|14:06:00
|47
|Rémi Cavagna
|Soudal-Quickstep
|14:07:30
|48
|Vegard Stake Laengen
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:09:00
|49
|Fred Wright
|Bahrain Victorious
|14:10:30
|50
|Quinten Hermans
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:12:00
|51
|Jasper Philipsen
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:13:30
|52
|Simon Clarke
|Israel-Premier Tech
|14:15:00
|53
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|AG2R Citroën
|14:16:30
|54
|Bryan Coquard
|Cofidis
|14:18:00
|55
|Anthony Turgis
|TotalEnergies
|14:19:30
|56
|Anthon Charmig
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:21:00
|57
|Mike Teunissen
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:22:30
|58
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen
|TotalEnergies
|14:24:00
|59
|Corbin Strong
|Israel-Premier Tech
|14:25:30
|60
|Daniel Oss
|TotalEnergies
|14:27:00
|61
|Torstein Træen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:28:30
|62
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:30:00
|63
|Kasper Asgreen
|Soudal-Quickstep
|14:31:30
|64
|Christophe Laporte
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:33:00
|65
|Nathan van Hooydonck
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:34:30
|66
|Valentin Ferron
|TotalEnergies
|14:36:00
|67
|Alberto Bettiol
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:37:30
|68
|Victor Lafay
|Cofidis
|14:39:00
|69
|Simon Guglielmi
|Arkéa-Samsic
|14:40:30
|70
|Nans Peters
|AG2R Citroën
|14:42:00
|71
|Marco Haller
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:43:30
|72
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|14:45:00
|73
|Stan Dewulf
|AG2R Citroën
|14:46:30
|74
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|Lotto Dstny
|14:48:00
|75
|Oliver Naesen
|AG2R Citroën
|14:49:30
|76
|Rui Costa
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:51:00
|77
|Tony Gallopin
|Lidl-Trek
|14:52:30
|78
|Lawson Craddock
|Jayco-AlUla
|14:54:00
|79
|Patrick Konrad
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:55:30
|80
|Rigoberto Uran
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:57:00
|81
|Lilian Calmejane
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:58:30
|82
|Pierre Latour
|TotalEnergies
|15:00:00
|83
|Lars van den Berg
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:01:30
|84
|Anthony Perez
|Cofidis
|15:03:00
|85
|Jasper Stuyven
|Lidl-Trek
|15:04:30
|86
|Kevin Vermaerke
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:06:00
|87
|Matej Mohoric
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:07:30
|88
|Matthew Dinham
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:09:00
|89
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez
|Lidl-Trek
|15:10:30
|90
|Quentin Pacher
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:12:00
|91
|Anthony Delaplace
|Arkéa-Samsic
|15:13:30
|92
|Nils Politt
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:15:00
|93
|Omar Fraile Matarranz
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:16:30
|94
|Georg Zimmermann
|Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:18:00
|95
|Matis Louvel
|Arkéa-Samsic
|15:19:30
|96
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:21:00
|97
|Neilson Powless
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:22:30
|98
|Marc Soler
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:00
|99
|Nicholas Schultz
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:25:30
|100
|Simon Geschke
|Cofidis
|15:27:00
|101
|Clément Champoussin
|Arkéa-Samsic
|15:28:30
|102
|Victor Campenaerts
|Lotto Dstny
|15:30:00
|103
|Maxim van Gils
|Lotto Dstny
|15:31:30
|104
|Stefan Küng
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:33:00
|105
|Gregaard Jonas Wilsly
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|15:34:30
|106
|Nelson Oliveira
|Movistar Team
|15:36:00
|107
|Aurélien Paret Peintre
|AG2R Citroën
|15:37:30
|108
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:39:00
|109
|Alex Aranburu Deba
|Movistar Team
|15:40:30
|110
|Matteo Jorgenson
|Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|111
|Gregor Mühlberger
|Movistar Team
|15:43:30
|112
|Hugo Houle
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:45:00
|113
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti
|Cofidis
|15:46:30
|114
|Krists Neilands
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:48:00
|115
|Dylan van Baarle
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:49:30
|116
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling
|15:51:00
|117
|Alexey Lutsenko
|Astana Qazaqstan
|15:52:30
|118
|Kévin Geniets
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:54:00
|119
|Christopher Hamilton
|Team DSM-Firmenich
|15:55:30
|120
|Michael Woods
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:57:00
|121
|Jack Haig
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:58:30
|122
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Soudal-Quickstep
|16:00:00
|123
|Dylan Teuns
|Israel-Premier Tech
|16:01:30
|124
|Giulio Ciccone
|Lidl-Trek
|16:03:00
|125
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti
|Movistar Team
|16:04:30
|126
|Egan Bernal
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:06:00
|127
|Wout Poels
|Bahrain Victorious
|16:07:30
|128
|Tiesj Benoot
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:09:00
|129
|Bob Jungels
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:10:30
|130
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue
|Astana Qazaqstan
|16:12:00
|131
|Skjelmose Mattias Jensen
|Lidl-Trek
|16:13:30
|132
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|TotalEnergies
|16:15:00
|133
|Warren Barguil
|Arkéa-Samsic
|16:16:30
|134
|Felix Grossschartner
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:18:00
|135
|Wout van Aert
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:19:30
|136
|Ben O’Connor
|AG2R Citroën
|16:21:00
|137
|Valentin Madouas
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:22:30
|138
|Clément Berthet
|AG2R Citroën
|16:24:00
|139
|Wilco Kelderman
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:25:30
|140
|Chris Harper
|Jayco-AlUla
|16:27:00
|141
|Rafal Majka
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:28:30
|142
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:30:00
|143
|Emanuel Buchmann
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:32:00
|144
|Mikel Landa
|Bahrain Victorious
|16:34:00
|145
|Thibaut Pinot
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:36:00
|146
|Thomas Pidcock
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:38:00
|147
|Felix Gall
|AG2R Citroën
|16:40:00
|148
|Guillaume Martin
|Cofidis
|16:42:00
|149
|David Gaudu
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:44:00
|150
|Simon Yates
|Jayco-AlUla
|16:46:00
|151
|Pello Bilbao Lopez
|Bahrain Victorious
|16:48:00
|152
|Sepp Kuss
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:50:00
|153
|Jai Hindley
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:52:00
|154
|Adam Yates
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:54:00
|155
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:56:00
|156
|Tadej Pogačar
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:58:00
|157
|Jonas Vingegaard
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:00:00